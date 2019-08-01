Under Armour: Tires Are 'Literally' Falling Off

It was quite an unpleasant earnings day for Baltimore-based Under Armour (UAA)(UA). While 2Q19 EPS topped expectations by two pennies and revenues landed close enough to consensus estimates, lack of meaningful growth in the crucial North America region helped to push the stock down by 16% in the two days that followed the quarterly report.

CEO Kevin Plank described the messy process of transforming the company as "literally changing tires while you are driving". But given the unimpressive growth that Under Armour has been able to deliver lately, I believe the tires are "literally" about to fall off and drag the stock price along with them.

Nothing to brag about

In its core geographic market and product category, Under Armour continues to struggle. North America, representing nearly 70% of total sales and 84% of segment profits, saw revenues dip 3% YOY in 2Q19, more than any other major region in the world. This is likely the result of the company (1) being a minor player in the increasingly successful athleisure space and (2) losing ground as a premium brand among more affluent demographics in its home continent.

Apparel, the company's largest product category accounting for just short of two-thirds of total revenues, was also the one to experience a YOY dip in sales. To be fair, unfavorable currency moves can be partially blamed for the top-line contraction. Asia Pacific, Under Armour's only global market to witness strong sales growth, was also the one that suffered the most from FX pressures.

Even the company's large direct-to-consumer channel seems to be spinning its wheels. DTC was up a very modest 2% worldwide, compared to Nike (NKE) Direct numbers that increased 16% in FX-neutral terms last quarter and Lululemon's (LULU) even better performance in digital sales. I continue to see DTC as an effective tool to address key challenges in the retail sector, including the dominance of Amazon (AMZN) in e-commerce and death-of-the-mall phenomenon. Under Armour, however, does not seem to be executing well at all on this front.

An expensive stock to go with disappointing results

On business fundamentals and operational performance, I am less than impressed by what I saw in 2Q19. The silver lining is that cost savings, driven by last year's restructuring efforts, helped to support margin expansion (see table above), suggesting that Under Armour has been doing a decent job at playing defense.

But the stock of a company that is barely able to grow its top line and is mostly driving bottom-line lift from cost-cutting initiatives should not be trading at such rich multiples. The chart above depicts how current-year P/E has been declining in the past 12 months but remains very high at nearly 70x. Even on a projected earnings growth-adjusted basis, PEG of 2.5x seems like a hefty price to pay for the shares, especially if compared with NKE's 2.0x and LULU's 2.2x - two high-quality names that I believe deserve to trade at a premium to UAA.

Given lack of growth prospects and an expensive stock, I believe UAA is a stock to avoid in the sportswear space.

