Moody's Acquires RiskFirst For Institutional Buy-Side Analytics Tech

With the deal, MCO gains a well-regarded analytics system to expand its offerings to the buy-side.

Moody's has announced the acquisition of RiskFirst for an undisclosed sum.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) announced it has acquired RiskFirst for an undisclosed amount.

RiskFirst provides risk analytics solutions for the asset management and pension fund markets.

With the transaction, MCO gains an institutional buy-side risk analytic solution to expand its market coverage.

London, England-based RiskFirst was founded in 2009 to help improve businesses of asset owners, consultants, asset managers, and insurers by providing risk analytics technology solutions.

Management is headed by CEO Matthew Seymour, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Chief Technology Officer / Joint Owner of FundWorks.

Below is an overview video of the RiskFirst PFaroe:

Source: RiskFirst

RiskFirst’s primary offering is the PFaroe DB.

Company major customers include:

NEPC

National Grid (NG)

RSA Insurance Group (RSA)

Pwc

According to a market research report by MarketsAndMarket, the global financial analytics market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 10.7% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth include an increasing need for reducing planning cycles and the emergence of new IT paradigms including advanced analytics and ‘big data.’

Moody’s didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, MCO had $1.3 billion in cash and short-term investments and $9.2 billion in total liabilities of which $5.2 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $347.1 million.

In the past 12 months, MCO’s stock price has risen 18.2% vs. the U.S. Capital Markets industry’s fall of 2.8% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 4.0%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in ten out of the last twelve quarters, however, the two negative surprises were in Q3 and Q4 2018, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has varied but generally trended downward since mid-2017, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

MCO acquired RiskFirst to expand its risk offerings to the institutional buy-side market.

As Moody’s Analytics President Mark Almeida stated in the deal announcement,

RiskFirst sits at the heart of the buy-side and asset owner ecosystem and is known for its specialized expertise and high-quality products. Adding RiskFirst’s platform to Moody’s Analytics’ product offering creates significant opportunities for growth and demonstrates our commitment to extend our reach and capabilities to the buy-side and asset owner community.

RiskFirst generated GBP16.5 million revenue in 2018 and MCO expects it to be accretive on an adjusted EPS basis in 2021 and on a GAAP basis in 2022.

With the acquisition, Moody’s gains the PFaroe platform with more than 3,000 plans using it for over $1.4 trillion in assets.

In return, Moody’s will be able to increase RiskFirst’s scale of operations while providing additional resources for continuing to build out RiskFirst’s offerings.

