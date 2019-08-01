Detour Gold Corporation (DRGDF) CEO Mick McMullen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Detour Gold Corporation (OTCPK:DRGDF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Mick McMullen - President and CEO

Jaco Crouse - CFO

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Carey MacRury - Cannaccord Genuity

Mike Parkin - National Bank Financial

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mick McMullen, President and CEO of Detour Gold.

Mick McMullen

Thank you very much, and thanks everybody for joining us this morning. We will run through our presentation here this morning and we’ll have a Q&A session at the end and happy to take questions at that time.

Everybody should be able to see the presentation we’re going to run through today. The first slide or second slide I'd just like everybody to read at their ledger the usual language on the forward-looking statements and the notes to investors on Slide 3.

Moving into today, the management participants will be myself, the President and CEO of the Company; and Jaco Crouse as our new CFO. We also have in the room Sheila, who is our Controller and Sandy just in case we need some additional assistance.

So going into Slide 5, site is very important to us. We've seen our favorable trend in our total reportedly injuries. I’m still off the belief that we can do better. I think it's important for us to have a site production and so this is from the center of the way we do our business actually. So we’re looking to further drive this injury right down and we had some sort of - we have few plans in place how we might get to a better result.

Going to the next slide, Slide 6. So this is a graph that I was using at our annual meeting presentation, where you would think that our share price in general should track the Canadian dollar gold price, we’re Canadian company and to some extent back up until late 2016 early 2017, the company was effective in cad dollar gold price. So a variety of reasons and I think many of us related to sort of lack of delivery, lack of engaging with the marketplace. The company has significantly underperformed that Canadian dollar gold price.

As everyone is aware, there was a change in the board late last year. I started on the 1 of May, Jaco started towards the end of June. Really getting that share price back to where it needs to be is all about executing and it's about regaining shareholder confidence and trust.

So trust it comes about by us communicating very clearly with the market, by us listening to our shareholders to what they want and then delivering on what we signed in the marketplace and I guess, historically half of this company hasn't had the best track record of that and if we go to Slide 7, which is similar graph but on a much shorter time scale.

I think we’ve started to get that market trust back a little bit as you can see by this trend in the more recent past. Obviously, if you go back to the previous graph we still have some way to go to recover all of that lost ground.

So going on to Slide 8, our Q2 results which we announced late yesterday afternoon, reasonably strong on the gold production150,000 ounces, revenues of a couple hundred million, total cash cost of 793an ounce; and the all in sustaining cost of 1143.

I’d just like to point out that our average realized gold price for the quarter was US$1309. Obviously we sit at a higher price today and so that would have a reasonable impact on our financial numbers.

Overall I would say it was a solid quarter for us. Again, for us its all about delivering on market expectations and the guidance we have out there and so I believe that we’ve done that with this quarter, and the all-in sustaining cost was probably better I think than people were expecting. We have pointed out in the past that just given the requirement up there. We spend the majority of our capital during the warmer months of the year, particularly on the TMA. And despite a lot of project work underway, our all-in sustaining cost still came in at a pretty respective 1143, certainly compared to I think where we had been guiding to.

So going to Slide 9, what drove those results? If we look on the left columns, Q2 is the only quarter where we plan to have two shutdowns, so again historically the mill had sort of been run basically to failure. There was a real lag of planned or preventative maintenance, and that's not the way around the processing plant or any plant in fact, or your car when you drive it around you don’t drive until the thing beaks down. And so there has been a move towards more plant shutdowns to get preventative maintenance happening.

And Q2 is the only period where we have that. So obviously if the mill shut down for maintenance, its not running. So despite that we still manage to mill 5.4 million tonnes for the quarter.

We have seen the recovery increase quite a bit certainly more than what’s we have been expecting and in terms of way the recovery for the guidance was and that really has come down to - our team on site has been operating the mill in a much more uniform manner, processing plants like to operate in a sort of steady state, steady-as-you-go type way. And obviously, if you historically run it in a very up and down manner that makes it hard to stabilize the recovery.

The other big things that have been happening is, we have been spending money on the mill capital projects, really which is to catch up on historical maintenance capital just hasn’t been spent. And we’re getting a much more uniform feed to the mill from the mine as a result of the blasting program, that’s been implemented and also the grade control work that allows us to get a better blend into the mill in terms of the minor elements that can have it impact up or down on recovery.

