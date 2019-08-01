The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT) CEO Russ Bendel on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Russ Bendel

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. I’ll start the call with a brief overview of the second quarter, update on our progress of becoming a total access brand and share some thoughts about 2019. As usual Ira will then review our second quarter financial results in more detail, as well as review our 2019 guidance, before we open the call for your questions.

With that out of the way, let's dive into our second quarter results. Total revenue increased 14.7% year-over-year and our company-operated comparable restaurant sales increased 3.9% in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $11.9 compared to $10.5 million in Q2 of 2018. Adjusted fully distributed pro forma net income was $2.4 million or $0.09 per share compared to an adjusted fully distributed pro forma net income of $2.2 million or $0.08 per share for the second quarter of 2018.

We are very pleased with our results as this quarter marked as our fifth consecutive quarter of comp store sales increases and at 3.9% was our largest increase since mid 2016. In addition, we are even more pleased with how aggressively and efficiently we have moved to provide total access to our customers in this ever changing consumer environment.

We made this pivot approximately 18 months ago and since then we've first from the beginning of 2018 through the end of July 2019 we have opened a total of 28 drive-thru restaurants system-wide, which brings the total number of drive-thrus in operation today to 50, given our customers the option to order our great tasting food without leaving their car. While our drive-thrus provide additional convenience to our guests, they also broaden our universe for potential sites.

Second, we partnered with two different third-party delivery providers allowing our customers the ability to enjoy our great tasting food without even leaving their house. So far we've been getting great reviews from our guests and we've - and we're seeing a higher check for delivery compared to our dining or carry out business.

As our off-premise business continues to grow, we believe we are offering our guests full access to our brand is simply an extension of our focus on providing great service and hospitality.

Third in-store - installed self-order kiosks into 14 of our restaurant brands, and allowing our customers a different and faster way to order in store. On average we're finding that approximately 8% of sales come through the kiosk at our test locations and we're also experiencing a higher check average for those orders placed through the kiosk. Although it's still early guests and team member feedback has been very positive and we are planning on expanding this test to additional locations.

Fourth, witness sales through our current online ordering platform and our mobile optimized website experience significant growth with same-store sales through this channel up 16.8% during Q2. Our customers clearly value the convenience of being able to quickly order their favorite meal and have it waiting for them at the pickup when they arrive at the restaurant.

And finally, on July 17th, we did a soft launch of our new customized mobile ordering app to all locations. We've been testing the app in three markets during the last six months and have had great feedback from our guests and look forward to the nationwide launch aided by marketing support during Q4 of this year. The mobile app will be a great addition to our growing online ordering sales channel.

While we believe the best marketing is a great customer experience at a fair price that compels people to come back more often. This and all new digital channels will give us a new platform to communicate with our guests regularly.

While we have made great strides to make The Habit more convenient and accessible to our guests, over the last 18 months we still have lots of upside to our business as we continue on our digital transformation.

Now moving onto one of my favorite top topics, our food. In the second quarter of 2019 we continue to showcase our ability and value of our menu offerings. Our customers trust that we will provide a broad menu and are looking for more differentiated bolder flavors and items that they may not find in a traditional limited service restaurant.

Early in the second quarter, we featured our Guacamole Crunch Charburger. This limited time offer featured a chargrilled beef patty, crispy tostada shell, guacamole pita the guile [ph], melted cheese, zesty and chili lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

More recently, we featured a fresh berry and chargrilled chicken salad which is a perfectly seasoned chargrilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries and blueberries a top of that - of garden greens. This late summer salad is topped with toasted almonds, fetid cheese and tossed in our house made strawberry balsamic dressing.

In addition, we bought back our spicy green beans, which are golden crisp and poura [ph] batter green beans drizzled with house made creamy salad [indiscernible] then seasoned with a touch of seven spice pepper blend. We've also featured a delicious Oreo cookie shake and a Blueberry Citrus Mint Agua Fresca, as new - as a new crafted beverage for the summer.

We believe we have a great opportunity to further innovate our drink menu and look forward to launch more seasonal drinks and shakes in the months to come. These various LTOs showcased the variety of our menu, diverse menu strategy and the broad opportunities for food innovation.

We have a robust lineup of LTOs for the remainder of this year and we believe that our innovation truly drives differentiation being [indiscernible] The Habit and our peers. We have seen these items keep our menu fresh and continue to gain traction with our guests.

