SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant

It is not at all clear where the cash is coming from for both the distributions and the ambitious capital projects.

One of the key attributes of a successful investor is that he typically avoids large losses and risky bets. SemGroup (SEMG) would normally be thought of as an income investor vehicle. But all kinds of stretched financing should warn off income investors. Similarly, investors seeking capital gains may be interested at first glance. But the presence of shark investors should warn the capital gain-seeking investor of an enhanced downside potential. The result would be that most investors should wait for a lot clearer waters before deciding to invest in this company.

KKR Joint Venture

KKR & Co. (KKR) generally plays to win. That means if SemGroup happens to meet its goals, then it will do as well as KKR. But KKR generally acquires a superior position "just in case". In fact, it often wins even when the partner does not do well.

(Source: SemGroup First Quarter 2019, 10-Q)

The company so far has elected to pay the preferred by issuing more preferred. That generates some cash now. However, many of the joint venture obligations are planned in 2020 and 2021. There is only 10 quarters of election deferral available. Any sorts of delays will result in cash payments of the preferred, while the capital projects have cash obligations. Timing is everything with stretched financing. Regulators and the market rarely run things to go with this type of financing. The result is very tight, or even untenable, cash situations in the future.

The company also elected to value the preferred at its full value, even though the preferred was discounted at issuance. There is a "write-up" that steadily removes the discount from the balance sheet each quarter. It is non-cash, but it represents the cash shortfall to the partnership. Such discounts are a measure of risk and an indication that KKR will receive a greater-than-advertised return on its preferred investment. In the first quarter alone, that charge to reduce the preferred issuance discount was nearly $14 million, and it reduces the subsidiary equity as a result.

(Source: SemGroup First Quarter 2019, 10-Q)

The Canadian segment profit currently exceeds the preferred stock requirement. That is definitely a step in the right direction. However, the company does not receive that profit even though it is consolidated. Instead, it has a right to 51% of the profits after the preferred stock distribution. That makes EBITDA considerably overstated until an investor takes into account the distributions.

Right now, there is a payment in kind that is mentioned above. But that only happens for 10 quarters. After that, the company will receive its share after the preferred payments. More importantly, the partnership has its own capital requirements. Therefore, it is very likely that it will be a few years before the joint venture contributes any cash to be distributed to shareholders.

This type of presentation puts the onus on investors to put the income statement (and all the other statements) on a spreadsheet to deduct out the consolidation and then replace the reported amounts with the amount that the company can actually get its hands on. GAAP accounting allows consolidation of non-controlling interests. However, the breakdown of those noncontrolling interests is in the footnotes. So many investors do not realize that not all the consolidated income, cash flow, and other items belong to the parent company. Instead, one needs to be break down all those items to the appropriate parties. There is only one line item on the income statement instead of all the necessary detail. In this case, that actual amount to the parent company is about one-third of the Canadian total once preferred distribution become cash.

Income Details

As shown below, SemGroup really will not receive any benefits from about one-third of its income. The Non-guarantors are the joint ventures where the company has less than 100% interest. This is a considerably different picture from the official company presentation.

(Source: SemGroup First Quarter 2019, 10-Q)

The joint ventures typically require a fair amount of monitoring. Therefore, a high overhead amount is not that unusual. Typically, the amount available to the parent company is the amount listed as Guarantors. The next column (Non-guarantors) generally requires the agreement of both partners to allow a distribution. This is important, as may company presentations show this amount as available for distribution, when the reality varies with each joint venture agreement.

(Source: SemGroup First Quarter 2019, 10-Q)

The net cash provided by operating activities at the parent company level is only $60 million. That is far lower than the consolidated amount shown for distributable income. The parent company has about $40 million in expenses, and so, only nets about $20 million in cash flow from operating activities. When compared to the more than $30 million in distributions reported by the company, the overall picture as reviewed from a parent company level is quite different.

This author covered the Teekay Corp. (TK) situation before the bailout of Teekay Offshore (TOO). The lack of cash flow at the parent company level not only meant that Teekay Offshore could not be helped by the parent company, but it has also caused financing problems ever since. These have been covered extensively in several Teekay and Teekay Offshore articles. Here you appear to have the potential for a similar problem to develop. That alone should warn off potential investors.

That means this company will be financing its activities by repeated trips to the capital market. Mr. Market absolutely hates that, so this will be one very challenging strategy. SemGroup management needs a far better explanation of cash sources and cash uses than has been presented so far.