So a lot of that comes down to planning. A lot of it comes down to yes, we have been spending more capital in the mill as we’ve guided to but we’re getting a return on that capital. And once those projects are done then that capital reduces.

We are looking to gradually increase our average tonne per day, right. So month-to-date for July as of the day before yesterday we were about 68,000 tonne per day on average. So you can clearly see that the mill will do significantly more than what our current average is been but the challenge for us now is to get the run time out.

So on a tonne per day or a tonne for our basis, this mill clearly will do significantly more than the 59,000 tonne per day we averaged in Q2 but its getting it running to more often. So I’ve challenged our team on site to look for ways to improve that. They have as you can see on the Q2 results, despite the two shutdowns that were planned we still manage to get 5.4 million tonnes for the mill. We are seeing some success in this area. We think that there is further opportunities there and we see this is definitely an area where we can make some improvements in the operations.

Moving to the two right columns, if we look at our mining, so our mining rates were 296,000 tonnes per day. That’s lower than what we had previously been guiding towards. And that really is a function. It’s a good new story.

It’s really is a function of the block model. So when we have mined our reserve, we picked up significantly more over than reserve has indicated and if the mill is at capacity, at its current capacity, if our running mine stockpile is large and full and you’re getting significantly more ore out, you actually have to slow your mining right down because you have no way to put that ore.

And sticking material on a stockpile is very inefficient. Its basically working capital its sitting there. You’ll also have to pay the cost of picking it up and putting it from the stockpile into the mill. So the list amount that we handle we can do the better.

As a result of some of some of these changes we are parking up some of their mining equipment. One of our 60,60shovels was parked in early July. So we managed to mine 26.9 million tonnes for the quarter, strip ratio of 4.3 to 1 is a little bit lower than we planned mainly because of this block model reconciliation. The mine is performing quite well. Can we do better? Absolutely.

We feel that by parking up some of the excess equipment there will be cost savings to be head and we’re not getting rid of that fleet. So if we need it we can put it back into service as and when require.

So going to Slide 10, I’ve touched on the block model reconciliation. This is a quite a good new story. If you look at from 2014 to today the reserve is produced about 7% more ounces then what the - when we minded and then what the reserve tells us. But if you look at the first half of 2019 you’ve seen that it’s actually produced about 23% more ounces.

Mostly through more tonnes a little bit more grade. So this is not just taking lower grade material around the periphery or the ore body. This is the equivalent or slightly higher grade but big tonnage increase. And what do I put that down to. We saw this trend starting 2018 there were some discussion that was because were mining the Campbell crown pillar which we sort of were 2018, but that’s long finished.

I would put it down to the fact that we are doing this Reverse Circulation or RC grade control drilling in the pit, which gives us much better granularity of the resource model than the current block model does. It also means that because we’re not sampling blast holes for our grade control. We have the data much earlier. We can do much better dig plans and that reduce dilution.

So we think this is a pretty good new story. Obviously, the question will be is well how long did that continued for how far that can be forecasted. And the answer to that is that we need more data and when we are looking to source at least one if not two large RC rigs to put into the pit and just dedicated drill as much as we can to get our hands around that issue. But certainly what we see in the short-term - in the short-term planning.

We continue to see a pretty positive trend which then allows you to slow your mining right down subject to the team in the mill not increasing the mill throughput. So that’s quite a good story. I am happy to take questions later on when we get to Q&A session, but we believe that this is quite important for us in terms of the near term outlook for the business.

So moving to Slide 11, the way forward when I came on board we sort of said we look at all areas of the business and lots of nice statements and motherhood statements about things that we would do. But I also said we would come back with five things that we would report to the market and track our progress on. And I guess this slide and the next slide really are those five things.

We are in the process of renegotiating our large dollar value contracts. We spend somewhere in the order of 400 million Canadian a year on contractors 300, 400 something like that. We believe that there is some opportunities within those contracts and we renegotiating as many of those as we can. Nothing really to report in terms of outcome at this point so I would say just watch this space.

