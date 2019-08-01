Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) CEO Fred Parks on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tram Bui - The Ruth Group

Fred Parks - Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Kosharek - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Conference Call Participants

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Jaffray

Dave Turkaly - JMP Securities

Matt Wizman - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 2019 Nuvectra earnings conference call. At this time all, participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct the question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Tram Bui from The Ruth Group. You may begin.

Tram Bui

Thanks, operator, and thanks everyone for participating in today's call. Joining me from the Company are Fred Parks, Chief Executive Officer; and Jennifer Kosharek, Interim Chief Financial Officer. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at www.nuvectramed.com, and a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for 90 days.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and outcomes to differ materially from our current expectations.

For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review our 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, July 31, 2019. Nuvectra undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Fred Parks.

Fred Parks

Thanks, Tram. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Nuvectra's second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. On today's call, I will first provide a commercial update and discuss our strategic initiatives that we believe will accelerate Algovita revenue growth including optimizing our sales force by rebalancing the composition of the team in addition to enhancing our peripheral device experience for patients.

Secondly, I’ll provide comments on our full-body MRI conditional submission to the FDA for Algovita that could further expand our market opportunity. Next, I’ll turn to Virtis and provide an update of our plan to complete chemical composition and biocompatibility studies that will support our PMA submission, and ultimately expand our technologies into adjacent markets. And then I’ll turn over the call to Jennifer who will view our financial performance for the quarter before opening the call for Q&A.

Starting with the commercial update, it’s always been Nuvectra’s mission to provide physicians with world-class neurostimulation technology that improves the lives of patients suffering from chronic conditions. Algovita represents our current commercial focus that will allow us to achieve that objective. We believe our IPG core technology and leads offer a greater control and precision as compared to other currently marketed products and expect to perpetually improve patient experiences.

Further penetrating the SCS market demands continued ergonomic enhancement of our user interfaces and peripheral devices. Likewise, we continue to advance the platform technology with Virtis for sacral neuromodulation and our development agreement with Aleva for DBS which is near in completion. During the second quarter, Algovita sales grew 7% year-over-year which we believe will again outpace the overall SCS market while falling short of our internal expectations.

Similar to last quarter, our growth was muted by flat rep productivity and lower than anticipated sales headcount with successful hiring offset by unplanned turnover. In part selling [indiscernible] has been impeded by some reports of patient frustration with the Algovita charging process. Our core technology continues to function as design and labeled, repeating our core technology continues to function as design and label, but we believe the ergonomics of the charging process sometimes creates frustration amongst patients.

After listening to feedback from physicians, patients and our sales professionals, we believe minor enhancements will improve ease of use and drive rep selling productivity in 2020. We have 80% of our engineering talent devoted to remediating the peripheral concern and have implemented a four phase project of which we have the first phase completed and rolled out to the field and expect to finish the remaining phases by mid 2020.

During this time, we recognized we need to provide additional support for our sales force and remain intent on driving increased levels of productivity. We’re continuing to focus our hiring efforts in geographies with large SCS market opportunities, surmountable hospital committee hurdles and established clinical support. However, the fact is that our sales force has been diverted from optimal selling time due to the increased patient interactions.

The patients and their experiences always come first. In the near term as we look at sustained high volume accounts and broaden our relationship with physicians and key customers, we will add up to 10 clinical specialists over the next 90 days. This should result in an improved productivity starting as early as the fourth quarter of this year. We believe this additional support will concurrently improve retention not only of territory managers but also of key customers.

Meanwhile, our sales reps will continue to sell and clinical specialists will supplement the management of the charging burden as they have many of them already been doing. We also believe full-body MRI conditional approval for the FDA, which we will discuss in a few minutes, will abate some of the rep turnover. The goals remain to establish a core sales force currently at approximately 60 from which productivity can be consistently improved to drive revenue growth and overall efficiency.

Taking all this into consideration, we have revised our 2019 Algovita revenue guidance range to $50 million to $55 million. This adjusted is almost totally related to the issue of charging, which will gradually resolve over the next few quarters. As you can imagine, I am actively devoting much of my time to the revenue issue and assisting our sales professionals during this transition. We remain confident in the Algovita platform technology and in our sales force to reinvigorate the growth to the execution and maturation of the stated initiatives.

Turning now to the Algovita MR conditional approval cycle, in the second quarter, we completed the regulatory submission with the FDA for full-body MR conditional approval that will further strengthen Algovita's competitive position. Full-body MR approval in United States will enable physicians to treat a larger pool of patients just expanding our addressable market and supporting future growth. We anticipate approval around year end 2019, following the FDA's 180 day review process.

