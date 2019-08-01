Disney's Perpetual Growth Machine

No matter how the rest of the business fares, this piece of the company should continue to do well in the long run.

Usually, when discussions of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) come up, the topic ranges between the firm’s wildly successful box office lineup and its Media Networks properties, or even at times the firm’s up-and-coming streaming plans. All of these assets and revenue streams warrant discussion, and plenty of it, but an area oftentimes overlooked is the firm’s second-largest segment, which consists largely of its Parks & Resorts operations. In recent years, Disney has seen tremendous growth in this area, and no matter what happens with the rest of the business, it’s highly probable that this will serve as a growth machine and cash flow generator for shareholders for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure

Starting in 2019, Disney began reporting its Parks & Resorts segment, its Consumer Products segment, and its Interactive Media segment as one segment titled Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products. All references to Parks & Resorts refers to the former Parks & Resorts segment’s results prior to 2019, as well as to disaggregated results still provided by Disney for those same operations beginning this year. Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products refers to the combination of those three sets of operations for 2019.

Parks & Resorts is huge

No matter how you look at it, the Parks & Resorts segment for Disney is a real powerhouse. In its annual report covering 2018, the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM illustrated that the segment is the largest of any theme park company in the world. Total attendance in 2018 came out to 157.31 million worldwide, up from 150.01 million seen just one year earlier. To put this in perspective, no other operator comes close to the scale that Disney has. In 2018, the second-largest operator, Merlin Entertainments Group (OTCPK:MIINF), saw attendance of only 67 million people, around 90 million fewer than what Disney boasted.

One reason why Disney’s theme parks are so successful on an absolute visitor basis is that there are just so many of them. According to the report, 8 of the top 10 theme parks globally (measured by attendance) last year were either owned by Disney or bore its name. This applied further too, with 12 of the top 25 locations being Disney-branded resorts. Another reason is that the company has created for itself a natural feeder system where content created from its other businesses (from its films, original content, as toys, etc.) gets pushed through and benefit from the other segments of the business. This reciprocal nature has turned Disney into an incredibly rare type of firm that is difficult and costly to compete against or to replicate.

The results have shown

Decades of quality management nurturing and growing a great brand have paid off. As you can see in the graph below, for instance, revenue growth at the Parks & Resorts segment has been impressive. Last year, sales from Parks & Resorts totaled $20.30 billion. This represents an increase of 10.2% over the $18.42 billion reported just one year earlier. Over the past six years, results have been even more impressive, with revenue soaring 44.1% since 2013.

*Created by Author

Segment profits, meanwhile, have fared even better. In the same graph, you can see that segment operating profits have risen by 18.4%, from $3.77 billion in 2017 to $4.47 billion last year. Since 2013, segment operating profits have soared, rising 101.3%. Another way to express this is through the lens of margin. The graph below illustrates for you the segment profit margin generated over time. Virtually every year, this figure has grown. Back in 2013, for instance, the margin associated with the business was 15.8%. In 2018, this had expanded to 22%. The same graph also looks at the ROA (return on assets) generated by the segment. This, too, has risen over time, climbing from 10.1% in 2013 to 14.6%.

*Created by Author

Performance has been driven by strong results related to attendance, but also related to customer spending. As the graph below illustrates, in most years covered, the spending per capita has risen at least some, while the attendance rate has grown every single year dating back to at least 2013. This has all occurred even as Disney has raised its ticket prices in recent years, meaning that the firm has strong pricing power with its visitors.

*Created by Author

So far this year, results have shown that investors can likely expect this trend to continue for the entertainment giant. Revenue associated with Parks & Resorts in the first two quarters of the year totaled $10.62 billion, up 5.8% from the $10.04 billion seen the same time last year. Segment profits, meanwhile, have risen 15.9% from $2.30 billion to $2.67 billion. As a result of this stronger bottom line growth, the segment's operating profit margin in the first half of 2019 came out to 25.1%, up from the 22.9% seen in the same time period of 2018.

On the whole, these results for Disney are incredibly encouraging. Not only that, but it’s highly likely that as the company continues to have success at the box office and in other parts of its business, demand for visiting its parks will expand globally. This presents the firm with some interesting options. On one hand, management could continue to raise its prices. As somebody who spent nearly a week at Disney World a few years ago, I can attest to the fact that, in the summer at least, lines are long and the parks are packed. Despite a modest lunch for two costing about $40, food lines fill up and visitors have an excellent experience. Raising the price will, eventually, push attendance down or make it flat, but it can also push the firm’s margin higher - potentially by a great deal. Another option is to expand its operations, opening the floodgates on more revenue and cash flow opportunities. A combined approach is probably the most likely though.

Takeaway

Right now, Disney’s Parks & Resorts business is doing better than it has ever done before. The company is seeing continued growth, strong and growing margins, and this is showing no signs of stopping or slowing down. As Disney continues pushing out award-winning content, it can use its parks and other assets to act as a funnel for business, and this gives the company a unique opportunity for growth and value creation. In the long run, some other segments might contribute more to Disney than Parks & Resorts, but there’s no doubt in my mind that this segment will prove to be a real and consistent value generator for the firm for the long haul.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.