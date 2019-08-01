Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TKPHF) CEO Christophe Weber on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPHF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Thank you very much for participating our Earnings Call for First Quarter 2019 despite your busy schedule. I am the facilitator for this session. Okubo is my name, Global IR Head.

From our side, we have presenters and also respondents to the Q&A sessions. President and CEO, Christophe Weber; Chief Financial Officer, Costa Saroukos; and R&D President, Andrew Plump joining in this call.

First, we will have a presentation for past quarter 2019 consolidated financial results from Costa, CFO. And then we will move on to the Q&A session.

Now, please prepare the presentation materials at hand during the presentation.

Thank you, Takashi. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Takeda's quarter one conference call. I'm delighted to say that we are off to an excellent start in the first quarter of the first full year as a combined company after the acquisition of Shire. Cost synergies and the OpEx initiative are well on track and we delivered strong margins with our underlying core operating profit margin at 32.4%. Cash flow was strong, and we de-levered to 4.4 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA down from 4.7 times at the end of March. Also, we are confident to raise our full year guidance based on revised assumptions for VELCADE.

Before going into details of the quarterly results, let me draw your attention to slide three and the change in terminology from core earnings to core operating profit. Based on investor feedback, we decided to make this change to be more consistent with the language used by our peers. Please note, there is no change to the definition, only the terminology. Therefore all references to core earnings in previous guidance can be substituted with core operating profit.

Slide four summarizes definitions for Takeda's disclosure metrics, which remain unchanged from last year. We encourage analysts to focus on our core numbers, which adjust out major one time and non-cash items such as Shire integration costs, the amortization of intangibles, and unwinding of inventory step up. Therefore, the core numbers better demonstrate the true earnings ability of the company.

Moving on to the highlights of quarter one, on slide five. I'm pleased to announce that Takeda had a very strong start to the year delivering on our strategic priorities, while successfully executing the integration of Shire. Starting with business area focus, we saw strong performance from our 14 global brands growing 22% in total. The integration of Shire is progressing on track, with no major risk identified so far. We are also making steady progress against our divestiture plan with the completion of XIIDRA sale on July 1st.

Our R&D engine continues to strengthen the pipeline, which now has 19 new molecular entities in Phase 2 and 3. This quarter we made important advances in our cell and gene therapy platforms, including the first IPS cell derived CAR-T therapy from T-CiRA entering process development towards clinical testing. We also achieved another positive R&D milestone for subcutaneous ENTYVIO in Crohn's disease, and received Sakigake designation in Japan for TAK-925 in narcolepsy.

Regarding the financial performance, we had a very strong quarter with underlying core operating profit margin of 32.4%. Quarter one margins did benefit from some phasing. But this is -- this strong start gives us great confidence in the earnings power of the New Takeda and our target of reaching top tier margins in the medium term. I'm pleased to announce that cost synergies and de-leveraging are also progressing well, and that we are on track towards our previously communicated targets. Finally, we are raising our full year guidance to reflect divestitures and a revised assumption for VELCADE loss of exclusivity.

Slide six is a summary of the fiscal year 2019 quarter one results. Revenue was ¥849.1 billion growing 88.8% versus the prior year with the addition of revenue from Shire. Compared to a pro forma fiscal 2018 quarter one baseline of Takeda plus Shire, underlying revenue growth would be minus 0.8%. I will explain this in more detail in the coming slides. Reported operating profit was down 90% impacted by significant one time and non-cash costs related to the Shire acquisition.

Core operating profit was ¥283 billion growing at plus 142% year-on-year and our cooperating profit margin increase to 33.3%. Underlying core operating profit margin, which also adjust for foreign exchange and divestitures and forms the basis of our margin guidance was also strong at 32.4%. Reported EPS was negative as a result of the major one time and non-cash items. However, core EPS was ¥128, an increase of ¥3 versus the prior year. Underlying core EPS, which is the basis of our management guidance was ¥124. Finally, free cash flow for the quarter was ¥89.3 billion almost tripling versus the prior year.