We’ve also said that we need to improve our finance and procurement systems and management of contractors and that's really still to come. I guess, with our new CFO, having he only started just over a month ago its bit unfair to sort of asking to have identified all the issues and come up with solutions in a month. But I think we well on the way to working out some plans there as to what we are going to able to do.

We did say previously that we would review our CapEx profile what is that mean that means trying to bring cash flow forward. So when we look at the company cash flow profile as it currently sits quite bit of that cash flow is backend loaded. And we need to see if there is a way that we can bring forward our cash flow. So we can bring forward some cash flow obviously that that will have an impact on our evaluation and there is couple of areas that we’re doing.

I am going to go backwards order so nonessential CapEx we’re looking to defer that as much as possible. We’re looking to look at the pit design and how do we get to the final pit design. And I guess if people have read the 43-101 technical reporting detail you will have noticed that the bet is based on undiscounted cash flows. And obviously if you access your pit by some discount of cash flows and we use a 5% discount rate.

What does that mean particularly when combined with our positive bock model reconciliation so we believe that there is potential to defer some waste mining. We're now guiding that for this year we will be at 105 million to 108 million tonnes and we will still fill the mill. And so that work is a work on progress. We see this is having some reasonable potential to bring forward cash flow.

And once we got to a point where that work is now more advanced and more firm we will then be able to make some decisions in the mine in terms of what that mine waste movement schedule look like and we’ll come back to the market and let you know. But it looks at this stage that is quite a promising avenue for us to go down. And irrespective of the block model reconciliation we still believe there is potential to defer some waste as well.

So going to Slide 12, the other areas are so then track and improve productivity. So about 60% to 70% of our costs are fixed and productivity if we can get more tonnes mined or more tonnes milled per site hour obviously you get a similar reduction in your unit rates. So we’re tracking tonnes, mine and the mill to start our work. If you look at that trend in the past five years both those metrics have gotten I guess worse if you want to look at it in those terms it got lower.

Our goal is to arrest that trend and stop turning it around and I guess if you don't measure something you never going to improve it. So now historically these are not metrics that to be measured. We are now measuring them, we’re tracking them and now we are going to look for ways to try and improve them.

I touched on the plant throughput so if we can get over 70,000 tonnes a day on a daily basis how do we get the average outflow really it’s about better maintenance, it’s about reducing that downtime both planned and unplanned and getting more runtime. So the process plant is definitely not running at a sort of runtime but I think is where an operating plant has been running for six years should be at we have some opportunities in this area.

Mine fleet productivity, this is another big area where we have a lot of fleet moving around the pit. You're moving circa 300,000 tonnes of dirt a day. We do see some opportunities here and not really ones that require big capital investments. This is more about management. Our fleet dispatch system is definitely a big opportunity here, reducing the amount of time trucks are waiting to get loaded. I am making sure that fleet is moving the whole time and doing something useful.

So not sitting in idly but actually that fleet is just moving the whole time and it’s just in continuous motion. And I’d say again when we look at our business as we sort of have now it’s definitely not best-in-class. So we see that as an opportunity. Again fleet downtime is, we still have preventable issues such as tires downtime for tires. This is mostly preventable downtime so we have a bit more work to do here and I think again not dollars involved but more of a management type issue.

So again we see opportunity here that we don't need to spend large CapEx dollars in order to realize those opportunities. So that’s what we’re tracking. We will report to the market every quarter on our progress some of these things are more longer data things, but as we have progress will come back to the market and you can track us on how our performance is going against those filed items.

So moving to the next Slide 13 so, I talked about improving fleet productivity so this is just an example of some of the fleet that we got parked up that we don't actually use at the moment. We’ve got a large amount of fleet that access and really what we’re looking to do is sort of trying to drive higher productivity of the fleet that we use. Anytime you put operators on a piece of gear it's costing you money.

Even if you're still moving the same amount of dirt, if you’ve got three extra shovels or three extra trucks you’re still moving it but you’re not being efficient in moving it. There is extra operators there is extra maintenance, there is extra fuel. And so what we want to do is benchmark ourselves against what should our fleet availability and utilization be what is it now.

