AMD Dents Some Growth Hopes

I mentioned a couple weeks ago that shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) were facing a critical test. With the street and investors expecting substantial revenue growth in the back half of the year, the stock was looking to finally break above $35 a share. Unfortunately, forward guidance at the latest report disappointed, likely meaning we've seen a triple top in the stock for now.

The company reported second quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Revenues of $1.53 billion were slightly ahead of estimates, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 were in-line, but GAAP EPS missed by a penny. Both revenues and earnings came in below last year's levels as expected, fueled by double digit revenue declines in both primary segments. Gross margins increased over last year's period, but operating expenses rose as well.

As I mentioned in my article linked in the opening, the street was looking for 18% year over year revenue growth in Q3 and more than 52% growth in Q4 thanks to new product launches. Unfortunately, management guided to 9% revenue growth in Q3, a range of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion versus the street at $1.95 billion. The yearly forecast now is for mid single digit revenue growth, down from prior guidance of high single digit growth.

The big problem here is that AMD has been rallying in recent months on the promise of a better future, especially as it looks to steal market share from chip giant Intel (INTC). However, Intel just reported a much better quarter than feared last week and provided guidance that was better than estimates and above its prior forecast. AMD reported a so-so quarter and gave disappointing guidance, so those market share gains won't be as large as many were hoping for.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few years in this battle, given Intel is expecting sizable revenue growth by the end of 2021. The chip giant recently announced a deal to sell its modem business to Apple (AAPL), which will hurt the top line but could help the bottom line. Intel focusing more on its core markets could be a problem for AMD, especially if the chip giant gets to that $77 billion yearly revenue figure in two years. Intel also has much more financial flexibility and generates a ton of cash flow, which can help it better invest in the future. The Apple deal will also provide a little extra money, whereas AMD has needed some capital raises to get just above a cash neutral position in recent years.

As for AMD shares, they did hit a new high recently, but they haven't yet been able to crack the $35 level. As you can see in the chart below, the last couple of times they tried to break out above $33 or so, they pulled back to the 50-day moving average, which is currently at $31. I could see them testing that critical trend line again as investors digest this disappointment.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, AMD dashed some growth hopes at the Q2 report with its disappointing forecast for the back half of the year. While the June reported quarter wasn't terrible, it also wasn't the big beat that competitor Intel announced last week. With Q3 guidance being soft and the yearly forecast reduced, AMD shares could pull back a little from their recent highs, perhaps to the 50-day moving average. This is unless we get some major external force, like a major Fed-cut rally, that pushes the entire market higher in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.