Slide seven shows the reported P&L, which was largely impacted by non-cash purchase accounting expenses. The reported gross margin declined by 8.6 percentage points impacted by ¥84.5 billion non-cash cost of goods expense, mainly related to the unwinding of inventory step up as part of the purchase price accounting method. Amortization and impairment increase significantly due to the addition of ¥109.1 billion of amortization costs related to the Shire acquisition.

In addition to these non-cash purchase accounting expenses, we also booked ¥36.7 billion of integration costs related to Shire mostly within other operating expenses. Consequently, our reported operating profit for the quarter declined 90% year-on-year to ¥9.9 billion, reported net profit was minus ¥20.7 billion, also reflecting ¥39.9 billion of interest expenses, reported EPS was minus ¥13.

Slide eight, shows our core P&L, which excludes major one time and non-cash items. Core operating profit was ¥283 billion, an increase of 142.3% versus prior year. The core operating profit margin of 33.3% is an improvement of 7.4 percentage points versus the prior year, demonstrating the strong earnings power of Takeda after the Shire acquisition. This margin improvement was driven by both product mix and OpEx.

Gross margin improved by 1.4 percentage points due to the contribution of higher margin products such as ENTYVIO, VYVANSE and TAKHZYRO. The OpEx margin improved by six percentage points, benefiting from the consolidation of Shire, as well as synergy savings and continued OpEx discipline. Core net profit was ¥198.4 billion and core EPS was ¥128.

From slide nine, let me go into more detail on a year-on-year revenue performance. On the left of the slide is reported revenue, which increased by 89% to ¥849.1 billion, mainly due to the addition of Shire. On the right is underlying pro forma growth split out into our five key business areas. GI, oncology and neuroscience all demonstrated strong growth versus the previous year. PDT immunology increased by 2% despite a negative impact from the phasing of IVIG shipments.

Rare diseases declined by minus 10%, rare hematology continued to decline because of competition in HAE growth was negatively affected by stocking in quarter one 2018. Other products continued to decline down minus 10% versus prior year. This non-core portfolio is largely made up of all the regional brands. In total pro forma underlying revenue declined by minus 0.8%. However, as I mentioned, this was impacted by shipment phasing of IVIG products in 2019 and stocking of HAE products in 2018, excluding these growth would have been positive in the low-single digits.

On slide 10 we provide more detail on inventory and phasing impacts. First, I want to emphasize that the inventory harmonization to Takeda’s distribution channel policy was completed in fiscal year 2018 quarter four, therefore channel inventory levels are now normalized. And there was no residual impact on fiscal year 2019 quarter one actual results.

However, when looking at year-on-year growth rates, we are impacted by higher revenue in fiscal year 2018 quarter one, due to stocking in particular for HAE products CINRYZE and FIRAZYR. This was a topic that Shire flagged in their earnings press release a year ago. In addition, there was a negative impact from the phasing of IVIG shipments in quarter one 2019.

However, we are confident to deliver high-single digit growth for IG for the remainder of the year. Again, without these phasing impacts pro forma underlying revenue growth for the quarter would have been in the low-single digits.

Slide 11 shows Takeda's five key business areas of GI rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology and neuroscience. These five areas now represent 78% of total Takeda's revenue. I will go into each therapeutic area in detail in the coming slides.

Slide 12 shows the revenue of key products within our focus business areas. We also highlight our 14 global brands, which together amount to ¥270 billion in sales and are growing at 22% year-on-year. This quarter ENTYVIO, TAKHZYRO, ADYNOVATE, HYQVIA and NINLARO displayed particularly strong growth. I'll give more detail on some of these brands as I walk you through each of the business areas.

First GI on slide 13. This portfolio is growing 8% versus prior year, spearheaded by the excellent performance of ENTYVIO growing at 37%. Five years since its first launch ENTYVIO’s market share continues to expand, driven by further penetration of the bio-naïve segment. In the U.S., we are now capturing 31% of patients new to Biologics in ulcerative colitis and 17% in Crohn's disease.