If we are not at the availability and utilization that we should be at what we got to do to get there and its actually having excessive fleet skewing our number such that we’re actually we’re not being as efficient as we should. We have all this gear still if we need it we can put it back in service. But our view is that we should - try to be as efficient and as good as we can be and just having spare fleet sort of that we use for a few hours a day it’s not driving that cultural change. So that’s why some of the stuff parked up.

So moving on to Slide 14 I’m going to just cover the cost then I’ll hand over to the financial part of the deck to Jaco shortly. We have squeezed inventory up. We are seeing slightly higher mining unit rates, that's really as a result of the increase in our explosives costs along the cycle time to the TMA as we haul waste out there during the summer period. In terms of quantifying that it is in the MD&A but broadly explosives we’ve give or take about $0.06 a tonne and the TMA cost was sort of $0.10, $0.11 a tonne roughly.

We are seeing a benefit from that. In some reduction to the TMA cost but the mine benefit is allow a million cost and better recovery actually, so we are getting product ferrying to the mill or into the crushers that then goes through easier. We can get better throughput. We have less wear and tear and I think because we get a more uniform feed products who we are definitely seeing the benefit of the recovery that are coming through as I compounded into that better operating practices from the teams, no doubt open that as well.

Now whilst our AISC was very good for the half, we do expect AISC to go up a little bit into Q3 just given the timing of the TMA Cell 2 construction and we have some planned component replacements in the mining fleet for the quarter.

Again to remind people that TMA cost for this year is about $140 an ounce. Once we built that costs over the next - once we built that facility that cost disappears or reduces significantly to a round about $20, $25 an ounce. So once we can get through that all of the sudden the AISC start to come down quite a bit.

So moving on to Slide 15 I think, operational focus. We’ve got reasonable metrics on a go forward basis, again the mining rate we have taken the conscious decision to slow mining down. We do not have a spot to stick the extra ore if we mined at a higher rate and therefore it makes good business sense to slow that mining down.

You can see milling cost have down, mining costs are little bit up and mill throughputs continuing to track higher, again despite having two shutdowns, most of the other quarters where we’ve got one shutdown, were the similar number slightly lower. We manage to get the result we did despite having two shut downs.

Next slide, please. So with that I am going to hand over to Jaco and he can go through all the finance side of the project.

Jaco Crouse

Thank you, Mick.

Earnings from operations for the quarter was $33.6 million. Earnings per is around about $0.09 with adjusted earnings at about $0.06. The main difference between these two is the reversal of the unrealized loss on the revaluation of our hedge book, which was completely offset by the foreign exchange tax impact on our revaluation of our non-monetary assets.

And we got a detailed reconciliation of that in the MD&A as well as on Slide 27. Net cash position for the period is $203.4 million. As you can see the goal for us in order to run this business on a net cash position, we’ve also repaid about 50 million on the revolving credit facility throughout the quarter and our outstanding date is only on the term loan which should be maturing in July of 202 and we are actively engaging with our Syndicate in order to revisit the credit facility as a whole and we hope in order to provide more detail on that in Q3.

We also like to point out so even though we’re in a net cash position for Q2, we do have this increased capital spend in Q3 relating to the TMA which should be partially offset by the increase in the gold price where we are seeing spot today at about $130 higher than what we saw in Q2.

On the financial highlights, just again, we try in order to improve transparency and give you guys a good things of what way the drivers within our earnings numbers are. So even though we saw the stronger gold price as well as a weaker Canadian dollar that has almost completely offset by payments to our indigenous communities, which is predominantly price linked.

Although we’ve released about 3000 ounces from inventory in Q2, 2019 compared to Q2, 2018, these additional ounces came at a lower margin and therefore reducing our overall earnings for the period. Our unit cost variance excluding the weaker Canadian dollar on a production basis was down slightly and that was mainly due to the fact that we’ve got less valuation of our fixed costs.

Mick McMullen

And if can just make one comment just on the negative volume variance, from a business point of view it makes sense to release inventory but from an accounting point of view it actually had a negative impact but I’ll much rather have the cash out than not.

Jaco Crouse

And you can see those numbers in terms of the free cash flow that we generated that we’ve also highlighted in the MD&A. Again just in order to give you a detail breakdown of the production cost for the quarter-over-quarter. So as you can see we’ve essentially moved some of the mining cost or some of the milling cost into the mining, so increasing the - the powder factor on the explosives is giving us that improved fragmentation which provides us a lot of benefits on the efficiency of the use of consumables within the milling circuit.

