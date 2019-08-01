Northern Oil And Gas: Acquisitions Increase Its Near-Term Leverage

It should be able to deliver a significant amount of positive cash flow in 2020 to help itself deleverage if it doesn't become too aggressive with growth.

However, Northern's year-end 2019 leverage is likely to end up over 2.0x as a result of the acquisitions (and associated capex).

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) previously closed on its Flywheel Bakken acquisition and noted that those assets are performing well. It also announced that it had made a number of "Ground Game" acquisitions that should boost production in the second half of 2019 and 2020.

However, the various acquisitions have boosted Northern's projected leverage and net debt for now, and concerns over this have likely contributed to Northern's weak stock performance. Northern is well hedged but will still need to be careful not to overextend itself with its acquisitions.

Curtailment Issues

Production curtailments due to infrastructure bottlenecks in the Williston Basin continues to have an impact on Northern's production. It estimated that these curtailments reduced its production by around 2,800 BOEPD in Q1 2019 and 2,500 BOEPD in Q2 2019.

The impact of curtailments was baked into Northern's earlier 2019 guidance to a certain extent. However, it previously expected the curtailments to start abating by the second half of 2019, while it "now expects similar levels of curtailment to persist through the third quarter and likely well into the fourth quarter of 2019". The additional midstream infrastructure that is scheduled to go into service in late 2019 should end the curtailments after that point.

Flywheel Bakken Performance

Northern reported that its Flywheel Bakken assets are on track to have higher production in the second half of 2019 than previously expected. It initially indicated that these assets would produce around 6,600 BOEPD in 2H 2019. Now, it expects around 6,825 BOEPD in the second half of 2019, with production rising from 6,650 BOEPD in Q3 2019 to 7,000 BOEPD in Q4 2019.

Ground Game Acquisitions

Northern also has made a number of what it calls Ground Game acquisitions in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019. These involve around 40 small deals that aggregate up to around 6,325 net acres, 0.2 net wells currently producing and 6.1 net wells in process.

Northern has spent or expects to spend around $14.3 million in acquisition capital to these deals, along with $31.9 million in D&C capital in 2019 and $19.9 million in D&C capital in 2020. This is expected to result in around 1,150 BOEPD in 2H 2019 production and 2,000 BOEPD in 2020 production.

Northern's other assets were previously expected to produce around 36,200 BOEPD in the second half of 2019, so its total production (including the Flywheel Bakken production and Ground Game production) would be around 44,175 BOEPD during this period, with the potential for year-end 2019 production to end up at or above 44,500 BOEPD.

This doesn't include any impact of the aforementioned curtailment issues that weren't included in Northern's previous guidance, however. The curtailments were expected to reduce Northern's production by around 2,500 BOEPD to 3,000 BOEPD in Q3 2019 and part of Q4 2019, and Northern mentioned that it hadn't expected the curtailment issues to last this long (with the implication that production guidance could be affected as a result). Thus, 2H 2019 production may end up closer to 42,500 BOEPD or so.

2020 Outlook

I will examine a scenario here where Northern Oil and Gas attempts to maintain production at around 44,500 BOEPD (80.5% oil) in 2020. In this scenario, at $55 WTI oil (close to 2020 strip prices), it would generate around $696 million in oil and gas revenue, while its hedges would add another $33 million in value.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 13,075,213 $49.50 $647 Natural Gas and NGLs (Mcfe) 19,003,725 $2.60 $49 Hedge Value $33 Total Revenue $729

I estimate that Northern Oil and Gas could maintain 44,500 BOEPD in production with a $335 million capital expenditure budget. Thus, at $55 WTI oil in 2020 (and including hedges), Northern would be able to generate around $115 million in positive cash flow if it attempted to maintain production.

Northern's large amount of oil hedges should allow it to generate positive cash flow and grow production at least modestly under most oil pricing scenarios in 2020.

$ Million Production Expenses $118 Production Taxes $64 Cash G&A $17 Cash Interest $80 Capital Expenditures $335 Total Expenses $614

Leverage And Valuation

I believe that Northern's relatively weak stock performance recently has been influenced by its increasing leverage. Due to its acquisitions and the prolonged production curtailment, it may now end up with around $1.04 billion in net debt by the end of 2019. This is around 2.1x its projected 2019 EBITDAX (including hedges). Without hedges, its leverage would be around 2.3x at the end of 2019. Its acquisitions have more influence on 2020 EBITDAX than 2019 EBITDAX.

Northern should be able to generate a fair amount of positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices if it maintains production, although it may end up doing more acquisitions.

Assuming that it maintains production during 2020 at around 44,500 BOEPD, its projected leverage would fall to around 1.75x (with hedges) or around 1.9x (without hedges) by the end of 2020 at mid-$50s oil.

Northern Oil and Gas appears to have an enterprise value (based on year end 2020 net debt) that is approximately 3.3x its projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil. This is based on its current price of $1.66 per share and also factors in its contingent consideration and debt exchange derivatives liabilities. I believe that a 4.0x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX multiple is a reasonable target, which would put Northern's value at approximately $2.50 per share at mid-$50s WTI oil.

Conclusion

Northern Oil and Gas should be able to deliver a significant amount of positive cash flow in 2020 to help itself deleverage. For the time being though, Northern's acquisitions have added to its debt and pushed its projected year-end 2019 leverage above 2.0x.

If Northern can demonstrate a combination of modest production growth and positive cash flow in 2020, I believe its stock should rebound. However, it needs to be careful in chasing growth due to the market's attitude towards overleveraged upstream companies these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.