ENTYVIO also continues to expand geographically with the recent approval in Japan for Crohn's disease and the submission of a new drug application in China ahead of plan. We are also taking positive strides towards making a subcutaneous formulation available, with submissions currently under review in the U.S. and Europe.

Slide 14 shows our three focus areas within rare diseases. Rare metabolic grew at 4%, with stable performance in lysosomal storage disorders and good momentum from NATPARA as it continues on its launch path. Rare hematology franchise sales declined 13% in quarter one, with the impact of the competitive landscape still in line with our expectations. In fact, despite the value decline, underlying global volume demand still growing by 2%.

ADYNOVATE grew strongly at 26% with a recently presented data from the PROPEL study reinforcing the importance of personalized prophylaxis in hemophilia patients. ADVATE global decline was minus 18% in value, or minus 11% in volume, driven by continued commoditization of the standard half-life market tenders resulting in value erosion, as well as cannibalization by a ADYNOVATE.

It is worth noting that the decline of ADVATE has been more rapid in the U.S., compared to in the rest of the world. Fiber performance continues to be affected by competitive pressure in the prophylaxis segment of the inhibitors market coupled this quarter with a delayed large order in Brazil. HAE declined by 20% year-on-year. As already mentioned, quarter one last year was inflated due to stocking of CINRYZE and FIRAZYR. Excluding stocking impact the HAE portfolio would have grown high-single digits.

On slide 15, I'm pleased to report that TAKHZYRO continues on a very strong launch performance, with over 1,500 patients now receiving the product globally. In the U.S., we have seen strong uptake across all prescribers, of the patients coming on to TAKHZYRO therapy, approximately one-third are new to prophylaxis therapy coming from FIRAZYR and KALBITOR one-third are upgrading the prophylaxis from CINRYZE and one-third are new to Takeda therapies. We are also off to a good start in Germany and Austria. TAKHZYRO aims to advance the standard-of-care in HAE and we are re-confirming the unique benefits with real world clinical experience.

Slide 16 shows PDT immunology portfolio growing at 2% in total. Immunoglobulin products declined by minus 2% due to the phasing of IVIG shipments this quarter. We expect the growth rate to recover from next quarter, and to deliver high-single digit growth for the remainder of the year. Takeda is committed to making the necessary investments to support the plasma business, and we continue to expand our plasma collection footprint. Since the Shire acquisition closed in January, we have increased our number of plasma collection centers by 16, and currently have 111 centers in the U.S. and 30 in Europe.

On slide 17, you can see that our oncology portfolio continues to perform well, growing 8% over the prior year. NINLARO for multiple myeloma grew 30%, with continued growth in the U.S. and expansion into new geographies. In particular, uptake has been very strong in China, where we had a -- where we had 3,400 patients on therapy since launching last year, ADCETRIS and ALUNBRIG also continue to perform well.

Moving to slide 18, neuroscience grew 10% year-on-year driven by VYVANSE. Growth has mostly come from the U.S. benefiting from the new commercial structure in place since April 1st, providing overall improved customer coverage.

Moving next to slide 19, which shows the bridge from reported to core operating profit. As you can see, we had ¥84.5 billion impact from the unwinding of inventory step up. And ¥148.3 billion from the amortization of intangibles and impairment costs. Both of these are non-cash purchase accounting expenses. Furthermore, we book ¥36.7 billion of one time Shire integration related costs, which will enable us to realize our synergy targets. Adjusting for these and other one-time items, we arrived at the core operating profit result of ¥283 billion.

Next, on slide 20, I'm pleased to report that the Shire integration and synergy capture is on track. Talent selection has been completed for 79% of employees, with minimal turnover in those that have been nominated. We have also been listening closely to our employees throughout the integration, and our first survey in March showed that 78% of employees believed that the combined company will better serve patients' needs.

We have seen that our colleagues from Shire are really embracing Takeda's values and our corporate culture that focuses on patients trust, reputation and business. We will continue to engage with our employees and we launched a follow-up survey earlier this month.