We’ve also seen a reduction in the more labor cost which is predominantly related to the improved management of the plant shutdowns. The site G&A slightly increased due to additional spend on just reducing our redundancy and mitigating our key risk on site.

On the financial risk management side I just want to point out that even though you would see the ceiling price there of 1452 and Canadian equivalent of - Canadian ceiling of $2009 an ounce, these are Asian callers, which means that the average gold price within a month need to be above that level for us in order to either trigger the floor or the ceiling. We’ll also provide I think a lot more detail in the MD&A on exactly how these work.

Mick McMullen

All right. Well, thanks for that.

On Slide 21 we’re looking at our guidance. We’ve elected to keep the guidance the same for the year. In terms of where we think we’ll come at this point in time for gold production we expect to be at the higher end of that guidance for gold and at the lower end of guidance for all-in sustaining costs. Just in terms of our quarter-by-quarter, we would expect just based on our short term forecast, we will have slightly wake at Q3 for ounces and a slightly stronger Q4. Again I am a firm believer in not surprising the market either way. So we just like people to sort of know that that’s where we are.

We have revised our total tonnes down to 105, 108 versus the 115 that we had before, we gained really just driven by the positive block model reconciliation. We are still working on if there is other opportunities to reduce that waste movement, we’ll come back to the market when that work is done. And it look gold recovery is obviously at the higher end of guidance, we got some potential to go through the top end of guidance on that its been a pretty good result out of the guys on site.

And if we go forward on to the next slide. In terms of closing comments, circling back to the first slide I spoke about, look site improvement and the site production is really key for us. We have got work to do in this area. I think we have got sort of people understanding and it’s important to us. Now we need to actually deliver those results.

Deliver on guidance, again with the history of the company you know it hasn’t had a great track record of delivering on guidance. We are firmly, firmly focused on making sure that we deliver on our guidance, obviously do better way we can and I know people will ask me, can we do much better? So this stage we just say, this is our guidance, we want to make sure we hit it.

Optimizing our near term cash flow, I speak often as running this business as a business or maximizing the free cash flow. We’ve obviously done a pretty good job if you look at our net cash position which is the first time its being net cash for a quite some time. We’re pulling every labor we can to get the best cash flow we can. Obviously, gold prices are very strong, so you know, we can optimize our cash flow now is a great time to do it.

We’re looking for incremental improvements on both cost and production. Anything we can do to squeeze cost, anything we can do to squeeze ounces we are chasing those opportunities. And our focus is on all in sustaining costs and cash. The days of where we sort of look at total cash cost for the business and people can play games of moving reallocating costs those days are gone.

So we are firmly focused on all in sustaining costs and what is a truly costing us to get an ounce out of the ground and what are we selling it for. And what does that mean for cash I like to think of the business in terms of not how many tonnes a day that we mine or how tonnes a day that we mill or how many trucks that I have running around or what was their waiting time. I think of this business and how many dollars that we made today.

And how do we that consistently on a go forward basis. So we think that we’re still an attractive valuation opportunity. There is lots of work underway the teams are incredibly busy, but I would say that we've got good momentum at the moment and we're looking forward to trying to sort of continue that underlying performance improvement.

With that I think we’ll probably go to questions if anybody has got any questions I'm happy to take them.

Our first question comes from Kerry Smith of Haywood Securities.

Kerry Smith

Mick can you just give me a sense for what the hedging strategy is on a go forward basis we have know at that now and to me it seems like probably you don’t really need to do hedging anymore. You got gold prices work in your favor and you’re getting your cost down and you have no net debt. I am just kind of wondering what we’ll see in the back half of the year in terms of incremental hedges that might be added or if the plan is to not add anymore?

Mick McMullen

Yes, I think the plan is that at this stage given that hedging is a risk mitigation tool where we see the gold price and where we see our cost going. We think our book is, it’s gives us very good cover. We haven't formally taken this decision as to what other stuff we would do, but we’re feeling pretty relaxed about the business at the moment. And so, I think it's again gold price dependent but I don't think we are going to look to add significantly to those gold price hedges.

