Swing Trading In Sanderson Farms

One of the very best mindsets one can have in their locker is to "Always trade and invest with the end in mind". So many investors and traders let their emotions take control when a respective position, for example, begins to move against them. Warren Buffett's quote below is a healthy reminder that we always must aim to place logic and objectivity ahead of our emotions in our trading and investing exploits.

Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) is a stock we have traded aggressively over the past while. At the moment, though, we are not holding shares of this underlying in our portfolio. As followers of our portfolio will know, we use both swing trading and value investing in our portfolio. Swing trading, for example (to the upside), is putting ourselves in as many positions as possible where we have limited downside but strong upside. A hard stop loss protects against large losses, and a trailing stop loss can be used to protect profit on the upside.

Value investing is investing in stocks which are out of favor for some reason and are heavily oversold. Many of our swing plays (except commodities, for example) are incidentally potential value plays. We believe this stacks the odds in our favor especially if we repeatedly attempt to catch bottoms.

However, as mentioned earlier, it is critical that the investor or trader keeps the end in mind. This mindset alone ensures that one will not intertwine the two strategies. Here are some pointers why these strategies should very much be kept separate.

Despite Sanderson Farms' strong rally thus far this year, many believe shares are still cheap as they are trading with an earnings multiple of 0.9 which is well behind the average in this industry. Back in the early part of 2018, Sanderson Farms trading at around the $120 would have had an even cheaper sales multiple. Now, if we look at the chart below, swing traders (looking for a bounce to the upside) apparently would have had attractive entry points at those bottoms. Despite the rather cheap valuation at the time though, shares continued their free fall until they eventually bottomed on Christmas Eve last year.

What is the lesson to be learned here? Well, although holding here would have worked long term, this is not always the case. A true swing trader would have been stopped out multiple times before finally catching the bottom late last year. This is a lesson we have had to learn the hard way. Taking losses when swing trading should be second nature to the respective trader. Why? Because the more times you decide to hold instead of honoring those stop losses, eventually big losses will come your way (i.e. value trap).

Speaking of which, a second reason why these strategies should not be intertwined revolves around the whole area to capital preservation. Swing traders need disposable buying power at all times to ensure they can take advantage of the trade ideas they generate. The problem with turning a swing trade into a value-based investment is that that specific capital could now be tied up for months, if not years, on end. As noted, shares of Sanderson Farms finally bottomed after about a year of declining prices. In other "value plays", this is certainly not the case with many companies needing years to finally turn themselves around.

Therefore, to sum up, we cannot overstate the importance of sticking to one's original plan when trading and investing. Taking losses should be as uniform and standard as taking profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.