On divestitures, we are continuing to pursue opportunities to divest up to $10 billion of non-core assets to accelerate de-leveraging and focus the business. We have already completed the sale of XIIDRA and announced the sale of TACHOSIL and negotiations are ongoing for further potential divestments.

We are also confirming the synergy target of $2 billion by the end of fiscal year 2021. As one specific example of an initiative to capture synergies, we held a partner value summit in Boston in June with 40 of our largest suppliers. As a result, we were able to confirm approximately $200 million of synergies, as well as the release of $200 million of cash flow by extending payment terms.

As explained in May Takeda has a robust tracking platform in place to make sure that we are executing against our synergy and OpEx targets. We are tracking synergies monthly in each of the cost packages and have embedded targets into the KPIs and incentives of all management.

Slide 21 shows some specific examples of where synergies are being capture. In compensation and benefits full time equivalent reductions are progressing as planned, including a new footprint for the U.S. sales force effective April 1st.

In R&D, we have prioritized and are progressing the combined pipeline and will give you more details at our R&D Day in November. We have also made the decision to transfer research operations out of Austria.

In facilities, all major site decisions have been communicated and execution is well underway in these locations. We have made 81% of commercial office location decisions across 66 countries, as well as decisions for finance shared service locations in the U.S. and Europe. We are also making strong progress in technology, with all core global integration related IT programs now identified.

Moving to slide 22, with a clear line of sight on cost synergies and continued OpEx discipline, we are well on track to meet our margin targets. In fiscal year 2018, our underlying core operating profit margin for the full year was 22%. And in May, we gave guidance for the mid-20s in fiscal year 2019 and mid-30s in the medium term. We are off to a very strong start in quarter one this year, with an underlying core operating profit margin of 32.4%.

This improvement was driven by a higher gross margin due to product mix, and significantly better OpEx margin through the consolidation of Shire, synergy savings and continued OpEx discipline. The margin in quarter one is not indicative of the full year due to some phasing of costs and loss of exclusivity timing, but this strong start gives us great confidence towards realizing top tier margins in the medium term. We also remain committed to our deleveraging target of 2 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA in three to five years.

Slide 23 shows the net debt waterfall from March to June. We ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 4.4 times, an improvement of 0.3 times over the period. Please note that this decrease in leverage includes the recognition of ¥250 billion of hybrid bonds as equity credit for leveraging purposes in line with our agreements with the credit rating agencies. Also, please be aware that our net debt as of the end of June does not include any of the proceeds from the sale of XIIDRA, which was completed on July 1st. Furthermore, we sold an additional ¥30 billion of marketable securities in July, which will also contribute towards de-leveraging.

Next to slide 24. Takeda does not usually change full year guidance at quarter one, but this year we are updating to reflect a few specific items only. Firstly, we are revising our outlook for VELCADE. Our guidance now assumes that no additional U.S. competitor will launch within fiscal year 2019. Secondly, we are reflecting the divestitures of XIIDRA and TACHOSIL, because our prior guidance included the full year contribution from these two products.

As a result of these revised assumptions, we are upwardly revising our fiscal year 2019 management guidance. Our pro forma underlying revenue growth outlook has been upgraded from flat to slightly declining to flat to slightly increasing. We are raising our underlying core operating profit margin guidance from mid-20s to mid to high-20s. And we are increasing our underlying core EPS guidance to between ¥360 and ¥380. We also remain committed to our dividend of ¥180 per share for the year.

Slide 25 demonstrates the impact these revised assumptions have on reported revenue and core operating profit. For reported revenue, the upside from the revised VELCADE assumption fully offsets the impact of the XIIDRA and TACHOSIL divestitures. Therefore, our revenue forecast remains at ¥3.3 trillion. For core operating profit, the net impact of these revised assumptions is positive due to the higher profitability of VELCADE. Therefore, we are raising our core operating profit guidance by ¥27 billion, or 3% from ¥883 billion to ¥910 billion.