And I think the other thing that is if you look at that slide we use to hedge gold U.S. dollar gold and Canadian ForEx separately. We now hedge in Canadian dollar gold just to reduce that mismatch risk, but I think our book looks pretty good at the moment.

Kerry Smith

Okay. And the recovery was significantly well a point better in Q2 even on the lower head grade that you had versus Q1. Do you think that’s a sustainable recovery curve or like something happened in the mill until it was later managing it is the fragmentation or is it just a function of better recoveries in the summer generally?

Mick McMullen

No, actually better recoveries during the colder months. So when you look at it we actually had significantly better recoveries than we planned because normally if you look historically we get worse recoveries in the summer months when it’s warmer. And so now look it’s a good result I think it's - I think we are definitely seeing a new norm and it's really driven by there is no one thing. There has been some capital projects in the mill that sort of reduced loaded carbon losses.

I think the guys in the mill understands how to operate it better and then I think that the more uniform fleet and a better, a more uniform fleet down into the mills. And therefore which means you get more uniform grind is definitely helping. And the in pit grade control work that is sort of getting better of predicting when they’re going to get a slug of talc or some higher copper or some high sulfur material all of which have negative impacts on the recovery.

So I can't stress too much the importance of this in pit grade control work, we can then blend that stuff out. And we see it very clearly if you have week where you get a slug of high talc material go through, you can see it in the recoveries.

So I do think that we are sort of seeing a new norm but with little bit reluctant to sort of all of sudden turnaround to say we’re going to get a much higher recovery. I think the plan that’s out in the marketplace assumes a 92.8% recovery in the next year or so. We are sort of there already.

Kerry Smith

And just one last question maybe Jaco had mentioned that you hope you have an update on the contract or renegotiations in Q3. Are you suggesting that you’ll sort of have something definitive done by then or - it will be just an update?

Jaco Crouse

I think at this point in time Kerry we are you don't like mix it we're actively looking at the contracts and obviously we are going off to the larger ones first. So we’re hoping all to provide you guys with an update I would say in Q3 but I would leave at that for now.

Jaco Crouse

Yes. Look when you’re really negotiating stuff I think you can’t predict an outcome, you can’t prejudice what’s your negotiation would be like. So all we can tell you is we have identified these things we’re honest and as and when we have stuff to report will come back to you.

Our next question comes from Carey MacRury of Cannaccord Genuity.

Carey MacRury

Had a question on the block model reconciliation work that you're doing. Just wondering if you could provide a little bit color on that in terms of the timing on some of the things that you are looking at and when you think you could come back with some results on that?

Mick McMullen

Well it’s not the immediate short-term mostly around the fact that we need to collect data. And so we need to do a lot more drilling in the pit. I guess our goal is to sort of drill out the next 3 to 5 years of the mine plan which isn’t going to be that's not a one month exercise. So I think it's a bit earlier to be able to tell you what that timing is like, but it's not in the next quarter if that helps you.

Carey MacRury

And you’re doing core resampling what about - and when you expect to look at that?

Mick McMullen

Well that’s happening now but again I think it's what - it’s a 120,000 meter of core that we are looking to resample. So again it’s not a short exercise. So we may break it down into phases and just then sort of say why don’t we try and get tease with the data in front of us and then we can come out to the market with something which would be a smaller exercise. So I think all I can tell you again is we’ve highlighted it. We continue historically what we’re seeing.

We continue for the next three or four months we’re seeing a similar sort of trend and that’s led us to decision to park some fleet up but we do not have enough data to be able to make a decision and come back to the market and say that that's a 5-year trend or a 3-year trend. So I know you want answers tomorrow, but the reality is that I do not have that data to be able to make that determination.

Carey MacRury

And just maybe on the mill I mean you talk about two shutdowns in the quarter just wondering how many days that was and what you expect from the shutdowns in the back half of the year. And then you also mentioned tracking at 68,000 tonnes a day in July. I'm just wondering given the improvements that you've made I know the targets to get the 63,000 - how close are you to achieving that target?