Speaking of our menu. Two other restaurants we open this quarter have our new digital menu use. These new digital boards are a great way to highlight our seasonal LTOs, as well as work on optimizing menu board communication through design, product positioning or menu mix to drive profitability.

Moving on to marketing. Last week we announced that we selected Innocean USA as our first agency of record to handle creative and media. We're excited to work closely with the Innocean team and we believe that together we can connect the brand with our guests in new and meaningful ways.

We invested in marketing talent by creating a new position that a Vice President of Digital Marketing announced - and announced the addition of Brandon LaChance for that role. Brandon has deep restaurant industry and digital marketing experience and will lead our digital marketing communications strategy, including media and creative, as well as oversee the digital guest experience.

We have been implementing our digital first strategy and will continue to focus on creating brand awareness. We certainly have a lot to share when it comes to our product innovation and brand that complements such as being recognized as the best regional fast food chain in USA Today's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards.

As we are evolving our brand tone in social and digital, we are also working on targeting strategies. We just completed a segmentation study defining our core customer segment. Next we're about to dive into more qualitative research, which will allow us to sharpen the brand positioning and brand story we want to communicate to our guest.

Switching now to the development. During the second quarter we opened four new company-operated restaurants. One of the four restaurants we - one of the four restaurants we opened - two of the four restaurants we opened two were drive-thrus, of which one was on the East Coast and the other in California. Of the two traditional stores we opened during the quarter, one was on the East Coast and the other was on – it was in California.

Our franchisees also opened three franchise licensed restaurants during the second quarter of 2019, including two in China and one in the Seattle market. The Seattle opening was the first drive-thru location in that area.

Speaking of franchise development. We are pleased to announce that we've signed two new franchise agreements, one agreement calls for 25 units in Cambodia to be developed over the next five years. The second agreement includes seven units in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Over the next five years, we expect both of these partners to open their first locations in 2020.

Currently approximately 10% of our stores are franchised or licensed and we could see that number increase over the next couple of years to approximately 20% of our store base if we find the right partners.

We continue to receive significant interest in the brand, but will continue to be selective and strategic in our future partner selection. While we are excited about the long-term opportunity to franchise, we are lowering our 2019 expectations for franchise development to seven from [ph] nine locations, down from 10 to 12, which we originally outlined late last year. This is due to delays in the Chicago market, as very sadly the CEO of this franchise group passed away.

In addition to our small franchisee in the Spokane, Idaho market terminated their agreement. For 2019 we continue to expect to open 21 to 23 company-operated locations, approximately 30% of those locations will be on the East Coast and about two thirds of those stores will be drive-thrus. In the third quarter, we've already opened five stores, which brings our total to 16 locations so far this year.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ira to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Ira Fils

Thanks, Russ. Now turning to the results of our 13-week second quarter ended June 25, 2019. Total revenue increased 14.7% to one $117.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $102.9 in the comparable quarter last year.

Our four new company-operated restaurants were open in the quarter - we opened in the quarter were open for a combined 28 sales weeks. Our other 230 company-operated locations were open for a combined 2,990 weeks for the quarter. In total the 234 company-operated locations were opened a 3018 weeks in the quarter.

As Russ mentioned, we are pleased with our sales trends during the quarter as comparable company operated restaurant sales increased 3.9%. In breaking down the comp store sales increase traffic decreased 2.6%, offset by a 6.4% increase in the average transaction amount.

As was the case in Q1, transactions in Q2 were negatively impacted by not repeating the free char burger promotion we ran in 2018. We estimate that transactions wins were negatively impacted by about 50 basis points and excluding the impact of the prior year free charge burger promo, we estimate transactions would have been down about 2%.

During the quarter we were carrying a cumulative pricing of approximately 4.3%. As planned at the end of May, we took an average 5.3% price increase to help offset the minimum wage increase introduced on July 1st in the city of Los Angeles, as well as to combat the continued wage pressure we are seeing as a result of a tight labor market across the country. The price increase was higher in our California markets which has been impacted the most by wage pressure and is less aggressive in our non-California markets.

Now turning to expenses. As a percentage of company revenue, food and paper costs were 29.9% essentially flat compared to last year. As we move towards the end of Q2 - as we move towards the end of Q2 and so far into Q3, we have experienced some significant pressure as we believe to be relatively short term in nature related to produce. In addition these costs have been slightly higher than we had anticipated for this time of the year.