Moving to slide 26, which list other key financial assumptions for the year many of these were already disclose at May 14th, but based on investor feedback, we are providing new disclosures on CapEx and cash tax rate.

In closing, on slide 27, our business area focus, R&D engine and financial strength have enabled us to deliver a very strong start to the year. The integration of Shire is progressing very well without any disruption to the business. And we’re relentlessly executing towards our costs synergy, de-leveraging and margin targets.

Before we open up the lines for Q&A, I would like to draw your attention to the list of upcoming investor events on Slide 28. Most of these have been previously communicated, but I'm pleased to announce that in addition to our New York R&D Day on November 14, we are adding a Plasma-Derived Therapies Day at our manufacturing side in Covington, Georgia on November 15th. We will also include PDT strategy on the agenda at our Tokyo Investor Event on November 21st. We hope to see many of you there.

Thank you. We'll now move to Q&A with Christophe, Andy and myself.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

I'm Yamaguchi from Citi. Do you hear me?

Christophe Weber

Yes, very clearly. Thank you.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

In Japanese, the first question about the -- your policy to change your performance forecast. So XIIDRA and VELCADE are the changes for this time -- at the same time. And going forward, you are going to make some divestitures in couple of years. When you conduct that divestiture, every time you have that divestiture, you're going to make the revision every time or this time as XIIDRA and VELCADE, which are the quite the huge assumption changing and that's why you made this decision only for this time?

Costa Saroukos

Thank you very much for the question. When it comes to divestitures and planning for the divestitures, we already have a good preview on how we will deliver the target of $10 billion of divestitures. The piece that we don't have clarity on is the exact timing on the execution and completion of those deals and divestitures, hence the reason why it's very difficult to address the timing of the divestitures in future years or future quarters. Hence, so as a result, like we did in May 14, when we announced the fiscal year 2019 results, we included XIIDRA and TACHOSIL in our numbers, and then made the adjustments after the closing of the XIIDRA and that's when we upgraded our adjusted our earnings. The process will be similar moving forward as well.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Understood. My second question is about PTD, I have a question about the PTD business. As an actual Albumin is growing please let us know the reason for this and IGG immunoglobulin due to the phase there are some impact as you mentioned in the United States on the FDA website, supply shortage occurred for Takeda's product that is the description made by FDA. So supply shortage can be recovered within this year. So I have a question about Albumin and immunoglobulin.

Costa Saroukos

So with regards to Albumin we’re seeing immunoglobulin we are seeing strong performance overall, especially in China and the U.S., but with regards to the immunoglobulin IVIG as you alluded to and as we mentioned earlier on, we had some delay phasing in the shipments. So we expect these shipments to go out in quarter one, but that's being delayed. We expect the majority of that delay phasing to be recouped in quarter two.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Understood. Lastly although it’s not mentioned for R&D today, but in 2019 expected events mentioned on page 46 as a reference and especially H1 expected items for late stage TAK-925 data lead out, TAK-788 Phase 3, Hunter disease data readout those are the expected events. And in first half it’s to be ended in the September. So I’m just wondering if it is progressing well and can we expect the data available soon or shortly?

Andy Plump

Thank you, Yamaguchi, Andy here. So there are two slides in the backup that you are referring to slides 46 and 47 that highlight some of the key events for the new molecular entity pipeline slide 46. And then the approved products pipeline that we’re investing in with significant lifecycle management, that slide 47. So as you can see slide 47 we've achieved already five of the key events that we highlighted in the first half for 2019.

For the events in the NME pipeline looking at each of these individually, I'd say that for the most part we’re on track, the pevonedistat study the Phase 2 study, which we hope has -- which we are hopeful of we have an agreement with the FDA that this can be a pivotal study that’s an event driven study. So we’re waiting for the final events, but the study is fully enrolled and we still expect those events to come in this year.

