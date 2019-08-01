50 U.S. Banks - Regional Dividend Dogs Flash Top Yields And Best Broker Summer Targets

Analyst 1-year targets alleged ten highest-yield U.S. Banks - Regional stocks could accumulate 0.42% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little, low-priced stocks led the U.S. Banks - Regional pack.

Top 10 broker-estimated net-gains ranged 7.65% to 25% from Peoples Bancorp, BCB Bancorp, PacWest Bancorp, Flushing Financial Corp., F.N.B. Corp., KeyCorp, Cadence Bancorp, Hanmi Financial Corp., CB Financial Services, and MBT Financial Corp..

Top ten dividend annual yields from Hanmi Financial Corp., Isabella Bank Corp., First Bancorp, First Keystone, Umpqua Holdings Corp., First National Bank Alaska, TFS Financial Corp., Oritani Financial, PacWest Bancorp, and TriState Capital Holdings Inc., ranged 4.5%-6.25%.

Top ten U.S. Banks - Regional price target upside estimates as of 7/29/19 ranged 14.03%-33.33% from Bridge Bancorp, CB Financial Services, Midland States Bancorp, Lakeland Bancorp, Wesbanco, Mackinac Financial Corp., Heritage Commerce Corp., Chemical Financial Corp., MBT Financial Corp. and top dog LCNB Corp.

U.S. regional banks are targeted. The Fed is lowering rates, and these locals are stuck holding variable rate loans. Perhaps yield and broker popularity can flush out some winners.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 4.82% To 18.29% Net Gains From U.S. Banks - Regional Top 10 Dividend Dogs

Two of ten top yield semiconductor industry dividend stocks were identified as being among the top 10 net-gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for broker favorite dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 20% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the high yield stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 29, 2020, were:

MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) netted $272.30, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 51% less than the market as a whole.

Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) was projected to net $163.17, based on the median of target estimates from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% over the market as a whole.

CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) was projected to net $160.09, based on dividends plus a median of target estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 65% less than the market as a whole.

Cadence Bancorp (CADE) was projected to net $157.83, based on dividends plus a median of target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CADE.

KeyCorp (KEY) was projected to net $148.98, based on target price estimates from twenty-six analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 25% more than the market as a whole.

F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) was projected to net $132.28, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 25% more than the market as a whole.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) was projected to net $127.73, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 45% more than the market as a whole.

Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) was projected to net $110.07, based on dividends plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 13% less than the market as a whole.

BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) was expected to net $104.28, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 23% less than the market as a whole.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (Marietta, OH) (PEBO) was projected to net $98.84, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 24% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 14.76% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average risks 8% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

50 U.S. Banks - Regional Dogs By Price Target Upsides

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: Zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

50 U.S. Banks - Regional Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top U.S. Banks - Regional Dividend Stocks Ranked By Yield

Top 10 U.S. Banks - Regional dividend stocks selected 7/29/19 by yield represented one industry on the Morningstar financial services sector. The top-yielding stock was TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSCAP) [1]. The other nine followed thus: PacWest Bancorp [2], Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) [3], TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) [4], First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) [5], Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) [6], First Keystone Corp. (OTCPK:FKYS) [7], First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) [8], Isabella Bank Corp. (OTCQX:ISBA) [9], and Hanmi Financial Corp. [10], to complete the U.S. Banks - Regional industry top-yield 10 for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 U.S. Banks - Regional Dogs Showed 7.65% To 25% Upsides To August 2020, With (31) Five Negatives At The Bottom

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 0.42% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Of 10 Top U.S. Banks - Regional Stocks To August 2020

Ten top U.S. Banks - Regional dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 semiconductor dividend stocks represented one industry among the 11 Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the 10 Highest-Yield U.S. Banks - Regional Industry Stocks (32) To Fetch 5.18% Vs. (33) 5.16% Net Gains from All 10 by August 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 U.S. Banks - Regional dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 0.42% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The fourth-lowest priced, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.32%.

The five lowest-price U.S. Banks - Regional top 10 dividend stocks July 29 were Umpqua Holdings Corp., Oritani Financial Corp., TFS Financial Corp., BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., and Isabella Bank Corp., with prices ranging from $17.30 to $22.75.

Five higher-priced U.S. Banks - Regional dividend stocks for July 29 were First Keystone Corp., First Bancorp Inc., TriState Capital Holdings Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), PacWest Bancorp, and First National Bank Alaska, whose prices ranged from $22.85 to $239.00.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your U.S. Banks - Regional dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

