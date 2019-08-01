Yandex: A Conspiracy Story Behind The Recent Foreign Ownership Law

The company’s business has a decent growth potential, though it likely won’t translate into the stock price growth in the long term.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) continues to perform reasonably well and beat expectations almost every quarter. However, in recent times, the company faces numerous policy risks coming from the Russian government and operating risks from state-owned businesses like Sberbank. In this crossfire, I expect the stock to be highly volatile which makes it more suitable for short-term speculations rather than long-term investing.

Another Quarter Of Sustainable Growth

Consolidated revenue increased compared to the same indicator for the Q2 2018 by 40% - up to 41.4 billion rubles ($656.3 million).

Adjusted EBITDA grew 50% compared to the Q2 2018 - up to 13.1 billion rubles ($207.6 million). The profitability of adjusted EBITDA to revenue was 31.6%.

The company's net income amounted to 3.4 billion rubles ($54.2 million) and decreased by 90% Y-o-Y, which is mainly due to the effect of the deconsolidation of Yandex.Market, which amounted to 28 billion rubles in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted for one-time items and excluding Yandex.Market, net income grew 16% Y-o-Y, to 5.8 billion rubles ($92.3 million).

In the second quarter of 2019, the revenue of the search segment increased by 21% Y-o-Y and amounted to 29.1 billion rubles, which corresponds to 70.3% of the total revenue of Yandex.

The adjusted EBITDA of the search segment in Q2 2019 increased by 18% Y-o-Y and amounted to 13.7 billion rubles. At the same time, the profitability of adjusted EBITDA was 47.3%.

Revenue related to the Taxi segment in Q2 2019 increased by 117% compared to the same indicator in Q2 2018 and amounted to 21% in the structure of the company's total revenue. This growth is mainly due to the high rates of online taxi service growth: the number of trips has increased, the bonuses to partners have been optimized. Revenue growth is also associated with a rapid increase in revenue from Yandex.Taxi for business and food delivery platform Yandex.Eda.

At the same time, the adjusted EBITDA of the Taxi segment is positive for the first time in the history of the company and amounted to 423 million rubles.

Yandex once again showed strong results for the second quarter, beating analysts' expectations. Yandex manages to keep revenue growth at 40% for four quarters in a row, which is a spectacular result. Yandex.Taxi for the first time reached a positive operational efficiency, demonstrating EBITDA at 423 million rubles and revenue growth of 117%.

Who Is The Beneficiary Of The Recent Law?

The latest news about Yandex is worth considering in more detail since they can say a lot about the company's future prospects.

Last Friday Anton Gorelkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications submitted a bill that introduces the concept of "significant information resources" and limits the share of foreign participation in them. Gorelkin told Interfax that the bill would affect, in particular, Yandex and Mail.ru Group.

The draft law proposes that a site or service that is actively used by Russians should be considered as a “significant information resource”. The decision to assign the status of a “significant information resource” should be made by a government commission on the proposal of Roskomnadzor.

According to the document, the main owner of such a resource may be a Russian company or a citizen of the Russian Federation; the share of foreign participation may not exceed 20%. If this requirement is violated, the authorities will be able to prohibit any advertisements about the information resource and any advertisements published in it.

Along with this, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov criticized the draft law, calling it destructive and redundant in the context of regulating the Russian internet. This indicates that the law is not a result of a general consensus between different political groups, though it's difficult to say whether this law is coordinated directly with the Kremlin.

Why this law is so bad for Yandex? If we look at the ownership structure of the company, it becomes evident that Yandex is one of the most vulnerable companies in Russia to possible shareholder structure overhaul.

All the top-10 shareholders of Yandex are foreign and own more than 30% of the company in total. If we also add mutual funds ownership share, non-Russian entities own more than 43% of Yandex. That said, cutting foreign participation to 20% would be absolutely disastrous for the company.

Even though the law won't be adopted in its initial form, I see two main versions who could benefit from the introduction of this law.

1. Herman Gref Wants Yandex To Become More Agreeable

Shortly before the bill was submitted, Sberbank started a joint venture with Mail.Ru while having a JV with Yandex. In turn, the joint business of Sberbank and Yandex seems going through hard times. According to FT, relations between the partners have deteriorated after Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh declined the offer to transfer control to Sberbank last fall, which was widely rumored. Presumably, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref unsuccessfully attempted to gain more influence in Yandex to promote initiatives that are lucrative for Sberbank within the joint venture. Interestingly, a few days after these rumors appeared, the same Mr. Gorelkin introduced a bill limiting foreign ownership of news aggregators headed by Yandex.News. This draft law passed the first reading in the State Duma, though I couldn't find any more news about the law since that time. Actually, the participation of Mr. Gorelkin in both laws soon after something happened between Yandex and Sberbank seems really suspicious.

As a result of Sberbank’s deal with Mail.Ru Group, Yandex’s main competitor get an almost unlimited source of funding: Sberbank will invest huge amounts of money in Citymobil taxi service and food delivery platform Delivery Club - more than 51 billion rubles. In total partners are going to invest 64 billion rubles in the joint venture. For comparison, the total revenue of the Yandex Taxi amounted to 19.2 billion rubles in 2018. This year it is expected to double, but no more than that - in the first half of 2019, Taxi's revenue grew by 129% and amounted to 16.4 billion rubles. Now Yandex will have to sacrifice either profit or market share. Having received billions from Sberbank, Citymobil will likely start a price war. In the Moscow taxi market, Yandex.Taxi holds 56.5%, Citymobil - 24.5% as of early 2019, so the price war may take a while.

Apparently, having a joint venture both with Yandex and Mail.Ru, Herman Gref plans to explicitly blackmail Yandex until the joint venture reaches the level of integration that will be most beneficial for Sberbank. For Yandex, it looks like pure zugzwang, as the company will suffer losses both from resistance to Sberbank and from further cooperation on the terms of Sberbank. In addition to this, all sorts of restrictive bills will serve as a constant reminder of the need to cooperate with Sberbank on its terms.

2. Yandex May Become A State Corporation Soon

The Russian investment firm Renaissance Capital provided an interesting view of the situation around Yandex. The firm's analysts suggest that Yandex may soon become a state corporation. In this regard, the recent draft law is considered as a tactical move to put Yandex under pressure before the upcoming negotiations which are expected to be held in the next two months.

Analysts note that Gazprom, Sberbank, VTB and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) may get to be a Yandex state shareholder. At the same time, Herman Gref opposes the transfer of Yandex to state control bypassing Sberbank, but Renaissance Capital believes that he will not be able to use a "golden share" owned by Sberbank to block the transfer, as this "golden share" was initially intended to protect Yandex from full foreign ownership.

Frankly, this sounds a bit ridiculous, as this version heavily relies on the sole fact that the Russian authorities are strongly concerned about too high foreign ownership in Yandex and pushes aside Sberbank, a big player in the Russian market which can't be simply ignored.

Final Thoughts

I'd take both versions mentioned in the article with a grain or even a bag of salt, but if one of them is at least partially true, then what is happening fits into the generally accepted practices of resolving business conflicts in Russia, namely, using all possible connections among political and business elites to impose one's will on a rival. For investors, this does not bode well, and given the increased risks, the company is hardly suitable for investing in the long-term perspective, in my opinion. Yandex shares crashed down three times in the past 12 months, and the current stock price has not changed much since Yandex’s IPO in 2011 (vs +124% S&P 500 gains for the same period). However, high volatility can be useful for short-term speculations, so if you want to try your luck, then Yandex is the stock for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.