Now to Algovita clinical update. Moreover, we have continued to the clinical profile of Algovita during the INS 14th Annual World Conference, we announced preliminary Algovita clinical data for our U.S. and EU multicenter seen alarm study which demonstrated lead fracture and migration rates below that of the industry average, that’s good being below average specifically incidence of lead migration and lead failures while using Algovita SAS were 5% and 0% respectively at one month.

These results are significantly lower than that observed in industry literature of 15.5% and 6.4%, respectively. We believe these results further validate the safety of our Algovita and demonstrate one of our key differentiating factors. Now turning to Virtis, on our last call, we reported the FDA had requested additional information. Our intention to satisfy that latest request was supplementary data on our Virtis leaves with chemical composition and biocompatibility studies.

We probably initiated the studies and they are proceeding as expected, which keeps on track for the Q4 2019 submission and an expected Virtis approval during the first half of 2020. Of course all subject to the FDA. We look forward to the opportunity to expand into adjacent opportunities with Virtis which would represent another growth lever for the Company in 2020.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jennifer, who will cover our financial performance for the second quarter.

Jennifer Kosharek

Thanks, Fred, and good afternoon everyone. In the second quarter, we generated revenues of $12.3 million representing an increase of 4% from $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Our Algovita revenue in the second quarter was $12.3 million, a 7% increase from $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2019 was 6.8 million or 55% gross margin, an increase from $6.1 million or 51% gross margin in the second quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to a decrease in inventory related charges and an increase in the volume of Algovita sales.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $17 million a 1% decrease from $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.1 million or a loss of $0.52 per share compared with a net loss of $11.8 million or a loss of $0.83 per share for the second quarter of 2018.

Total cash and cash equivalents were$69.8 million as of June 30, 2019. Based on our current plans and expectations, we estimate this cash balance provides us with sufficient funding beyond the next 12 months. However, we recognized the concerns surrounding our liquidity and are currently exploring multiple options to address the issue including evaluating potential strategic relationships.

Also earlier this month, we filed a self-registration statement containing both a base prospectus and an aftermarket prospectus. These are common equity products that will provide us with maximum flexibility for future capital raises. Additionally, a process to refinance our existing debt facility is underway.

I’d now like to turn the call back over to Fred.

Fred Parks

Thanks Jennifer. So to conclude prior to the Q&A, I’d like to reiterate that Nuvectra is committed to driving sustained growth and remains confident in our platform technology. In the near term, we will execute on the following initiatives to be successful. First, to ultimately accelerate the Algovita revenues growth trajectory by selectively growing our sales team, adding clinical specialist and targeting strategic regions in order to drive sales productivity.

Second, to expand our Algovita label further with a full-body MRI conditional approval with the FDA; third, to complete and then submit the chemical composition and biocompatibility studies that will support our Virtis PMA submissions; and finally, to further improve our financial profile and liquidity while driving responsible growth consistent with fiscal realities to build shareholder value. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Matthew O'Brien from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Matthew O'Brien

Afternoon thanks for taking my questions. I guess Fred for starters, can we just -- can you expand a little bit more on the issue that you saw from the patient perspective as far as recharging goes? Because this is a sentiment found in the market for a while and I'm not sure why this issue is surfacing now. And just the confidence that you have in getting all four phases done by the middle and next year and exactly what improvements you’re expecting to make in the system and that timeframe?

Fred Parks

So I'm going to go backwards. We have designed and I am very confident that we will execute consistent with the expectation of having this behind us by mid-next year. As I said, we’ve already implemented one thing which will add significantly to the intervals between charging requirements, which is a big boost out there for the situation and we detail the rest. There is no technology issue. I put in the bucket of, we've probably put a little more technology and the peripherals then was actually required that's not so uncommon.

But we're now trying to simplify that for the users, as you already know, Matt, the procedures are done and largely the continuing maintenance of the patients are is moved heavily in our direction through the programming obligation. But I have observed the procedure of recent where I can see a little bit of confusion in the patients that, our sales team to be fair, have said to us, this is something we need to look into, but I think it sort of water behind the dam.

We have been successful. The revenues have been increasing and so, we just put this in a little bit of a lower priority bucket and we now see as the patients require more of the territory managers time and they get your first priority because they are implanted. It has consumed that selling effort and the two quarters that I've been here, I now being that excesses, we first have to satisfy the patients but we need to clear that best-selling time and that is what we're doing now. We're going to hire some supplementary labor. I'm absolutely confident, we'll be able to get the people on board and they will be very effective on the front end. I hope I've answered your question.

