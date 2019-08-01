Tesla Bets It All On China

No one outside the Tesla (TSLA) inner circle expected the large net loss disclosed last week for 2Q19. Had it not been for the huge delivery push in June and the sales of more than 5,000 older inventory units, the loss might have been closer to $1 billion.

Q2 had the largest surplus inventory reduction Tesla has ever seen, even beating Q4 of 2017 when Jon McNeill was dumping aging inventory with heavy discounting.

Of course, at that time, Tesla mainly had unsold Models S and X. In Q2, Tesla management had over 10,000 unsold Model 3s on hand. So discounting and selling about 3,000 units should not have been very tough.

At the end of Q2 Tesla still has an estimated 8,187 unsold units. (This number is estimated since Tesla has stopped breaking out in-transit units by model. As of Q3, Tesla will no longer report in-transit units at all, making analysis more difficult.)

Despite all of these efforts to reduce inventory and increase sales, revenues from China actually declined in Q2 vs. Q1 dropping from $779 million to $689 million. Revenue also declined in Norway, dropping from $416 million to $380 million. The big gainers were the U.S. with $1.1 billion in increased sales and "other" as seen in the 10-Q (here) released a few days ago.

To push Q2 Chinese sales Tesla was offering three-year 0% financing on all imported Model 3s. (here) in June. and as of June 26, the national NEV subsidy dropped to just 11,250 yuan ($1,600). So the easy sales are over and the battle against Chinese competition will only heat up from here. This is reflected in the continuing decrease in customer deposits which dropped to $631 million on June 30 from $792 million on Dec. 31.

The big Chinese gamble

The reduction in Chinese sales could be explained as buyers placing future orders for Shanghai-built cars instead of buying U.S.-built Model 3s now. But orders can only be placed for one Model 3 variant currently and the price savings also is less than some buyers may have been expecting. It's my belief most early adopters in China now have their Model 3s and we could see a continued decline or very slow growth in future sales. June 2019 sales of Model 3 are estimated at 6,500 units, well behind other popular Chinese NEVs (here). Also impacting sales in China was the elimination of national subsidies for cars with ranges under 250 km and the halving of subsidies for all others, which would include the future Chinese-built Model 3.

Tesla's reasoning for the investment in Gigafactory 3 was to reduce productions costs, save time and expense in shipping units from the U.S., and to eliminate paying import tariffs (currently 15%) which are paid by the manufacturer upon importation which is a drain on cash. All of these are very valid reasons to build a local production facility.

But as with any large capex expenditure you have to calculate will the investment be worth it in the long run? To date, the factory in California combined with the Tesla business model has been unable to produce more than a few quarterly profits and has never had an annual profit. To make sense, Gigafactory 3 will not only have to return its total costs in a reasonable amount of time but will need to generate bottom line profits to feed the very costly debt and deficits Tesla sees everywhere else. How likely is that?

With data provided by Tesla's investor reports, we know they expect to spend somewhere between $2-2.5 billion to construct and equip GF3. New information just provided in the latest 10-Q now unveils that Tesla also will need to make tax payments of more than $300 million each year beginning in 2024 and are secured by the land lease, the factory, and all the equipment inside.

Operating Lease Arrangement in Shanghai, China We have an operating lease arrangement for an initial term of 50 years with the local government of Shanghai for land use rights where we are constructing Gigafactory Shanghai. Under the terms of the arrangement, we are required to spend RMB 14.08 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years, and to generate RMB 2.23 billion of annual tax revenues starting at the end of 2023. If we are unwilling or unable to meet such target or obtain periodic project approvals, in accordance with the Chinese government’s standard terms for such arrangements, we would be required to revert the site to the local government and receive compensation for the remaining value of the land lease, buildings and fixtures. We believe the capital expenditure requirement and the tax revenue target will be attainable even if our actual vehicle production was far lower than the volumes we are forecasting.

At today's exchange rate that is $2.6 billion in capex and $323.9 million in annual tax revenue. The current value-added-tax (VAT) rate in China is 10% thanks to a recent reduction from 16% to 13% and now 10% because of flagging China sales (here). At that rate, Tesla will need roughly $3.6 billion in annual Chinese sales to generate the $323 million in taxes or they will have to pay the difference. If China keeps cutting the tax rate Tesla will need even more sales to meet their contractual obligation.

The big question still remains: Can GF3 ultimately justify itself?

With a projected price of 328,000 yuan vs. the American-built price of 355,900 yuan for the SR+ Model 3, the saving of 27,900 yuan is just a little over $4,000 USD. (VAT and estimated tariffs are included in both prices above) Given that today's price includes a 15% import tariff many are asking why the price of a Chinese built Model 3 SR+ is so high? Where are the customer savings that GF3 was supposed to create?

With the big Q2 jump in sales in the U.S. and "other" countries, has Tesla made a huge bet on the wrong market? Would a second U.S. plant on the East Coast or an EU plant have been a wiser next move where sales are growing faster and the Model 3 is selling better?

If the trade war with China were to end or if auto import tariffs were eliminated, would the GF3 investment and future annual liability still be justified? In my honest opinion, no. It will turn out a positive move only if Tesla ends up exporting from GF3 to surrounding countries including Australia, New Zealand and perhaps India. I do not foresee China absorbing 200-300,000 Model 3s per year. Certainly not with only a $4,000 savings per vehicle and the price points of Tesla's largest Chinese competitors.

For Tesla investors, keep up on any news from China for Tesla. If things turn sour, the impact on the SP will be swift. New revelations like the tax payments that will be required starting at the end of 2023 are worrisome since Tesla was aware of these back in Q1. What other impacts are there that Tesla has failed to disclose? Perhaps the $521 million loan for initial construction that comes due early next year? Tesla has a poor track record with costly expenditures: Roughly $5 billion in stock and assumed debt for SolarCity still weighs heavily on the balance sheet. Investors have seen very little for that "Musk family and friends" bailout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.