The TAK-788, we have an ongoing pivotal Phase 2 study, that's going quite well. We expect to see data from that study next year and then we're hoping to start our frontline study Phase 3 study in each one and we’re still on target for that. TAK-609, it's a very complex study say that we do have data and we're in the process of trying to understand those data. It's an intrathecally administered form of I2S and it was an extension of a study that had been a failed study. So we’re in the process of working with regulatory agencies and key opinion leaders to better sort through that.

TAK-573, the PSU readout is likely to be pushed out into H2 although possible so that we see something this year. Our STING agonist we've actually filed an IND for an IV administered compound for -- to open in Japan and that still on track. For the two Axcelead programs we are still expecting to see data for at least one of them the Kuma program in first half.

So overall the answer to your question is, we are on track with the key milestones.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Thank you very, thank you.

Andy Plump

Thank you for that question. Next question, please.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Muraoka from Morgan Stanley. I'd like to ask you questions in Japanese. Hemophilia page -- well sorry, and 13% decline all-in-all, and on track and in line that your explanation for this announcement season. And there was another company that posted impairment for Hemophilia. So could you please confirm that your suggestion is totally different from that one?

Costa Saroukos

Great question, thank you for the question Mr. Muraoka. We caught in May when we announced our fiscal year earnings for 2019. We did go into a lot of detail on the purchase price accounting and how we valued the Hemophilia business. At that time, we were very conservative. In fact, were much lower than the overall consensus there. At this stage, what we're seeing we’re tracking aligned to our internal expectations.

So there's no changes to our forecast and internal valuations from a purchase price accounting perspective. At the same time, we were able to consolidate ADYNOVATE and ADVATE we grew those two products together, which also minimizes the risks of impairment. So, at this stage, we're very comfortable and from the expectations perspective we are comfortable with that approach.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Thank you very much. About neurology VYVANSE 13% growth, the revenue is too strong. So my question is inventory, is it the piling-up again? Or is this a pure organic growth?

Costa Saroukos

So, inventory days on hand were very -- we're managing down the inventory. So there's no stocking in VYVANSE. What we're seeing, in fact is the potential here of revenue synergies, to be honest, we're seeing a strong combined organization in the U.S., a greater coverage for the neuroscience business. So it's really started we're encouraged with the first quarter results the end market performance. But again, from a days on hand inventory, we've made all those adjustments in quarter four of 2018, we don't see any spillover or carryover of inventory. And that's very much locked and focused on the way we approach our business moving forward.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Thank you very much. My last question about share price at the time of the start of January, and we are around the same level as where we were in January. As the management, what are you going to demonstrate in order to recover the share price?

Costa Saroukos

I think we're just going to do exactly what we're doing this quarter is everything we commit to we deliver. And we continue to execute stay focused on our strategy, our strategy to deliver on our synergies, the OpEx initiative, to de-leverage to really drive our 14 global brands where you see that we're growing at 22% in the first fiscal year -- first quarter in the fiscal year. So we are steadfast, we're focusing on the integration. we're progressing very well there. And really each quarter that progresses and we deliver, I think the share price will follow.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Thank you. That's all.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

This is the Sakai speaking. I believe there are more questions from others. So I'd like to limit to two questions. First one is about the first quarter cash flow. Free cash flow is ¥89.3 billion and as shown in the document the future de-leveraging plan is also shown. In this quarter, hybrid bond payment with Oka [ph] is superficially, it looks very good deleveraging progress. However, but if you take a look at this by quarter free cash flow needs to be more than ¥100 billion. Otherwise, EBITDA -- not EBITDA, the net debt to EBITDA, multiple cannot be too in the future. So first quarter -- based on the first quarter results what is your assumption going forward about this? This is my first question.

Costa Saroukos

Thank you for your question, Sakai. And so we're very encouraged with the way we started the deleveraging. The hybrid bonds is also part of the original calculation where we determine will get down to net debt to adjusted EBITDA in 2 times in three to five years in accordance to the rating agencies calculations as well. But nevertheless, of course, as you continue to progress through each quarter, we're also delivering more, driving more of the costs and the synergy savings.

