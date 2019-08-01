Equinor Faces Issues, Slashes Capex Guidance

Equinor ASA (EQNR), the Norwegian energy company that I have been covering since August 2018, recently presented 2Q19 results. Briefly speaking, EPS and revenue did not live up to analysts' expectations. The market, which short-term sentiment is heavily dependent on earnings and sales beats and misses, was noticeably disenchanted. After 2Q19 results were published, Equinor's share plunged ~4.3% on the NYSE and ~3.96% on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The sell-off accelerated, and on July 30 Equinor dipped to $17.7. Now the stock deals at the mid-2017 level, as the market is ready to pay only ~$18.04 per share.

Johan Sverdrup Phase 2. Source: the firm's website

To be frank, I was also a bit disappointed by the bleak financial performance of the company in the second quarter but not deep enough to switch to a stark bearish sentiment. As I have pointed out in the previous article, despite issues the firm had to address in 1H19, for dividend investors with the long-term horizon, the equity remains worth holding. Yet, they should remember that share price weakness might stay for quite some time this year, as I see no clear catalysts (e.g., significant production increase) that might spur the quick recovery, except the Johan Sverdrup start-up in late 2019 (or start-up ahead of schedule), sizeable discoveries, which are tough to predict, or Brent rally.

Experienced investors would likely agree that the mere examination of the top and the bottom line figures is sophomoric, and one who wants to receive helpful insights should meticulously analyze the cash flow statement and look attentively at a company's use of capital and returns. So, I intend to take a deeper look at these figures further in the article to avoid superficial conclusions. Now let's proceed to details.

Capital expenditures slash

Perhaps the most important point of the recent earnings call was the lowering of capex guidance mentioned by CFO. The cut was backed by "capital discipline, continuous improvements and project execution." My esteemed readers who are concerned with the sustainability of Equinor's dividend should not overlook that matter and pay it the attention it deserves. Equinor guided that its 2019 capex would be from $10 billion to $11 billion; the initial guidance was $11 billion. At the same time, 2Q19 dividend was increased 13% compared to 2Q18. With slashed capex guidance, the full-year dividend is more than safe.

For broader context, here I should briefly mention that most (certainly not all) of North American E&P producers face an issue when net OCF is not enough to fund investments in PP&E. They outspend operating cash flow, as they have gargantuan capex commitments. As a consequence, they have low capital flexibility, which jeopardizes DPS and makes it impossible to increase shareholder rewards using organic cash flows. Look at the example of Concho Resources (CXO). The firm invested in oil & gas properties $905 million in the last twelve months, while generated operating cash flow of only $623 million. There is no coincidence that the firm pays a minuscule dividend, and the stock yields ~0.5%. It is also worth mentioning that as far as some investors and investment funds not only seek capital appreciation but also want dividend income, volatile DPS might be an issue for a share price.

To safe shareholders' income, Equinor picks capital discipline as a cure amid weaker operating cash flow to bolster DPS. However, that is certainly not an inspiring piece of news for oilfield services providers. Indeed, as E&P players turn more frugal, for the OFS industry, it is much more tough to generate cash flow surplus enough to pour sizeable dividends into shareholder coffers. But for stockholders of EQNR, the decision is of great value, as with lower investments in PP&E DPS is secured.

Profits and losses

In 1H19, weaker commodity prices have taken their toll. Adjusted earnings (before and after-tax) have fallen across all three key business units (E&P Norway, E&P International, MMP). But cheaper Brent was not the only culprit of weaker performance. In the case of E&P Norway, in the presentation (available in the Quarterly results section) Equinor blamed "some specific operational issues" (probably the Oseberg field temporary shutdown). E&P International was knocked by lifting schedule, while Midstream, Marketing & Processing suffered from "weak refinery results." 1H19 consolidated revenue and EBIT decreased by 12% and 6% respectively. Adjusted earnings dropped 16% compared to 1H18. Lower operating and exploration expenses, positive net financial items, and lower taxes spurred IFRS net income. However, an attentive investor would likely notice that despite lower accrued taxes, Equinor actually paid more to the government in 1H19 than in 1H18 ($4.2 billion vs. $3.4 billion).

Production was expectedly flat, there is no new or surprising here. However, oil liquids output (typically high-margin, while gas production has lower margin) disappointed and took a toll on EBIT and net CFFO. Average total output amounted to 2,012 kboepd; full-year production is anticipated to be flat (so the revenue), while medium-term output growth targets still look doable, especially considering that the Johan Sverdrup oilfield would reach plateau production ahead of schedule.

Free cash flow

As my esteemed readers who have been following me for quite some time are likely aware, I prefer to compute a company's FCF to Equity as a difference between net operating cash flow and investments in PP&E reported on the IFRS consolidated CFS. In the case of Equinor, two definitions are applicable, the one I usually apply and the firm's own formula (after dividend). According to the company's computations, its FCF turned negative in 2Q19 and equaled negative $828 million. Its 1H19 FCF was $1 billion. According to my definition, Equinor's 1H19 FCF was $2.92 billion ($4.7 billion a year ago), and negative $173 million in 2Q19 ($230 million a year ago). LTM FCF of $6.48 billion specifies levered FCF yield of ~10.7%. Also, LTM Cash Flow Return on Equity (FCFE/Average shareholder equity) is 15%. In sum, despite decreased revenue and EBIT, Equinor remains a powerful cash flow machine with solid profitability.

Is Equinor appropriately priced now?

I performed valuation based on the method of comparables in May. Have Equinor's ratios changed since that time? Has the market given it the appreciation it deserves? Let's take a closer look.

Its earnings yield (~13.8%) looks like a signal for bargain hunters as an unquestionable indicator of undervaluation. It has even increased since my previous coverage. As a reminder, Equinor has a significant tax burden (because of Norway's petroleum taxation; a 64% rate in Q2, for instance), and its P/E is distorted by accrued taxes. EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT ratios (2.5x and 4.4x), based on profits before taxes and interest, which smooth the impact of different tax regimes, leverage, and depreciation, are even lower than P/E. Equinor has the highest debt-adjusted earnings yield (the lowest EV/EBIT) in the peer group.

In sum, since my previous article EQNR's ratios have even decreased, making it attractive for long-term investors from a value investing standpoint.

Conclusion

In sum, the market partly had a rationale to send Equinor's share price lower, as all relevant metrics disappointed. The silver lining is that its Cash Return on Equity is still relatively high. Equinor still offers investors a ~5.7% dividend (which was bolstered by lackluster share performance YTD) and ~10.7% levered FCF yield. I do acknowledge that DPS was volatile in the past when EQNR was knocked by Brent price slump and had to recalibrate its capital allocation to overcome mounting difficulties. Now the company has figured out the methodology on how to tackle headwinds and prioritized resilient FCF cutting expenditures and carefully managing costs. A 3% production CAGR in 2019-2025 is fairly doable, especially considering that Equinor's share in the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield was increased. At the same time, the firm continues to expand its footprint in renewable energy. All in all, I reiterate my short-term "Hold" and long-term "Buy" ratings.

