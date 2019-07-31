California Resources Corporation: Timing A Short Sale

The share price of California Resources Corporation (CRC) has dropped by about 69% over the past 52 weeks, whereas the nearby WTI crude futures price dropped by about 17%. I have previously explained why I believe that O&G equites have disconnected from current futures prices; namely, long-term futures prices are much lower than current prices, reflecting investor expectations for long-date prices, which are basis for valuing O&G companies. Second, investor sentiment has waned with expectations that renewables will replace a large portion of the O&G market eventually, implying that reserves will become stranded assets.

In March, the world’s largest sovereign fund was advised that it should dump its shares in all but the major oil and gas companies. On July 1st: in a letter sent to Norges Bank, the bank managing the fund, the finance ministry said,

Norges Bank is, therefore, requested to assess which subsectors will, based on FTSE Russell’s changes with effect from 1 July 2019, encompass exploration and production companies in the current subsector, as well as a time schedule for the phase-out of equity investments in exploration and production companies from the fund’s strategic benchmark index and investment universe. The bank has until Sept. 13, 2019, to respond with a recommended time schedule for divesting from E&P firms.”

It is no wonder than why CRC’s stock price has sunk. Instead, it makes me wonder why any investor still thinks it has much upside potential. OPEC identified the climate change movement as the biggest threat to the oil industry. The IEA recently set up a high-profile committee to recommend changes for improving energy efficiency that can be implemented soon.

U.S. production of crude and liquids rose by 2.264 million barrels per day over the past 12 months. And production increases are expected to make the U.S. net oil independent in 2020.

All short-term, medium-term, and long-term technical trading indicators point to a “sell”:

Source: Barchart.com

The 2Q19 earnings report is due August 1st, and the Zack's Consensus Estimate is a revenue gain of 31% v. a year ago. If earnings beat the estimate, there could be a short-term pop.

Conclusions

CRC is another E&P company that holds little long-term interest for investors. I am looking for the timing to short the stock, expecting the share price to continue eroding as time goes on, prior to the announcement by Norges Bank due by September 13th.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.