At the same time, quarter one factored in the payment of dividends. So you've got that dividend pay down, which is also driving that. What you're missing in your equation is the proceeds from the divestitures. And that's part of the way we factor in -- we're confident that we’ll get down to the levels that we're committed to.

As I highlighted earlier on, in these net debt to adjusted EBITDA down to 4.4 times for the quarter. It doesn't include the proceeds from XIIDRA, which we received on the 1st of July. It doesn't include the disposal of some of the marketable securities, which we received in July. So we're confident, we're tracking really well, I'm encouraged with the first quarter and the free cash flow. And we're still committed to driving towards that target of 2 times net debt in three to five years.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Understood. Regarding the product, I have two questions. One of which is ALUNBRIG sales. According to this document in EU, it's progressing well, but level of sales is still very low from my impression. In the future, you may need to think about impairment loss from this product. So how are you going to reinforce ALUNBRIG in the future? This is the first question.

And the second one is about hemophilia competitor Roache said that the Takeda's sales structure changed. They said that the Takeda's forecast was diminished. That's what they suggested in their first quarter earnings call. So hemophilia sales structure, did it change? So please answer to this question. Yes or no. But I'd like to understand if you have changed the sales organizational structure for hemophilia business.

Costa Saroukos

Okay. Thank you for your question. So let me address the first one where you talk about the ALUNBRIG. So ALUNBRIG when year-to-date, the way we're tracking, we're already progressing better than our deal model and the way we accounted for the -- when we did the purchase price accounting on the acquisition of Ariad. So we're already above that. So I think the risk of impairment is low. Of course, we will improve the situation once we get first line. And so that would be also encouraging once that happens to minimize any potential impairment risk.

With regards to hemophilia I am not in a comment on Roache messages. But I mean, from our end and we don't typically comment back on what our competitors are saying about us.

Andy Plump

This is Andy. So maybe I'll just add something briefly on ALUNBRIG. So the -- so as Costa mentioned the greater part of the value of the value that we ascribe to a ALUNBRIG comes from the frontline indication. And the ALTA-1L study is ongoing. We had our first interim analysis readout last year, with 11 months of median data on the ALUNBRIG arm. So it was a very immature data set was presented at the World Lung Conference. And we had data that were, I think, given the immaturity of the data set as good as could be expected, with the hazard ratio of 0.49 significant efficacy and CNS metastasis.

So a very encouraging data set. We're now approaching the second interim analysis, which will give us a much more mature data readout and we're on track for that data readout to occur in first half fiscal year 2019.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

First half in fiscal '19?

Andy Plump

Yeah.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

First half in 2019. Thank you.

Takashi Okubo

Thank you. Next question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. First, non-core assets to be divested you made that announcement, cardiovascular, and also metabolism, which used to be your core businesses. What's your prospect of divestiture also the patents do not expire anytime soon. But as you approach the expiration of the patent, the value asset value declines. So what's your prospect of divesting those areas? About the pipeline, neurology the late stage pipeline is quite stuff. So do you want to have an alliance so any small scale M&A or acquisition? And please state who is answering the question because through interpretation we wouldn't know who is answering the question. Okay, thank you very much.

Costa Saroukos

Thank you very much for your question. I'll answer the first one regarding divestitures of non-core assets. My name is Costa Saroukos. So thank you very much for your question. I mean, our strategy is all along been with regards to divestitures we're divesting non-core assets. And that -- and if you look at slide 11, it articulates very clearly the five key business areas for Takeda in GI rare disease, plasma derived oncology, and neuroscience.

And then the list on the right is all others, we have hundreds of products in that space. And these are the ones that we're looking at. And we currently we can't go into too much dialogue on communicating which specific products they are. But we are currently in negotiation for a number of these products.

The strategy we have is first, if we divest it allows us to stay more focused on our core five business areas and allows us to pay down the debt. So at the same time when we divest, it will be a divestiture that that also improves de-leveraging.