Labor related expenses as a percentage of company revenue were 33.2%, a 20 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was mostly driven by lower payroll taxes resulting from the California food tax - tax elimination at the end of 2018.

For the second quarter, our average hourly rate increased approximately 5%. The increase in hourly – in average wage was offset by price increases and good labor productivity. The tight labor market combined with government mandated wage increases for hourly employees continues to put upward pressure on our labor costs.

Occupancy and other related expenses as a percentage of company revenue increased approximately 160 basis points to 19.1%, about 140 basis of this increase was due to higher third party delivery costs, as well as online and call center costs. We also experienced higher rent expense resulting from the lease accounting standard ASC 842 which we adopted at the beginning of 2018. As a reminder, we began lapping the introduction of third party delivery to our locations at the end of the second quarter in 2018.

Additionally, we plan to increase marketing expense by approximately 25 basis points in 2019 compared to last year. Our general and administrative expenses increased approximately 775,000 or 7.9% to $10.6 million during the second quarter. As a percentage of total revenue G&A expense decreased 60 basis points to 9% as we were able to leverage our 14.7% sales increase.

Pre-opening costs were approximately 670,000 in the second quarter for 2019 compared to 646,000 in the prior year quarter. As Russ mentioned, we opened four company operated restaurants in the second quarter of 2019 compared to seven openings in the second quarter of 2018. We continue to expect pre-opening costs to range between 100 to 105,000 per restaurant for 2019.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared to net income of $2.1 million or $0.10 per deluded share in the prior year. On an adjusted fully distributed pro forma basis, net income for the second quarter was $2.4 million or $0.09 per diluted - just fully distributed weighted average share compared to net income of $2.2 million or $0.08 per fully distributed weighted average share in the second quarter of 2018.

In terms of our liquidity and balance sheet, as of June 25, 2019 we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $30 million and no debt. We expect capital expenditures to be between $35 million and $38 million before the landlord contributions for the fiscal year 2018 [ph].

Based on our growth plans, we believe cash flow from operations and current cash on hand will be sufficient to fund our capital needs for the next couple of years. With regards to fiscal 2019 we are updating our full year guidance as follows.

We expect total revenue to now be between $462 million and $465 million, which is an increase from our prior guidance of $460.5 million to $464.5 million. We continue to expect comparable restaurant growth of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% for the full year of 2019.

We now expect our restaurant contribution margin to be between 16.25% and 16.75%, a slight decrease from our prior guidance of 16.25% and 17% due to an increase in commodity inflation pressure which we expect to be up 3% to 3.5% for the full year. We continue to expect our average wage rate increase will be approximately 5.5% for the year.

General and administrative expenses are now expected to be between $44 million and $45 million, which is down from our prior guidance of $44.5 million to $45.5 million. And as Russ mentioned earlier, we remain on track to open between 21 and 23 company operated locations for the full year and the franchisees are now expected to open between seven and nine locations for the full year.

We continue to expect our depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $28.5 million for the year and we expect interest income to be approximately 175,000 in 2019, as opposed to the $1 million of expense we saw in 2018. The difference reflects the change in lease accounting which previously resulted in $1.1 million of interest expense related to financing in 2019 which is now recorded on occupancy in – sorry, in 2018 which is now recorded in occupancy in 2019.

And finally, our pro forma tax rate we now expect to be between 28.5% and 29.5%. Additionally, I would like to remind everyone that 2019 will contain 53-weeks with the extra week in Q4 of 2019.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Russ for some final remarks.

Russ Bendel

Thanks, Ira. In conclusion, we believe that the initiatives that we've put in place over the last 18 months are beginning to have real traction and we expect to carry this momentum forward throughout this year and beyond. We feel good about where we stand and are excited about the opportunities in front of us.

Finally, I would like to have a few shout outs. First to our internal IT team and the developers that have worked so hard in this transition to being a much more total access brand. And thank the 6,000 amazing team mates who work extremely hard each and every day. I would also like a special thank you to the team members in Southern California that were using our fleet of 10 Habit catering trucks and served over 23,000 Disney Cast Members a delicious meal at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim a few weeks ago, it was a very proud moment for us.

With that, operator we'd like to turn the call over for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Will Slabaugh of Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

Will Slabaugh

Yeah. Thanks, guys. I wanted to ask first about digital and then increased digital presence that you've - you've made an effort to establish in the past few quarters. What have you seen there in terms of customer behavior as they responded to your digital - to digital marketing, whether it be through a ticket or transaction or just general behavior inside the restaurant. Is there anything to really speak to there?

