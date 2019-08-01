General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat

Source: Barron's

General Electric (GE) reported Q2 revenue of $28.83 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17, and GAAP EPS of -$0.03. The company beat on Non-GAAP EPS and missed on GAAP EPS, while revenue was in line. The stock was flat in afternoon trading. The narrative has the potential to change each quarter, but I would rather focus on earnings fundamentals. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

NewCo Continues To Deteriorate

Q2 2019 revenue from core GE (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems, and Renewable Energy - was $15.1 billion, down 15% Y/Y. This followed a 5% decline last quarter. About 31% of NewCo's revenue was derived from Power, down from 35% in the year-earlier period. The segment remains NewCo's worst performer.

Power's orders were $4.9 billion, down 22% Y/Y as the operating environment remains challenged. Power is being disrupted by alternative energy, and management is making its best efforts to rightsize the business. GE reorganized businesses into Gas Power and Power Portfolio, eliminating the Power headquarters structure to reduce costs. It also reorganized Grid Solutions equipment and services into Renewable Energy. Overcapacity remains in the Power segment, and it could face headwinds for the foreseeable future.

Aviation was expected to be the moat. However, its revenue declined 5%. Aviation orders actually fell 9% Y/Y. GE bulls believe Aviation can remain a stalwart, but I find it hard to believe. For now, global passenger air travel continues to grow. This could potentially change if the economy falters. Air freight volume fell, particularly in international markets due to slowing global trade. The U.S. Department of Defense increased the military budget, which should inure to GE's benefit. However, if we are at peak economy, then Aviation revenue could fall further.

Renewable Energy orders rose over 35%, yet revenue fell 21%. The onshore wind market in the U.S. could receive a tailwind from the Production Tax Credit ("PTC") and a shift in customer preference to larger, efficient units to compete with other power generation alternatives. According to GE, onshore wind pricing has stabilized. Management expects production to ramp up for 2019 deliveries in onshore wind. Renewable Energy could gain traction by the first half of 2020.

Segment Profit Continues To Fall

NewCo's segment profits have consistently fallen over the past few quarters. This quarter, segment profit was $1.3 billion, down 33% Y/Y. Segment profit margin was 9%, down about 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Combined segment profit for Power and Renewable Energy was -$67 million. Its segment profit was hurt by lower revenue, lower volume, and higher losses in Grid Solutions equipment and services.

Aviation's segment profit was $1.4 billion, down 6% Y/Y. Its profit margin was 18% versus 19% in the year-earlier period. Negative mix from lower shipments on commercial engines, primarily the CFM to LEAP engine transition and Passport engine shipments, weighed. The slide in profit margin for Power was expected. I find deteriorating margins for Aviation more of a concern.

GE Remains Cash Flow-Challenged

A key metric for GE is its free cash flow ("FCF"). Its ability to generate positive FCF could determine whether the company can service its $106 billion debt load. GE generated industrial FCF of -$1.0 billion during the quarter, a $200 million improvement versus Q1 2019. FCF was favorable compared to guidance of -$1.0 billion to -$2.0 billion. The company took a $300 million hit from grounded Boeing (BA) 737 MAX jets. If groundings persist, then GE's cash flow could turn down by $400 million in Q3 and Q4 of this year. GE has hived off assets to pare debt. At some point, it may have to rely on cash flow to service debt. That sounds foreboding.

Conclusion

Declining revenue, falling margins, and negative FCF, amid a $106 billion debt load, make GE a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.