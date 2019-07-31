nVent: Bolt-On M&A Makes Sense

nVent (NYSE:NVT) was a name which I covered in May of 2018 when the former business belonging to Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was spun off from its parent company. At the time, Pentair decided to focus on the water business, as the electrical business was spun off in the form of nVent. I noted that pro forma earnings power was not really clear to me at the time, yet I wanted to buy shares on dips to the $20s.

A Look At The Business

Spin-offs are typically very interesting opportunities for investors as typically underperforming assets are divested, while divisional management teams now become top management of the new company with their own strategies and capital allocation decisions at their disposal.

nVent focuses on connection and protection businesses, generating $2.1 billion in sales in 2017, of which two-thirds came from North America, while the majority of the remainder of sales came from Europe. In terms of activities, the business is split up across an enclosure segment, thermal management, and electrical and fastening solution segment. Most of the actual end markets are tied to industrial, commercial, residential, energy, and infrastructure.

The Old Thesis

The thesis back in early 2018, when little was known about the stand-alone results, was that of a business with $2.1 billion in sales and segment earnings of $410 million, based on the 2017 results. Modest growth to $2.2 billion in sales and $430 million in earnings was seen in 2018. In my modelling, I worked with 181 million shares outstanding, an interest bill of $43 million, and an 18% tax rate. That should result in net earnings of $317 million, or about $1.75 per share.

Fair to say that shares looked cheap, trading at $22 at the time, as the valuation became a bit more normal if we looked at the GAAP guidance around $1.45 per share, although most of the thirty cents discrepancy resulted from non-cash amortisation charges, while leverage was acceptable at 2.2 times EBITDA.

While the valuation was a reason to be upbeat, margins equal to 19.5% of sales were quite high already. Hence, it is the question how much value a "freed" management team could add. My concern relating to the story was quite simple, that of the reconciliation of the segment earnings to reported earnings, as nVent would now have to cover its own corporate expenses. If we allocate the +$300 million corporate cost allocation of Pentair at the time, some $130 million might have to be allocated to nVent based on the sales contribution. This means earnings could be down to $1.25 per share, as this uncertainty meant that I was cautious until shares hit levels in the high teens.

Events Ever Since

Since the spin-off, the board has set some aggressive capital allocation policies, including a $500 million buyback program over a period of 3 years and a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share, for a cool $0.70 per share annual dividend. Quarterly results were more or less in line with expectations, as the company traded roughly in a $20-30 range last year.

In January of this year, the company released the full year results. Reported sales growth of 6% was pretty solid, notably on the back of a 5% increase in sales on an organic basis with revenues hitting $2.21 billion. So-called segment income rose 3% to $424 million as reported operating earnings were down 2% to $311 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share and reported GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share. Most of the difference relates to non-cash amortisation charges, but a good chunk to separation costs as well, and some restructuring costs too.

Total debt amounted to $782 million (on a net basis) as this excludes $178 million in pension and other long-term related liabilities. With EBITDA just surpassing the $400 million mark, leverage ratios are not really concerning.

Somewhat disappointing is the guidance, which called for sales growth anywhere between flat and plus 3%, as earnings per share growth is relatively limited to $1.80-1.90 per share as well.

Recent Trends

Despite the relatively resilient results for 2018 and the reasonable outlook for 2019, shares continue to trade at non-demanding multiples, currently changing hands at $25 per share. These levels create a mere 13-14 times forward earnings estimate.

Hence, management is upping the pace of the developments as it is turning more aggressive with share buybacks, as it became evident alongside the release of the first quarter results, while an actual deal has been announced as well. By the end of July, nVent announced the acquisition of Eldon in a $130 million cash deal. Eldon is based in Spain and has main manufacturing facilities in Romania as the company generates $90 million in sales, for a 1.4 times sales multiple. No margin details have been announced.

Based on the outlook for nVent in 2019, sales probably approach the $2.3 billion rate, that is excluding the deal. The 178 million shares outstanding represent a $4.5 billion equity valuation at $25 per share, or a $5.4 billion valuation if we include net debt. The fact that nVent trades at a higher 2.3 times sales multiple is not that meaningful unless we know more about the margin potential of Eldon.

Knowing that net debt (excluding pension liabilities) stood at $906 million by the end of the first quarter, net debt will jump to $1.04 billion upon closure of this deal. Pegging further growth in EBITDA to roughly $450 million (including a modest impact from the late deal), leverage will increase to 2.3 times, ex-pension liabilities.

Turning Upbeat

Trading at 13-14 times earnings with management being a bit more committed to create value through M&A and buybacks, I like what I see as nVent might actually itself become a takeover target over time, certainly if organic sales growth remains pretty solid, in combination with non-demanding valuation multiples.

Hence, I like nVent, yet to date, have not been able to buy a nice chunk at dips, as I look forward to gradually scoop up some shares on potential dips to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.