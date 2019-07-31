Ambev Is A Classic Value Stock With A Dividend Yield Of 4.6%

3G Capital and management have been honest where Brazilian companies and leaders have gotten in big trouble.

Ambev (ABEV) is the South American division of Anheuser-Busch InBev. It brew and distributes: Budweiser, Beck’s, Stella Artois, Bohemia, Colorado, Brahma, Antarctica, Skol, and many other brands. The company was formed in 1999 with the merger of Brahma and Antarctica. The main markets are South America, Central America, Caribbean, and Canada. Ambev is about 62% controlled by InBev (BUD). 3G Capital is the controlling entity. The stock is interesting because the dividend yield is close to 5% and sales have been growing.

Data by YCharts

The stock trades for $5.22, there are 15.73 billion shares, and the market cap is $82 billion. Trailing twelve month earnings per share are 18¢ and the price to earnings ratio is 29. The dividend is 24¢ and the dividend yield 4.6%. That’s a nice dividend yield in today’s low interest rate environment.

Sales grew from $12.7 billion in 2017 to $13.3 billion last year. Not bad growth for such a large company. Net income jumped from $1.93 billion to $2.9 billion over that time frame. I’m using the conversion rate of 3.77 reis to $1 U.S. dollar. Free cash flow was a whopping $3.8 billion last year and in 2017.

The balance sheet shows $3.7 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in receivables. The liability side shows $3.3 billion in payables and $610 million in debt. What is impressive is that $690 million in short term debt was paid off last year.

In the most recent quarter, sales grew 7.2%. Normalized earnings grew 16.1% to BRL2.7 billion ($716 million). Brazilian beer volumes grew 2.9%. Central America and the Caribbean grew revenues 11.6% which was a combination of 5.7% increase in volumes 5.6% net revenues per hectoliter growth. Canada’s revenues declined 1.2%, which was mostly driven by a declining beer industry. The Canadian beer industry has experienced more microbreweries and declining consumption.

The company had some interesting comments about the beer industry in Brazil. The first was that half of the population over the age of 18 (the legal drinking age in Brazil) does not drink beer. The legal drinking age segment grows 1.5% a year. The introduction of premium brands (such as Corona and Stella Artois) is still in the early phases. As the population grows wealthier, Ambev expects higher profit margins with an increase in higher profit brands. Brazilian beer consumption has been growing for years. It's a growth industry.

I wrote about Ambev exactly one year ago when we first bought shares. At the time of the article, the stock was trading at $4.88. We bought the stock because it was at a multi-year low and the dividend was nice. Also, Jeffery Gundlach was bullish on Brazil and we thought that this was a nice way to invest in a turn around. So far, we’ve made a profit.

Recently, InBev sold off its Australian division for $13.3 billion to pay down debt. Japan Asahi made a nice offer for the division. CEO Carlos Brito stated that InBev has no plans to sell other divisions.

3G Capital, which controls InBev, has done a good job not getting in trouble like other Brazilian companies. Operation Car Wash has brought down dozens of top political and business leaders in the country. Jorge Paulo Lehmann and the other top managers have not gotten caught up in this bribery mess.

Morningstar has a price target for the ADR (American Depository Receipt) of $5 which the stock has blown through. The price target was predicated upon: a U.S. dollar/real rate of 3.97, and implies 2020 multiples of 20 times earnings, 14 times enterprise value/EBITDA, a free cash flow yield of 4.5%, and a dividend yield of 4%. Morningstar notes that may be a buyout candidate for parent InBev. It also notes that much of the low-hanging fruit has been pruned by 3G Capital (cost cutting) and that Canada is less profitable.

Credit Suisse was impressed with the latest quarter. In its latest report, the investment bank was impressed with the increase in sales in Brazil, growth in premium brands, and volume growth in Brazil with increased competition. Credit Suisse sees continued growth.

The big downside are South American currencies and the economy. Look at the Argentinian peso and Venezuela. Even Brazil. These countries can be extremely volatile and their stocks too.

I think Ambev is the classic value stock. You buy a company that you understand (such as a brewer) and collect the dividend. The balance sheet is strong, brands are well known, and management is well known.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.