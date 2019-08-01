Durect's Latest Progress Between Liver Disease Drug And Partnership Launches It Forward

DURECT (DRRX) announced that it had entered into a license agreement with Gilead Sciences (GILD). This deal was established so that Gilead could license the SABER technology, so that it may create a long-acting injectable HIV and Hepatitis B products. DURECT took a lump sum of cash that it can use to advance its own pipeline full of products. Specifically, a promising product in the pipeline is DUR-928 for the treatment of multiple types of chronic liver diseases. The partnership gets a good sum of upfront cash and then potential for additional cash through milestone payments. That's what makes DURECT a solid biotech to buy.

A Good Deal To Advance Pipeline Forward

The licensing agreement would allow Gilead to get its hands on the SABER technology. This would allow it to possibly develop a long-acting HIV product that could probably see a better treatment option for patients. But that's not all, Gilead also gets the ability to have exclusive use of the SABER platform for development of other HIV and Hepatitis B products. In addition, it gets the option if it wants to have exclusive licensing capabilities for such HIV and HBV products produced. As with any partnerships that are formed, the other biotech has to get something good also. Considering that DURECT is a small-cap biotech, it doesn't have a lot of cash on hand. For establishing this deal, DURECT received an upfront payment of $25 million. Other payments it could possibly receive are:

$75 million payment in development and regulatory milestones

$70 million for sales-based milestones

Tiered royalty structure for product sales

Potential for $150 million per HIV/HBV product if Gilead seeks exclusive access for it - split up in terms of upfront, development, regulatory, and sales-based milestones/royalty payments

Liver Disease Product Being Advanced

A very strong clinical product in DURECT's pipeline is DUR-928, which is being advanced for liver disease/liver injury. It is currently being explored in a phase 2 study to treat patients with Alcoholic Hepatitis (AH). It is starting off in this liver disease area. In my opinion, this is a good idea. That's because, in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) space, there are hundreds of biotechs developing a drug for it. Thus far, this clinical program in AH has seen good preliminary data. That's because, back in May of 2019, it was noted that 10 AH patients had achieved significant reductions from baseline of serum bilirubin levels and MELD scores compared to historical controls. This was good preliminary data, but more testing will be needed to determine if DUR-928 can be effective in treating liver diseases. I think it was good for DURECT to start off with AH first. That's because, if it sees solid data again in a mid-stage study with a placebo, then it could possibly eventually move on to target other liver diseases like NASH.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, DURECT had cash and investments of $28.8 million as of March 31, 2019. However, since then, the biotech has done a good job to significantly take care of its cash position. For instance, in June of 2019, it had raised $15 million in a registered direct offering. It had sold 29 million shares at a price of $0.52 to raise this amount of cash. Most notable was the recent partnership I noted above. DURECT had obtained an upfront payment of $25 million from Gilead Sciences in consideration for the deal made. Originally, the estimate was to have enough cash to fund operations for the next 12 months from May of 2019. However, with the newly raised cash through the offering in June, plus the latest upfront payment of $25 million from Gilead, I expect this cash to fund its operations for a year and half, at least in my opinion. The point is that the company has a good cushion of cash for quite a while now.

Conclusion

DURECT has done a good job to develop a partnership deal with Gilead. It was able to get a quick lump sum upfront payment of $25 million into its balance sheet to funds its other clinical programs. The biggest risk with these HIV/HBV programs is that they are only in the early stages of development. In order for DURECT to obtain the remaining milestone payments, both the HIV and Hepatitis B products must be advanced forward towards other studies. A good clinical product in DURECT's pipeline is DUR-928. It is being used to treat AH patients in a phase 2 study. The risk with this study is that it is still in the preliminary stages of development. To fully know whether or not this drug works in this population, it will be important to eventually explore it in a randomized placebo-controlled study. Besides these risks, there are many other associated risks; one being that this biotech has a low market cap of $168.5 million. That means the stock is easily susceptible to trade manipulation in either direction. On top of that, the liquidity is not ideal because of the 50-day average trading volume only being 744,000 shares. Still, this biotech is in good shape and a buy based on progress it has made to date.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.