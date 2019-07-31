Barrick Gold: It's Not Too Late To Get In

If we account for the higher gold price, the future EV/EBITDA ratio has increased to just 6.3 compared to 5.7 last month, even though the stock has risen 25%.

Given Barrick has risen almost 25% since June, some might believe that most of the potential gains have been realized. However, that's not the case.

While the short-term gains in GOLD have been impressive, it's not too late to get in as Barrick is still cheap, and I expect its stock to continue to outperform.

In June, I explained how Barrick Gold (GOLD) was the best value among the senior producers and why it would be re-rated higher (Why I'm Fully Loaded On Barrick Gold). Since that time, Barrick has far outperformed its closest rival Newmont Goldcorp (NEM).

(Source: YCharts.com)

Over the last year, GOLD is up 54%, providing a much better return than the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). NEM has been struggling to even stay in positive territory during this time. While the short-term gains in GOLD have been impressive, it's not too late to get in as Barrick is still cheap, and I expect its stock to continue to outperform. In this article, I will explain why.

(Source: YCharts.com)

The Bullish Case For Barrick

In my June article on Barrick, I noted that using the TTM adjusted EBITDA figures, the current EV/EBITDA ratio was 8.6 and that ratio would be declining 30-35% over the next two years.

This expected drop in the EV/EBITDA multiple was the direct result of the following:

1. Revenue and EBITDA in Q1 were the highest since 2017, and this was the best first-quarter showing in the last four years. Adjusted EBITDA was just over $1 billion in Q1, or a ~25% increase compared to the preceding quarter.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

The surge in EBITDA was the result of 1. the Randgold merger closing, which added solid production and cash flow to the portfolio, and 2. better-than-expected operating metrics for the company's other mines in Q1.

On a go-forward basis, adjusted EBITDA should average around ~$1 billion per quarter at $1,300 gold.

2. The above EBITDA assumption doesn't take into account the savings that will be realized from the Nevada JV that Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp formed earlier this year. Both have a significant presence in the state, and they are operating mines either adjacent to one another or within very close proximity. There are massive synergies with all of these assets, the amount of which is shown below and broken down for each company.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

Barrick expects $300 million of savings per year for the next five years and $215-250 million of savings per year for the seven years that follow.

EBITDA should get a further boost as a result.

3. Barrick continues to improve its balance sheet, as net debt in Q1 was just $3.65 billion, a sharp drop compared to Q4 2018 levels. This decline was because of the net cash that Randgold brought to the table. However, asset sales and free cash flow have been the main drivers of net debt reduction over the last 5-6 years.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

I believe that Barrick will see debt levels fall even further over the short to medium term as they have been discussing other potential non-core asset sales (possibly worth $1.5 billion) and free cash flow should also fortify the balance sheet.

I'm projecting that net debt will reach the zero mark in just a few years, maybe sooner, which will lower Barrick's enterprise value by ~$3.6 billion.

Last month, Barrick was already trading at a substantial discount to its peers such as NEM and Agnico Eagle (AEM) if one was analyzing future EV/EBITDA. I saw a 30% increase in Barrick's stock - at a minimum - over the following two years, thanks to improvements in EBITDA and lower net debt. That would still put it well below the value of NEM and AEM. This was also assuming no movement in the price of physical gold. When you account for the interest savings ($200 million) that will occur during that time frame, the valuation was even more compelling.

(Source: SomaBull)

Given Barrick has risen almost 25% since June, some might believe that most of the potential gains have been realized and the future EV/EBITDA multiple has greatly expanded. However, that's not the case.

EV/EBITDA Multiple Has Marginally Increased Even Though GOLD Has Soared

The physical gold price assumption used for EBITDA was $1,300, and gold has increased to over $1,400 in the last 1.5 months ($1,427 as of today). That ~$130 increase in the price of gold translates into ~$500 million of additional EBITDA per year for Barrick.

While Barrick's market cap has risen, so has its future earnings, thanks to this margin expansion.

If we account for the higher gold price, the future EV/EBITDA ratio has increased to just 6.3 compared to 5.7 over a month ago, or a 10% increase in the forward valuation multiple even though the stock price has risen by 25%. In other words, the gains in Barrick are coming more from the rise in physical gold (i.e. increasing margins). Which means there is plenty more upside even if physical gold doesn't increase any further as the relative valuation still has room to expand.

(Source: SomaBull)

Barrick's Stock Price Is Only At The Beginning Stages Of Its Recovery

The current 1-year chart of Barrick shows how aggressive the move has been since late May 2019. This is a part of a broader rise that started back in September of last year. In total, GOLD has seen a 75% gain since its 2018 lows. It's understandable why some investors would be hesitant to buy GOLD at these levels; most assume they have missed the move, and it's too late to buy.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

When you pull back and look at the big picture, it puts this recent "surge" in perspective. Barrick's stock price is only at the beginning stages of its recovery, especially with physical gold now acting as a major bullish catalyst. Barrick doesn't need a bull market in gold to increase in value, but that's what it's getting anyway. Even though I was quite positive on metal prices, my target for Barrick assumed no help on the physical side. With the metal now solidly above $1,400 and seemingly headed much higher, the leverage Barrick has to physical gold needs to be part of the equation. The combination of a lower EV/EBITDA multiple, thanks to internal improvements, and margin expansion, thanks to higher gold prices, puts GOLD in a very enticing position. Not only will it likely exceed its 2016 highs if precious metals continue to surge, but it could also make a run towards where it traded in 2011.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The breakout in gold has changed the game and now amplified the possible returns in Barrick. Should gold reverse or stagnate, investors should be calmed by the fact that the company will still see improvements in its operating and financial metrics and would be undervalued even if gold declined back down to $1,300. There is downside protection built in and plenty of upside remaining.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.