Andy Plump

And this is Andy Plump head of R&D. Thank you very much for the question regarding the neurology pipeline. Let me start by saying that we don't look at each of our individual therapeutic areas as end to end businesses per se. We look at our pipeline in totality. So we're not trying to fill gaps within any of our therapeutic areas. That's not our strategy. Our strategy is to raise a very high innovation bar across our four therapeutic areas, and to where possible pursue unmet medical need in targeted patient segments and more and more in patient with rare disease.

And as our neuroscience pipeline has evolved, it's becoming more and more aligned with our targeted patient segment and rare disease strategy. We're actually quite excited about the neuroscience pipeline. The asset that we've alluded to is TAK-925 our Orexin 2 receptor agonist. And we'll spend quite a bit of time at the November R&D, talking about that program. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

May I ask you a very simple question about EBITDA multiple 4.4 times for the first quarter, what's your prospect for the full year?

Costa Saroukos

We haven't -- it's Costa here. Thank you for the question. We haven't given guidance for year-by-year. We -- our guidance on net debt to adjusted EBITDA is 2 times in three to five years.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Andy Plump

Thank you very much. Next question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I just had one on the loss service exclusivity, in the last quarter you mentioned not just VELCADE but a number of other drugs that were -- you provisioned to see generic competition. I was just wondering if you can give us an update as to whether we've seen competition in those other drivers or what's the status of those in terms of LOE? Thanks.

Costa Saroukos

Yes, thank you for your question. Yes, in May, when we announced the earnings for -- the guidance for fiscal year 2019, we did highlight the LOE impact. And again from -- as of July 31, we're seeing ULORIC, these three generics approved, two have already launched in the U.S. In FIRAZYR, we are saying again FIRAZYR July 2019 was our generic entrant and we're seeing already one generic approved, and it's list price is 54% discount to VAC [ph]. ROZEREM two approvals have already taken place. And then of course, we bought ADDERALL XR is also generic erosion is expected from April the onwards, it's already started.

So that, our assumption has based on what we communicated in May, is coming through however, the impact of the erosion is still unclear given that most of these products are being loss of exclusivity and generic entries is happening in July. Hence the reason why also from a margin standpoint, you'll see that our current cooperating margin is 32.4% in the quarter, but we are expecting that for the full year guidance to be we've increased it from mid-20s to high-20s because of the erosion of these LOE products, coupled with some phasing in investment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. All right, thank you.

Ritsuo Watanabe

This is Watanabe from Merrill Lynch, can you hear me?

Costa Saroukos

Yes, very clear.

Ritsuo Watanabe

Thank you. About margin improvement core OpEx ratio has declined by 6 percentage points. Value wise I think it translates into ¥50 billion or so. How much part of that is defined as cost synergy? And from the second quarter and beyond, if your marketing efficiency has improved on year-on-year from the second quarter and beyond the similar level of effect can be observed quarter-by-quarter, could that be the assumption?

Costa Saroukos

Thank you for your question Mr. Watanabe. So quarter one, we’re very encouraged with deliverable of the improvement in the margin of 10 percentage points from 22% to 32.4%. We have three quarters of the improvement coming from global OpEx and synergies and one quarter coming from gross margin, driven by product mix mainly VYVANSE, ENTYVIO and TAKHZYRO. So there is a blend of the driver there.

With regards to your question beyond quarter one, as I mentioned in my previous -- answer to the previous question there is some of this improvement in quarter one was linked to phasing. We also expect the LOE impact that we raised previously that you seeing already someone like FIRAZYR, ADDERALL XR, ULORIC this will have an impact on our gross margin. And so as a result of that we still believe that we are in a position that we can increase our target guidance for operating core margin from mid-20s to mid to high-20s for this fiscal year.

Takashi Okubo

Did it answer your question?

Ritsuo Watanabe

Thank you very much.

Takashi Okubo

So with this we conclude the conference call. Once again thank you very much for your participation. I look forward to working with you in the future.

Costa Saroukos

Thank you.