Matthew O'Brien

Yes. That's very helpful, Fred. I appreciate that. What about the back half on ramp in the business? I mean, it still a pretty meaningful step up for the back half versus the first half to get to the low end of guidance. And so with the sales force, it's still going to be spending a lot of time with patients in the clinical specialists likely won't kick in until at least Q4, somewhat. What gives you the confidence and maybe getting to that back, the back end, back half number even at the lower end of the range?

Fred Parks

Another good question. First of all, we don't expect it in Q3. So, it's really a Q4 story. It's always a Q4 story for us, but probably a little heavier this year. How confident I'm I? I'm pretty confident, I mean, we've been careful and we have embedded this in every direction you can internal to the Company. And we are hoping that the MRI approval is going to be in effect to help us in the last month of the year, but I certainly got a surprise in the last 90 days, and that's why we have had revised our guidance. We never had to do that in this kind of an internal. So, we're paying a little extra attention this time around.

Matthew O'Brien

Okay. And last question for me is for Jennifer. Just a gross margin in quarter was better than I was modeling and maybe I wasn't factoring as much of the scrap that you had last year. But, can you talk about the trajectory of that metric as we exit this year? And then to follow up on the SG&A number was a lot lower than I was modeling as well. So, where did some of those cost savings come from? Where did that metric or that line item trend overtime as you're adding these clinical specialists were as they are not I don't think adding as many sales reps?

Jennifer Kosharek

So, first the gross margin. Certainly, we saw Q1 of this year significantly lower than we have seen in the past and do anticipate the remainder of this year to be in the mid 50, low mid 50 range, kind of returning to where we have been it at the end of last year and of course that still needs room for improvement which we are working on.

Regarding SG&A of course, there is as you mentioned CS wouldn’t add a significant amount of additional cost especially over the time frame we're going to be adding them into 2019 and as revenues maybe worth, I’m not sure is the level you model and permissions would have been lower for your sales and marketing. And as a reminder we had in the G&A some extra cost as we talked about last quarter for factories.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dave Turkaly from JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Dave Turkaly

Thanks. Just a follow-up on the charging issues. As my recollection from trips out there that I thought one of the advantages of Algovita was that the patient controller and the programming was easier than some of the competitors. And I think you've mentioned intervals between charging, but are you saying that they have to charge it more frequently? And then you also mentioned patients being confused. I’m just trying to get at what exactly is the issue because I thought that was one of the benefits that I've heard in the past?

Fred Parks

I can't speak to what you have heard in the past. I can tell you that I talk to everybody in the circle of the charging first of all as I said you can still charge. That’s not an issue in terms of the compliance with the expectation of the device. But I want to see, let's pick the right words here, the confusion about it, so you have the alignment of the charging paddle with the IPG if you get that alignment and they are communicating perfect process. What we have learned for some patients is they are not as attentive to the alignment process and not in diligent and compliance with that.

I would say for our people in the field that provided education intensity that works well, but it's not a process to be taken lightly at all. And so, adding the clinical specialists who do that for a living, and by the way we deploy some of those that are doing other things today interest that specialty will lift it. And I return to the first question that I don't think this issue is going to haunt us very long. Each quarter is going to improve and will be a non issue in fairly short order. But I can't answer your question about the ease with which it was represented to earlier.

Dave Turkaly

Thank you for that. And just to be clear, so the patients are having sort of -- so you mentioned a time taking a territory guys maybe added some of their selling opportunities, but essentially some of these patients are having issue with their charge, so when they are charging so they are calling the rep and he has to come back and show them how to do it again. Is that sort of what's happening?

Fred Parks

What happens, Dave, routinely our people would go back to the implanting office. So, they might say, I will be in your office and making this up Tuesday morning. And any patient that wanted to be re program would come into that period and so we schedule. We do not go to homes to do any of the programming. And what we're seeing is that the patients are requiring more assistance, you are right, and as they do what we would normally be selling time is being diverted into supporting and maintaining those patients.

It's in our interest to do that, we want them to have a good outcome. We don't want them reporting any concerns about the satisfaction of the procedure to physician. So we sort of on that and we're making a conscious decision that we're going to devote more energy to make sure that goes well. As the improvements are made on the ease of use side to make them more successful that time will drift away and that time will once again become selling time.

Dave Turkaly

Got it, last one for me just quickly, you've mentioned I think last quarter you had 60 reps. I think your goal was to get 75. You mentioned some attrition. I was wondering if you might be willing to give us where that kind of stands today or where your clinical specialists force stands today.

Fred Parks

I don’t know exactly how many clinical specialists we have in the field. I don't know that we report that, but it's substantial. I mean if you ask me what I think is an addition to, I would say, it might be a 20% increase maybe 30% increase from what we have, they are available the process is already started and some are coming in board now. And the first part of your question Dave, I forgot.