(Source: SemGroup May Corporate Presentation)

This is a common trick used by companies with ambitious goals. Generally, the presentation refers to consolidated income without telling investors how much cash the company actually generates for its use. Consolidation does not mean all those numbers are readily available for management to have and spend. GAAP accounting only requires one line item for non-controlling interests on the income statement. It does not require, or even allow in some cases, a presentation of actual parent company cash generated along with likely cash available from the subsidiaries. That is left to the reader to find in the notes.

Note that currently, if the partners agree, this company receives half of the cash flow shown above on the cash flow statement. But the preferred stock is redeemable, and there are other partnership obligations. For all intents and purposes, that joint venture cash flow does not realistically appear to be available for distributions to shareholders.

The other interesting thing is that cash flow is down considerably from the year-ago period.

(Source: SemGroup First Quarter 2019, 10-Q)

This is the sort of thing that gets glossed over when companies are financially stretched. Really, management has a fair amount of explaining to do. There have been some sales, and there are also growth plans. The problem is getting the job done with the resources available. The financing so far indicates a lot of risk involved that an investor would be very wise to evaluate.

(Source: SemGroup May Corporate Presentation)

The conclusion of all this is that the cash available for dividends is overstated by a mile. Clearly, the cash flow from operations at the parent company level is nowhere near that. In fact, parent company cash flow does not come close to covering distributions. The reason is the difference between consolidated numbers and numbers as to what the company is entitled to as stated in the joint venture agreements.

The capital requirements shown in the presentation above can be debated, as can the maintenance capital. The fact is that SemGroup has committed to both a high level of distributions and an ambitious capital budget. Just looking at the figures above, either the capital market needs to be very accommodating (and that is highly unlikely given the latest market attitude) or the distribution is in a whole lot more trouble than management is currently revealing. After all, there is a reason that KKR is involved as well as both preferred issues are currently paid in kind. The reason had to be a lack of cash flow, and that is clearly shown above.

Politics also figure into the future of this company because Canada has not always been supportive of the oil industry. There are those elements that would handicap the oil & gas producers any way they can. Any success in causing a delay in the plans of SemGroup could very seriously affect the health of this company's balance sheet.

Alinda Involvement

Some have cheered the involvement of Alinda Capital in all of this thinking that it would free up some capital appreciation quickly.

(Source: Martin Midstream Partners June 2, 2016, MLPA Conference Slide)

Note: This slide is no longer available, therefore I referenced an older article that this slide appeared in.

Alinda Capital has long been involved with Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

(Source: Seeking Alpha website July 29, 2019)

Anytime one sees a track record like the five-year stock price shown above, one has to be wary of the involvement of someone like Alinda Capital. At the very least, an investor would want a whole lot more information before cheering Alinda Capital's involvement.

Martin Midstream Partners recently reported a big loss on the sale of its Cardinal Storage unit and recently cut the distribution for the third time since this author has been following the company.

If anything, the involvement of Alinda, combined with the cash flow statements above, points to another partnership that is very likely to cut its distribution in the future.

Conclusion

This partnership has the ability to produce some decent long-term returns. However, the risk of attaining that gain is very high. That risk could very well involve the loss of a substantial amount of investment value on the way to any possible success. For that reason, this investment is not suitable for many investors. There are so many easier and less risky ways to make a decent return.

The involvement of KKR and Alinda may not turn out to be all that investors hope for. Everything could go right. But any delays could punish the price of this company significantly. The Canadian subsidiary is probably the most likely unit to experience a delay or cost overrun, as that is a relatively new area of diversification for the company. As such, it is the most likely to present management with unexpected challenges.

What is really needed here is a realistic cash flow and cash uses statement from management. Without that, there is really no assurance that the distribution can be sustained. The company has an admirable package of growth projects. But the cash flow does not appear to be available to fund both the growth and the distribution.

(Source: SemGroup May Corporate Presentation)

SemGroup has growth projects in just about all the areas shown above. But the management presentation glossed over where the cash would come from to finance these projects. This company is just not generating the cash flow needed for all the commitments management has made both to shareholders in the form of a distribution and to the growth prospects.

It is probably better for a shareholder to allow the "dust to settle" and a clearer future view to evolve before committing funds to a complicated scenario like the one above. A distribution cut to fund the growth projects is a significant possibility. That is anathema to income shareholders and would most likely cause the price of the common to decline.

On the other hand, successful trips to the capital market imply dilution. The plans to take the Canadian subsidiary public, for example, involve the ability of KKR to convert its preferred to common at 92% of the offering price. Future cash flow growth from that source is far from assured.

The way for an investor to win (or more likely lose) is far from clear here. This one simply involves too many complications and too many sharks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.