Russ Bendel

Yeah. I’ll let Iwona take that one.

Iwona Alter

Yes. So two parts to the answer. When we look at the behavior in our restaurants, especially those that have the self order kiosks, we definitely see that as a way that the guests avoid standing in line and welcome that additional convenience and their average check, their purchasing behavior points to them adding more items to their orders, sometimes upgrading the size, so we are definitely seeing a positive in terms of the average check.

As far as our mobile app is concerned, somewhat of a similar dynamic. We feel that as much as the guests have that time to look at the menu to explore they add things that they normally would not think of, as they just look at the menu board.

So in both of those platforms we are seeing higher average checks, as well as additional items being added that normally are not as frequent with over the counter of orders.

Russ Bendel

We also sort of think well, you know, while it's early stage with these new convenient tools for guests, we think long term certainly helps with line abandonment, line abandonment potential.

Will Slabaugh

Makes sense. Thanks for that. And I had a question on trends as well. Obviously, you had a nice number for the quarter in terms of same-store sales growth. I was curious if you could talk just a little bit more about trend you saw throughout the quarter. If there were things that call things - that cause you're trends to jump up or back down or if it was fairly steady at that that relatively high level throughout?

Russ Bendel

Yeah, no. So for us we had a - we obviously had a very good quarter. The first two months were definitely, April and May were a little stronger than June. But I think that's really more a function of last year June was our best month of the year. And so just you know the two year stack on that was obviously a little tougher. So we did see relative to April and May, June did soften a little bit.

We did see some volatility around the 4th of July week, which the timing of the holiday did not help us. And you know we're happy. If you exclude that we were happy with what we're seeing as we move into Q2.

Ira Fils

We really feel Will that you know these initiatives that the team has worked tirelessly on over the last 12 to 18 months are really starting to show results.

Will Slabaugh

Great. That's helpful. Thanks, guys.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good afternoon. You talked about your digital efforts and the consumer now being able to go direct to you or more easily going direct to you So what do you think you might do a little differently to a customer that comes direct to you versus a digital or delivery customer that goes indirectly through the marketplace to get to you?

Iwona Alter

One of the major benefits that we are getting through having those digital platforms within our brand is that of communicating directly with the consumers and being able to start getting customized offers, messaging being sent to them. So there is definitely the value of leveraging - the value of leveraging the existing consumer behaviors and getting them to come more often and keep them engaged with the brand messaging.

Nicole Miller

Do you think that will be more - clearly the most loyal guests I imagine, but do you think that might be a consumer that's more value-oriented?

Iwona Alter

I actually believe that from what we see in our initial findings from the app measurement, these are our more loyal consumers. And we have not seen that value behavior. So at this point it's really about the more loyal ones that want to engage with us and more ways than just coming to the restaurant.

Nicole Miller

That's very helpful. Thank you. Last question, we're still fairly early, but getting into earnings season here and we've had a few of peers and I would say both in limited service and full service. Talk about volatility if not flat out weakness in California and that would be kind of periods through 2Q, but also quarter-to-date. What could you share with us either historically or currently please in terms of California?

Russ Bendel

You know, I think, you know California for us is holding up relatively well, you know, consistently with you know even actually a little better than - a little better than we were in June. Now remember, June was softer than the entire – then in the quarter. So it did come down a little bit in June and we definitely had volatility around the 4th of July holiday.

But we're – instead you know, we're pleased with where we're at. I mean, and when you take a larger step back Q3 we are rolling over our toughest comp quarter of last year and we're pleased with our start so far in Q3.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. This as Macros [ph] on for Matt. I was just going to dig into the comp a bit further. Can you talk about any variance between the company and franchise teams or sales during the quarter?

Russ Bendel

You know, we - so far the franchise group is pretty small and in select markets and we really haven't commented a lot out about the sales trajectory in the franchise markets. Other than they keep build in restaurants and so it's been pretty good.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Would you be willing to give some color around like the East Coast stores versus the California or West Coast based locations?

