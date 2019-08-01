Summary

Jagged Peak's cash burn may end up at more than $200 million in 2019 as it receives minimal contributions from NGLs and natural gas.

Its leverage is still expected to remain reasonable at 1.5x by the end of 2019.

Cash burn is likely to slow considerably in 2020, keeping its leverage at acceptable levels.

Jagged Peak is now trading for under 5.0x EBITDAX, which appears to be a decent value.