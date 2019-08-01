Kansas City Southern: Price Hikes Trump Stagnant Rail Traffic

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Concerns over the direction of the global economy dominate the public discourse. President Trump continues to rave about the economy.

I prefer old school vital signs like rail traffic as a barometer. Kansas City Southern (KSU), like other railroads, reported stagnant rail traffic in Q2 2019. The company beat on revenue and non-GAAP EPS, but missed on GAAP EPS. The stock still rose 5% post-earnings.

I believe railroad stocks should rise and fall with the vagaries of the global economy. In my opinion, tax cuts, trade wars and rate cuts have obfuscated the true economic output of the economy. The Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates again. That could remove rate cut noise in the near-term.

For the week ending July 20th, total U.S. weekly rail traffic was down 4.9%. An end to the trade war could create a bump in rail traffic, yet it may not be sustainable. KSU is likely not be immune to declining rail traffic. Thus I am am bearish on the stock.

Total freight revenue was $678 million, up 4% Y/Y. Carloads exhibited flat growth, while average selling price ("ASP") rose 4%.

Chemicals/Petroleum revenue rose 19% Y/Y on an 18% increase in volume and 1% increase in price. Carloads were driven by increased refined fuel and liquid petroleum gas shipments. In terms of revenue, this is Kansas City Southern's largest segment. Its out-sized growth could provide a moat in case other segments turn down.

Automotive revenue rose 5%, mainly on an increase in ASP. Revenue for each of the other segments fell. Energy could continue to falter due to declining E&P in the oil patch. Lastly, the lingering trade war could continue to hurt China's imports of Agricultural products. I would expect this to could create more headwinds for the Agricultural/Minerals segment which saw a 2% revenue decline this quarter.

The following chart illustrates KSU's rail traffic for the quarter. Total carloads demonstrated flat growth Y/Y. Four of the company's six revenue categories experienced a decline in carloads. The Automobile sector was flat, while Chemical/Petroleum rose by double-digits.

KSU has gotten a lift from the Chemical/Petroleum segment. This segment's out-sized growth is likely germane to KSU and its specific rail footprint. Sans growth in Chemical/Petroleum, KSU's other segments experienced a 3% fall in carloads. This is consistent with falling carloads for the entire industry. I believe the Automotive segment is particularly vulnerable as sales of discretionary items like autos could face headwinds going forward.

KSU's price hikes more than offset flat rail traffic. Four of its product segments passed through price increases onto clients.

ASP for Agriculture/Minerals fell 1% Y/Y, while prices for Energy were flat. I remain curious over the rationale for price hikes. Is KSU increasing prices because its costs increased or simply to grow revenue amid stagnant rail traffic? If it keeps hiking prices it could potentially face competition from truckers.

Efficiency Gains Could Drive The Narrative

Total operating expenses were $506 million, up 16% Y/Y. Operating costs included a $51 million restructuring charge related to PSR initiatives. Sans restructuring charges, operating expenses would have risen only 4%. Compensation and benefits rose 5%, in line with revenue growth. Purchased services rose 15% due to higher repairs and maintenance costs, while fuel costs only rose 3%. Management cut costs for equipment and materials by 14% and 3%, respectively. Lower car hire expense from declining cycle times drove equipment costs lower. Equipment and materials are where most of the efficiency gains were made this quarter.

Sans restructuring costs, the operating ratio would have been 64%, or about 35 basis points higher versus the year earlier period. CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP) have cut costs in order to drive their operating ratios into the 60% range. EBITDA was $347 million, up 4% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin of 49% was flat versus the prior year period. The company may have to cut costs further or continue to hike prices in order to offset stagnant rail traffic.

KSU has an enterprise value of $15 billion and trades at 11.4x run-rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized). Stagnant rail traffic implies the economy is slowing. Price hikes are good, but they could dissipate eventually. In my opinion, the company's growth prospects do not justify its valuation. I would rather see something in the 8x EBITDA range for a cyclical name.

Conclusion

After years of money-printing it appears the economy has peaked. That does not bode well for cyclical names like KSU. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.