Mining For Dividends

Introduction: An Overlooked Advantage

The mining industry is currently offering up some exceptional dividend yields if you know where to look. In this article, I will provide an overview of 4 high yield dividend payers with strong business fundamentals supporting the cash flows that underpin their yields.

When looking for dividend income, investors often ignore the potential negative impact of inflation on dividend stocks. Rising inflation leading to rising interest rates has the potential to inflict pain upon companies with high debt loads and/or those trading at high multiplies supported by the recency bias that inflation is dead. The advantage of having dividend income from miners is that it tends to come with a measure of natural inflation protection.

The key to getting dividend income from miners is to focus on those companies that benefit from premier low-cost assets with long remaining mine lives. Low-cost, long-life production delivers free cash flow, even in downturns, which supports the dividends and keeps them coming. As I look at each of these 4 miners, I will be sure to reference this aspect so investors understand what is behind the dividends.

Vedanta Ltd.

If you are looking for a diversified miner positioned to be an even stronger dividend paying machine during a higher inflation environment, then Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) is hard to beat with its growing exposure to oil and silver.

Vedanta Ltd. owns 2/3s of Hindustan Zinc (HINDZINC on the Bombay Stock Exchange and Indian NSE) whose mines dominate the low-end of the zinc cost curve as shown here:

source: Hindustan Zinc investor presentation; Wood Mackenzie

I look at a lot of miners and few have the free cash flow margins of Hindustan Zinc. They have averaged 26.5% over the last four fiscal years and I see them running a couple hundred basis points higher going forward as by-product silver production from the Sindesar Khurd mine continues to pick up. Sindesar Khurd has 32.5 million tonnes of Proven & Probable Reserves left grading 4.1% zinc, 3.2% lead, and 171 g/t silver. The silver grade alone is higher than many primary silver mines. (Its Measured, Indicated, & Inferred Resources are 2.5 times larger but grade a lower 89 g/t silver.) Hindustan Zinc produced 25.2 million ounces of silver in its most recent fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Production is expected to climb to 28+ million ounces in 2020 and the company has a stretch goal of producing 1,000 tonnes of silver per annum which is 35.3 million ounces and would put them in the top 5 globally in silver production.

Vedanta Ltd. is also investing aggressively to expand the production of its Oil & Gas segment. The company has the extremely aggressive vision of producing half of India's oil demand. According to the 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy, India's 2018 oil demand was 1.9 billion barrels. On a consolidated basis, Vedanta is currently producing about 68 million barrels per year which only covers 3.5% of Indian demand. The company's interim target is to increase oil and gas production by roughly 138%. This could get it to 15%+ of Indian demand. Because of these targets, I expect the Oil & Gas segment to continue to become a larger piece of Vedanta's overall earnings pie. Notably, the Oil & Gas segment is generating 57% EBITDA margins in the current oil price environment.

The combination of its low-cost zinc assets, growing silver production, and ambitious oil production goals put a weighty amount of inflation protection behind Vedanta Ltd.'s cash flows.

Vedanta Ltd. paid a 13% dividend yield during fiscal year 2018 and a 11.6% yield during fiscal year 2019 (based on the closing share prices for each FY). I see the stock yielding around 12% in the current fiscal year and I also see this yield as sustainable going forward even if zinc prices fall to an average of $1 per lb. and brent crude averages $60 per barrel. The company generates enough cash to continue to (1) invest to grow production, (2) gradually deleverage, and (3) maintain the current dividend yield. The recent sell-off has provided a nice buying opportunity:

Data by YCharts

Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX; OTCQX:FSUGY) is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, cost producer of iron ore as shown on the following 2018 projected iron ore cost curve:

source: Fortescue FY 2018 results presentation

Fortescue mines iron ore in the Pilbara region of Northwestern Australia and sells about 90% of it to China. Its C1 costs are presently about $13.5 per tonne and its total delivered costs to China are about $24.5 per tonne. Its 58% to 60% Fe blends are currently fetching about $90 per tonne but I expect this to gradually decline to about $50 per tonne over the next few years. The price of iron ore could be cut in half and Fortescue would still deliver 20% to 30% free cash flow margins.

Fortescue policy is to pay dividends that amount to 50% to 80% of net income. Assuming a 65% payout ratio going forward, I see the stock yielding 12% in the current fiscal year and 6% to 9% thereafter assuming iron ore prices retreat to $65 per tonne. If iron ore prices remain higher for longer, then the dividend yields could be significantly higher. The long-term trend for iron ore still remains bullish as the monthly chart for 62% Fe continues to go vertical:

chart courtesy of barchart.com

Rio Tinto

If you want to reap dividends from iron ore in a less volatile vehicle then Rio Tinto (RIO) is a good alternative. Over 70% of Rio's EBITDA is currently coming from its Pilbara iron ore operations which you can see in the Fortescue presentation slide above are also very low cost. In early June, I made the case for why I think shares of Rio Tinto are poised to pass $70.

Data by YCharts

The stock recently pulled back over concerns that the capital requirement for its Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia will be higher. The reality is that iron ore trading for $15 per tonne higher than the consensus for 3 months could almost pay for this. In other words, investors are having a hard time quantifying the impact in the current context where iron ore continues to dominate Rio's financial picture.

Oyu Tolgoi will remain Rio Tinto's Achilles heel. I think they should cut their losses and sell to an interested Chinese producer but it is probably too late for that. The good news on the copper front is that they have apparently discovered a large new deposit in Australia that could be fast-tracked for development.

As the price of iron ore eventually comes down, Rio's Aluminum and Copper segments are both poised to generate about 20% to 25% of overall EBITDA each. The long-term demand drivers for both in Asia are especially strong. Along with 60%+ EBITDA margins from iron ore, this will allow Rio to easily pay 6%+ dividend yields while continuing to invest and growth and repurchase shares.

I see the stock yielding 7% to 8% annually during the 2019 to 2021 time period as iron ore prices remain elevated and 6%+ thereafter.

Nornickel

Russian-based Nornickel (MNOD in London; OTCPK:NILSY) derives its revenues from roughly 1/3 nickel, 1/3 copper, and 1/3 palladium (see chart below). I recently covered the exceptionally low-cost advantage it has with its nickel-copper-platinum group metals ("PGM") deposits in the article: Nornickel: 7 Things To Know.

source: True Vine Investments

Nornickel's nickel-copper-palladium-cobalt metal basket provides high dividend yield exposure to important metals needed for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Nornickel's low-cost Polar Division assets with decades of mine life still remaining give it the highest returns on invested capital of any diversified Major. However, these are set to drop as the company focuses its current investment plan on much-needed sustainability initiatives related to environmental clean-up and infrastructure modernization.

After paying a 10% yield in 2017 and an 11.3% yield in 2018 (based on year end stock prices), I see shares of Nornickel yielding 10.3% this year but investors expecting this to continue will be disappointed. Yields are likely to drop into the 5% to 8% range over the coming years as more cash flows are diverted to its $10.5 to $11.5 billion 2019 - 2022 investment program.

Shares of Nornickel have run up strong this year as nickel has been the top performing base metal in 2019. Here is what the weekly price chart looks like:

chart courtesy of barchart.com

The stock is trading at the upper end of its long-term weekly price channel. Investors looking to initiate a position may want to wait for a pullback to the $20 level (or lower).

Conclusion

All 4 of the miners highlighted in this article are set to continue to pay relatively higher dividend yields for years to come. Its worth repeating that all are able to do so because of their exceptionally low-cost assets. When shopping for high dividends from miners it is a good idea to always keep this mind. The miners highlighted in this article provide exceptional dividend yield exposure in the current market environment.