Dave Turkaly

I think you have 60 reps and you're going to 75 for the year. Is that still the target? And where is it now? Did you have -- are you down from that 60, you mentioned attrition?

Fred Parks

We're about in the same place and I think it's got a combination of. We continue to hire. We have training classes, but we have had attrition on the other side. So, it sort of mix to the same place. I would say about the 60 and I’m sure you listened in the call when I surveyed the sales team and how much of your time are you working below 20% skill level and what I said is in some cases 20% that’s not unusual but in some cases we had reps working at 75% of their time non selling.

So, the point I’m making is with 60 reps selling, supporting their positions and involved with the original portion of this with patients, we have plenty of capacity to get to $100 million. So it's not so much at this point the number of reps but how they use their time. So we will continue to add. I would hoping would add a number between now and the end of the year but at this stage to get to our revenue target is more about how they spend there then they are not.

Operator

[Operator instructions] And our next question comes from Matt Wizman from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Matt Wizman

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I’m on for Jayson Bedford. So my first question, I just want to clarify something for the guidance is a lift from an expected MRI approval embedded in the guidance or would that be upside to guidance right now?

Fred Parks

It's embedded in the guidance.

Matt Wizman

And then, Jenifer had mentioned that one of the things you guys are exploring is strategic relationships. Could you give us bit more detail on what this would look like and just little bit more detail on that?

Fred Parks

You listen well and we will go a little bit into it, but we couldn’t go very far. There are companies that would have an interest in us on a partial basis and to the extent that might be part of the liquidity issue as we go forward. We're not relying on that, but we know there is an audience for that discussion. So, we are listening more than retreating at this place.

I'd say our base case is that, we would go in conventional route. We don't you. We don't want physicians. We don't want our team worried about this liquidity issue and that's why it's a very high priority for us, but there may be an upside I think with some kind of a tactical partner in that regard, probably shouldn't stretch beyond that point.

Matt Wizman

Okay, got it. I appreciate the color there. And then I have a question on the cash front. Are you still looking at about $10 million in month, I believe you said before? And then in that sense, are you taking actions to kind of streamline the cost structure, obviously other than hiring the clinical specialists and things like that? Thanks.

Fred Parks

So, I think the question you said, $10 million a month actually I think you mentioned $10 million a quarter. And the answer is we don't expect that burnt for the second half of this year. We expect a few million less than that, perhaps each quarter in the second part. And we are looking at other ways to conserve that depending on what we discover from a liquidity, availability, and we are developing plans should that happen, but we think we can solve that with more conventional route at this stage.

Matt Wizman

Okay. I actually have one final quick one. So, I think last quarter sales outside the U.S. provided a small net of upside. I'm curious how trends were outside of the U.S. and your strategy there exchanged kind of what the strategy is there in that sense? Thanks.

Fred Parks

I'm going to memory to look in those numbers but I sort of recall this is $2 million or $5 million of O-U.S. It doesn't come in any particular pattern. It comes, when it comes. You are right, we did have an extraordinary period but I don't think it changes our expectation for the year. We are putting our energies primarily in the U.S. market because we think that with the greatest opportunity is now, we have other relationships and we expect to sustain but that's not we're putting our energy at the moment.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions from our phone line. And I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Parks for any closing remarks.

Fred Parks

Thank you, Crystal. Our vision long term we remains focused on a differentiated technology for the neurostim market with expanding indications past SCS and to SNM and beyond. In the near term, we need to improve the charging experience and the funding overhang to be able to achieve that vision.

Although, our revised guidance was attributable to the charging issue and its ramification and revenue is expected to be subdued in Q3 prior to an uptick in Q4. It is notable that Nuvectra has continued to grow with year-over-year comparisons still positive and ahead of most are all competitors. We just expected more of ourselves. We believe that when the charging issue as soon resolves, some of the stall business can you recruit recoup as the IPG and leads are still seen as advantage.

In summary, our revenue acceleration relies on the conditional MRI approval in Q4 to expand the addressable market. Submission of the data for Virtis in Q4 enhancing a charging experience to preserve our key sales members and reinvigoration of some positions and some retraining of our team to minimize the charging challenges.

And finally, hiring up to 10 clinical specialists just forth to see those efforts, in order to reestablish our credibility with shareholders, we have to hit these milestones, as well as ensure funding is available. Although, we're disappointed with the tactical issues on our plate, our strategic vision remains fully alive. Ultimately, the new vector technology should be able to command a double-digit share of this neurostim market and successful entry in the sacral neuro market.

So thank you, everyone, for participating in today's call and for your interest in Nuvectra. And with that, we close.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.