Russ Bendel

You know, from an up perspective, I think we definitely continue to see a good comp momentum in New Jersey. Florida has the comp momentum and Florida has softened a little bit, it's still - now it's still relative to California a little bit better, but it had softened from where it was and in the D.C. markets a little tough, we have really two stores in the comp base there and one of those stores is a competitor opened and so we're seeing a little drag there. So that's a little tougher to measure. But I think when you take a larger step back the overall trajectory that the new stores…

Ira Fils

Not just smaller [ph] than it's been.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And then as far as the same store sales - it was 2.5 to 3.5 for the full year, which does imply a slowdown in the second half. Is that really relating to tougher compares or are you seeing anything different from competition?

Russ Bendel

No I think it's really - I mean, is being mindful that we really hit tougher compares in the back half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then have you noticed any change in the inflection of traffic since the price increase in May or any change with competitors discounting?

Russ Bendel

Well, you know, we always be mindful of price increases and we were - we obviously took higher price in California, specifically in Los Angeles and San Francisco area where we have the most regulatory and supply demand challenges. But I don't think we have really seen any traffic decline we could attribute to those pricing increases.

And again, we monitor our direct and indirect competitors pricing very closely and we are not an outlier in any means in regards to pricing. In regards to discounting and the promotional environment, I would say more recently probably more Q3 than Q2 in California we're seeing the traditional QSR players certainly returning to a strong value message with their electronic media than they previously did maybe in the latter half of Q1 and into Q2. So you know, I think that is certainly, currently more of the environment as actually in the West.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And as far as the nationwide launch of the approximately, I think you said 4Q ’19, can you kind of discuss some of the plan there, as far as how you will roll that out and maybe some marketing or what initially go to your existing char member guests?

Iwona Alter

Yes. So all of the above. So as Russ mentioned, we have already expand [ph] and that the app to be available nationwide. However it was just opening the gate pretty much without any communication.

In Q4 we will utilize both social and digital in terms of announcing the app to our guests, some in-store merchandising, as far as the messaging on the point of purchase materials. We are also looking at different types of incentives as to how to attract our guests to download the app and use it.

And definitely char club will be one of our audiences, but clearly the intention here is to have a broad communication to announce the mobile approximately.

Russ Bendel

Hey, Mac, we would encourage you to download the app and we can make - we can follow up to see if you did to help drive the comps.

Unidentified Analyst

I plan too, especially with some new locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Thanks, guys. Congrats on the quarter.

Russ Bendel

Thanks, Mac.

Ira Fils

Thanks.

Nick Setyan

Thank you. Great comp. Just kind of looking a little bit out beyond 2019, the statutory labor headwinds Ira seemed to be you know, kind of they come to a peak just given the city-by-city breakdown exposure to L.A., et cetera. I mean, is 2020 going to be the largest headwind or the state-wide headwind through 2022 [ph] is going to continue.

Ira Fils

I think you know 2020 will be a challenge from…

Russ Bendel

The trajectory up to 2020 is pretty brutal.

Ira Fils

You know, as I said before there's a lot of cases where we're paying already above you know, especially like in Northern California well above kind of the mandated $15 an hour benchmark. And I believe that we continue to do things internally to continue to manage that as well. So yes, we got headwinds, but you know I like to believe that we're doing some things to manage both the rate and the…

Russ Bendel

Hey, you know I could sit here and tell you the team, you know, the operators in the field have done a darn [ph] good job of how we deploy labor in a very challenging environment, not only for us, but our competitors. And you know we have always had the eye of the tiger on how we deploy labor not just from a cost side, but how we're able to maximize sales because we're building sales is the best tool to manage labor there is and we continue to put equal emphasis on productivity and maximizing throughput and sales and a lot of these convenience initiatives of becoming total access really allow us to put more into the top of the funnel.

Nick Setyan

Thank you. And then just on unit growth, I am positive it's too early to ask beyond 2019. But just bigger picture, is the absolute number of opening about right or can we potentially see another slight step down in terms of the absolute number of openings?

Russ Bendel

We haven't landed on a number yet to your opening comment. But you know, based on where we're at today, we could adjust that down slightly on the company side, slightly, but we would expect an increase on the international license and domestic franchise side.

So the total development number may not go down at all. But you know, the company side may politely. Again, we haven't landed on that number yet. And we will provide more guidance at the end of the year.

Nick Setyan

And the last question on the other OpEx, Ira is that projected to come down to maybe closer to 100 bps or so in terms of the year over year headwind in the back half because we're anniversary the roll out of DoorDash?

