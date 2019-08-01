Preferred Apartment Communities Is Determined To Become Simpler

This marks my fourth article on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) in a little over a year. I have been unabashedly pounding the table and championing the stock despite other contributors' reservations. I think that the past four earnings results have been stellar, and I love the diversified nature of the company. For those unfamiliar, my last article does a pretty good job of summarizing the business model of the company, so I won’t be restating all of that information.

I am not particularly proud of the buy-and-hold performance of APTS since I started covering it on Seeking Alpha on June 12th, 2018, as it clocks in at a measly 1.53% with dividends reinvested. The S&P 500 (SPY) trounces this at 9.51% total return over the same period. I will contend that while I normally invest for longer-term holdings, I have been successfully trading positions in APTS as the valuation has fluctuated wildly. 3 months after my first article published recommending buying shares at $15.19, shares hit $18.40, up 21.1%. Two months after my second article, share prices were up 8.4%. Two weeks after my last article, the share price had popped 5.8%. None of these include dividends received. So upon closer inspection, those following my advice had several opportunities for market-beating returns.

Today, less than 24 hours after APTS has released their Q2 2019 results, we find ourselves in a similar situation. The company has now beat FFO estimates 7 of the last 8 quarters and this quarter was no different:

Growth is definitely slowing, as a revenue growth of 18.1% comes in as the lowest number in the company’s history. FFO per share was actually down 5.3% from last quarter from $0.38 in Q2 2018 to $0.36 in Q2 2019. The main driver of this decrease was a jump in shares outstanding of 10.9%. On the earnings call, John Isakson mentioned that they had a large amount of univested cash from share sales that wasn’t put to work and dragging on earnings on a per share basis. The company ended the quarter with cash on hand of roughly 94 million, up from 39 million last year.

Same-store net operating income for their multifamily unit came in at an impressive 3.9% growth, continuing the success from last quarter where it was up 3.1%. Same-store occupancy continues to trickle upwards, rising to 95.6% from 95.2%. APTS continues to ensure that their assets are the youngest of the industry, coming in at 5.4 years on average. Office properties continue their excellence, being 96% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.7 years. The grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio has occupancy of 93%. APTS also continued to refinance property-level mortgage rates lower in order to lock in cheaper financing costs and is now 90.3% fixed rate.

None of this is particularly surprising, as we are used to strong results from this company. Where I want to focus the remainder of this article are the things that jumped out at me or by anticipating some of the questions that readers may have.

Notable Topics:

Decline in AFFO

No one likes to see adjusted funds from operations come in lower than a year ago, and especially when it’s less than the dividend paid out. Why was this number so much lower? In addition to the increased number of shares in the denominator which affected FFO as well, there were a number of unusual accounting items that had to be factored in. When APTS makes their development loans, they typically wind up with a right of first refusal or a type of call right on the property once it stabilizes. Since APTS does its homework and comes to know these properties well, it isn’t uncommon to see them scoop up assets this way to add to their portfolio. In the most recent quarter APTS terminated purchase options on the Sanibel Straits, Newbergh, Wiregrass and Cameron Square, Encore, Bishop Street and Hidden River multifamily communities and the Solis Kennesaw, Haven46 and Haven Charlotte student housing properties. Because they recognized this $20.2 million fee despite actual cash paid coming in below this figure, AFFO had to be adjusted downwards.

Share dilution / Preferred issuance

In Q2 2019, APTS issued:

25,093 Units of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock for $112.6 million net of fees

252,300 shares of Common Stock ATM for gross proceeds of approximately $3.3 million.

746,100 shares of Common Stock for due to redemptions of 11,916 shares of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.

17,137 shares of Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock for net proceeds of $16.6 million

Total amounts outstanding:

“A” preferred shares: 1.829 million shares

“M” preferred shares: 73,000 shares

Common shares: 44.247 million shares

As a reminder, the class A preferred redeemable shares function with the following warrant:

Warrant to purchase 20 shares of common stock, exercisable by the holder at an exercise price that is set at a 20% premium to the current market price per share of our common stock determined using the closing price of our common stock immediately preceding the issuance of such Warrant, subject to a minimum exercise price of $19.50 per share.

Therefore, potential investors that are worried about massive dilution from all of the preferred instruments that the company uses can breathe a little easier. Buying shares below $15 means that you will be sitting on a massive gain should the redemption scenario ever come to fruition.

Exit of student housing portfolio

I have seen comments all over Seeking Alpha for the past year clamoring for APTS to divest or spin-off some of its non-apartment assets to focus on being more of a pure-play apartment REIT. The theory here is that over-diversification causes you to lose any competitive advantages that may come with your focused expertise in a given business segment. While I actually value the diversification and the freedom to pursue attractive returns in whatever happens to present itself at the time, I like the exit from the student housing business.

After collecting a nice $1 million termination fee, APTS did enter into a new agreement to sell 6 of its 8 student housing properties. We will have to see how much they will be getting for the sale, but I look forward to them redeploying the capital into their pre-existing ventures.

Internalization on the Horizon?

While the sale of the majority of the student housing portfolio leads to more streamlined, simplified operations, there is again talk of simplifying the corporate structure. Many have referred to the company as a “black box” and the uncertainty and lack of visibility into the business has kept them from investing. I obviously support the eventual move to internalized management, as management’s aligned interests with shareholders has shown to be a positive factor throughout history for REITs. For now, the internalization discussions are simply “ongoing”, but I think it’s a step in the right direction and one that will lead the share price upwards.

Summary

While the actual earnings were standard fare, I think the actions that management is taking to make APTS a more balanced and transparent business are what led to shares gaining 3.23% on the day after earnings. Clearly Mr. Market likes what he sees with the direction the company is going, and I think this is going to be the fourth time we see shares at a good value to buy and possibly sell later this year. While you wait for the eventual share price appreciation, you are getting paid a 7.3% dividend yield.

