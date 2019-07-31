The Cash Flow Machine Known As International Petroleum Corporation

Every now and then, a company exists that makes good solid profits in an area where the market is sure profits cannot exist. Such a company is International Petroleum Corporation (OTC:IPCFF). This very profitable company makes a lot of money from its thermal operations and also manages to get a premium price for the gas produced. The international operations are icing on the profit cake. The low debt will help the company withstand inevitable industry downturns. In the meantime, the Canadian oil and gas industry appears to be muddling its way through to solutions to the takeaway problems. All of this makes this company an opportunistic buy for patient investors.

Management Advantage

After the Black Pearl acquisition last fall, the major shareholder, (the Lundin family entities) still controlled about 24% of the shares outstanding. That kind of control gives management the ability to think long term and withstand short-term market dissatisfaction. The result is usually long-term outperformance. Companies with a major controlling shareholder (especially "family-owned" companies) tend to outperform the market long term in research studies. Given the major ownership, it is easy to see why that could happen.

The downside of this is that those dissatisfied shareholders would have a very hard time gaining control of a company with large blocks in safe hands. They are reduced to voicing their concerns either at the annual meeting or through letters to key management personnel. Generally speaking, any meaningful change of control and strategic direction is beyond the ability of dissatisfied shareholders.

Finances

Finances appear to be in great shape with some conservative ratios.

Source: International Petroleum Corporation June 2019 Presentation

Net debt, as shown above, is less than one times expected cash flow if the upper range of the forecast happens. The predicted worst case scenario finds cash flow greater than one-half of net debt. That is a very strong debt position for many oil and gas companies. More importantly, management decreased the long-term debt in the first quarter.

This is a rare company that forecasts growth and debt repayments. The Canadian part of the operations usually has a relatively weak growth period in the second quarter due to the Spring Breakup. However, this management also needs time to properly assess the major purchases of the last year.

A major risk decrease occurred when management publicly stated that most of the personnel of Black Pearl would be retained. This appears to maintain a longstanding integration policy. Companies that do not "clean house" often are able to integrate far more seamlessly with less operating surprises than companies that insist on their own operating personnel in the newly acquired unit.

The author has long covered Chart Industries (GTLS). This is a company with a very long history of acquisitions and integrating those acquisitions. Operating personnel are generally asked to stay (in fact, they are encouraged to remain when Chart takes over operations). For as long as the author has covered companies making a lot of acquisitions, this appears to be a very common practice with companies growing by acquisition successfully.

Value

The enterprise value is now about 3 times the expected cash flow.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 30, 2019

The enterprise value floats in the $1 billion range. Therefore, an investment in the common stock of this company buys a relatively large amount of cash flow. Furthermore, the company has operations in France and Malaysia to help buffer the Canadian challenges. That diversification is a huge plus.

Canadian Operations

The Canadian operations are unusually profitable considering the business this company chose to invest in.

Source: International Petroleum Corporation June 2019, Presentation

The combination of gas and heavy oil (as well as thermal oil) projects has unusually low breakeven costs.

Compare To Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) has often been cited as an example of "leveraged to the price of oil" and, therefore, a superior investment when oil prices rise.

Source: Pengrowth Energy October 2017 Investor Presentation

This comes from an older article as the presentation is now gone. It should also be noted that management is very hard at work lowering future breakeven project costs to be more competitive with companies such as International Petroleum.

The fact remains that Pengrowth needs at least $10 more per barrel to break even on its thermal production. A company like international petroleum makes good money at levels where Pengrowth Energy struggles. Furthermore, the debt load carried by Pengrowth Energy raises the company breakeven to a still higher level. In short, leveraged companies such as Pengrowth Energy and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) have a significant competitive disadvantage.

Furthermore, the industry continually improves production techniques that result in still lower breakeven points. Companies such as Pengrowth and MEG Energy are unable to invest nearly as much money in these new techniques as a company like International Petroleum. Therefore, they are in danger of falling behind the latest cost effective operational improvements.

A company such as International Petroleum is in a position to add more lower cost wells at a faster pace than its leveraged brethren. As these more efficient companies expand, they tend to put a lid on sustained higher oil prices. Even though a crisis could send oil prices soaring. Such crises generally do not last long. They are not the relief that a highly leveraged company really needs to succeed long term.

A company such as International Petroleum would use a period of higher pricing to rapidly increase production. The company then simply waits until a pricing downturn wears itself out when supply and demand balance again. Leveraged companies such as Pengrowth and MEG Energy do not have that luxury and often go bankrupt as a result.

Future Prospects

This company has some very low breakeven costs. Now, there are lower breakeven costs found in the light oil unconventional business. Still, this company will be a strong competitor in many economic forecasts for the future. There is always the possibility that costs will decrease in the businesses to the point where this company becomes a low cost leader.

The diversification worldwide has led to some light oil production as well as better world pricing. Management has done a good job of achieving superior gas pricing in Canada.

In the meantime, the superior cash flow from the current business is hard to ignore. Despite the heavy production percentage of heavy oil, thermal oil, and gas, this company has considerable staying power and good growth prospects. Many companies in better investments such as light oil do not have the cash flow and margins listed at current pricing.

This company deserves a far better cash flow multiple than the current multiple. Once the market considers the prospects of this company, there is every chance that the stock could double from current levels. Currently, the oil and gas business is irrationally out of favor. That will change. Investors in the stronger industry companies should be rewarded with ample capital appreciation.

Investors are advised to consider a basket of strong oil and gas companies rather than loading up on any individual company. Oil and gas prices are extremely hard to predict long term. But these company share prices are very volatile and often bounce back to reasonable levels once the good times return. The key investment strategy is to look for financially strong companies with excellent cash flow for the price.