Ira Fils

You know, I mean, the good news is we're anniversary it, the other good news is we continue to build the business on the delivery side. So I don't know if I would project that to come down quite that much. Because the good news is we're continuing to see you know, especially with the addition of Postmates we're continuing to see the delivery trajectory to be pretty good.

Nick Setyan

Is the assumption that an in-app order is cost a little bit less to you guys a correct assumption as opposed to…

Ira Fils

Absolutely. Just to clarify - just to clarify, today the app is not going to be used to start with for delivery, it's just going to be used for pickup and as we - that's something that we're going to broach maybe a little further down there once we take advantage of capturing everybody, doing the pickup and do our marketing and our initial push of that. That is definitely something we're going to explore of doing delivery through our approximately, but it's not going to happen in the initial launch.

Nick Setyan

Got it. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. It's Brian on for Andrew. And thanks for the question. Hey, Russ and Iwona first, what are some of the near-term priorities with Innocean and maybe what were some of the considerations that maybe you guys select them over others, maybe proximity for one? And then Ira, thanks for the feedback on delivery sales, that sounds like untold. Just wondering if you're still seeing that sort of incrementality from having posted as a second provider in the first quarter if that incrementality is still high there? Thanks, guys.

Russ Bendel

I'll go first and then I'll hand it over to Iwona. But from a delivery standpoint, we did see when we added Postmates, you know we said we saw DoorDash plateau, but not go down. And then we've seen some you know obviously incremental business there Postmates. So again, we feel good about the trajectory of our delivery business.

Iwona Alter

And going on to your first question in terms of Innocean and our priorities, so I'm going to step back to probably couple of conversations. Back in January when we talked about the overall goal for marketing for The Habit and that is to create brand awareness.

We have an awesome brand. We deliver an awesome experience and it's really talking about it more. That is the goal for the next few years for sure. So as I looked at a different advertising agency, different partners, what I appreciated in terms of Innocean’s capabilities is their track record and how they built the brands that they have been working with. That includes not only smart creative, but their energy and how they approach the marketing - different marketing aspects and their impressive data capabilities.

So going on to connecting those two dots, as far as building the brand awareness and working with Innocean, considering our footprint, considering our penetration both in our mature markets and the new markets, it's all about how we can target the consumer.

So the targeting capabilities when it comes to different day parts or having more of the type of graphics or attitude information that we can reach our guests to basically get to come to our restaurants and as Russ mentioned the effort that go along with it are the brand efforts as far as clarifying our core consumer and working on that brand story. So all of it is coming together, just having a strong voice and a very efficient targeted communication with help of Innocean.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks very much.

Iwona Alter

Thank you.

Drew North

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question and squeezing me in here. First, sticking on delivery, could you provide an update on what percent of your off-premise sales come from the digital channels including delivery? And then I just have a quick follow up on digital menu board if could.

Russ Bendel

Yeah. You know, we're still not ready to break that delivery percentage out just yet. And I will - but I will say you know we're very pleased with it and it continues to grow. And so we're with that. You know, we'll continue to give updates on that as we go forward. But for right now we'd just like to keep it that it's growing and we're happy with it.

Drew North

Fair enough. And then I believe you mentioned two restaurants today have the new digital menu board. First is that right. And then second could you elaborate on how quickly you could roll this out to more locations because it seems pretty interesting in terms of highlighting limited time offers and driving higher ticket [ph] while also prioritizing profitable items? Thanks.

Russ Bendel

Yeah. I'll let start and Iwona can add on if she cares to of course. We opened two local Southern California restaurants with digital boards, both of which been opened about three or four weeks each. All of our - not all, 90 plus percent of our restaurants all have a preview board somewhere that's visible in the queue line that we utilize for electronic messages, videos, limited time offers, et cetera et cetera. So we're not out that vehicle in some format in most all of our restaurants.

You know, a large percentage - now we're going to give this ample time to look at test in different variations formats, positioning, et cetera, et cetera, but if we get into the decision that we wanted to convert we would probably first start building new locations with electronic boards, but probably a least 50% of the base we could go backwards with you know obviously some capital costs, but could come up with a digital menu board solution, when I say relatively easy, I don't mean simple, but we could do that fairly efficiently in a reasonable amount of time.

But again, we're not - we're not ready to do that today. We're in the exploration stage to play with it, see what it does, to how consumers react to it, what it does to LTO sales, what it does to total check, et cetera, et cetera.

Drew North

Understood. Thanks.