Mick McMullen

We’re getting pretty close to that, the two shops, one was a five day one end up I think we’re in six and a half day so you can back calculate out of 90. You were 91 days in the quarter, if we did math you can work out what our daily run rate was I think it was 59,000 on an average. If you take 11 and a half, 12 days out of month I think we’re at 68,000 or something a day when it was running.

And so, we've got a short plan just a one-short plan for the September quarter and there will be one-short plan for the December quarter.

Our next question comes from Mike Parkin of National Bank Financial.

Mike Parkin

Just a couple questions here. You mentioned you're kind of catching up on some maintenance work in the mill that you felt was kind of lacking and not done in the past. Could you give a bit more color on what some of those major items were?

Mick McMullen

Yes, well again this is in the new things, so we had announced - well I think last year actually that over a bit of last year, this year and into next year they will be between $30 million to $50 million worth of capital projects to be spent on the mill. That ranges everywhere from repairing pipe work that has been corroded to - well as a very good specific example of where we had loaded carbons, that was in the fine loaded carbon, loaded with gold that was just going at the backend of the plant because the screens were not effective or the right screen and there was about $2 million spend on that and I think they’ve probably pay back on that with less than six months, I suspect.

So its fixing up a lack of historical sustaining CapEx and then fixing up a few design issues and so we will spend probably towards the top end of that range which is in our all-in sustaining numbers. But once that spends been out sustaining CapEx in the plant will sort of go down a fair bit.

And I think its people when they walk around the plant can obviously see that there were things that were not right and there’s been a process underway to fix it, and we’re seeing the results of that now. And that was an exercise that started last year.

Mike Parkin

In terms of the block model reconciliation work that you’re doing that additional cost for the drilling how will you run that, will that go through OpEx? Will it be capitalized given the potentially as more than a year or seems likely to impact more than a year?

Jaco Crouse

I think it will probably go through operating costs. I don't see like - I think we'll assess it as we go along as well whether we get a lasting benefit from it but I think ultimately that is an accounting allocation whether its OpEx or CapEx. If we look at it from a cash flow point of view, obviously it will affect us straight away.

Mick McMullen

And we are doing it now what we are spending it, we’ll probably step that spending out a little bit and I haven’t quantified it but that cost will be also part of our mining unit base that we’re seeing at the moment. But the return on that investment is huge. So you know, just the fact that we actually had really good visibility on our short term plan is to what’s coming.

The ability for us today and actually accurately forecast what we’re going to produce so that we actually are very confident in terms of their guidance. There’s a big value in that for us and then all the other stuff about blending and getting a more uniform fleet to the mill and then able to slow mining down

So the RC - impede RC growth control has been standard in Australia for 25 to 30 years. It’s not particularly common in North America, because as you point out. You have to spend the money upfront. But in this type of ore body it is very beneficial.

Mike Parkin

And then there’s a new Moose Cree Chief got - past management, it kind of commented on having some comments with this earnings. Have you had a chance, I know you are pretty busy been in the features a few months. Have you had a chance to sit down with that person and kind of discuss the outlook for West Detour?

Mick McMullen

Well, yes, there was a new Chief that’s on the public record and we respect their sort of democratic processes and I think we look forward to really re-engaging with them and sort of our guess, we’re setting the relationship a little bit and so I will be meeting in the not too distant future with the new Chief and look forward to sort of trying to sort of get that relationship on a more even keel.

Mike Parkin

Some general thoughts or comments from you on West Detour and lower Detour, how do you kind of look at the priorities of those projects relative to the big - is it something that really interest for you or is it something that’s more we’ll leave it for later?

Mick McMullen

Look, its on our priority list. We are actually starting to look at the preface for the lower Detour. It’s not given everything we got on the go its not front in center but it is definitely a part of the puzzle that we need to have a good look at. In terms of West Detour, now, look we want to continue to move that forward. Again, its subject to lots of different discussion not only with our first nations partners. So where we sit today is we have a team that’s relatively small, highly motivated, lots of stuff to do and Detour now definitely on our list of things to do.

I would like to turn the conference back over to McMullen for any closing remarks.

Mick McMullen

Okay. Well look, thanks everybody for dialing in. I understand there's lots of other people reporting today, and we look forward to reporting back at the end of the next quarter and providing an update on the progress of some of the things that we talked about today. Thanks everyone.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.