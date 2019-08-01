Korea IT H/W: Huawei To Produce 250mn Smartphones This Year

Huawei ships 59mn smartphones in 2Q, 2019 target reinstated to 250mn

Since the G20 summit, Washington’s restrictions on Huawei have been lifted. Huawei has begun to import US-made parts since the beginning of July and notified its suppliers that it targets to produce 250mn smartphones this year, which was the number that it initially guided for at the beginning of the year. It plans to ship more than 300mn smartphones in 2020, aiming to become the top smartphone maker by volume. In 2Q19, Huawei’s smartphone shipments remained flat QoQ at 59mn units, and its market share in China soared from 36% to 43% on ‘patriotic purchases’ by Chinese consumers.

Huawei smartphones’ sales volume is estimated at 130mn units in China and 120mn units outside of China. The lift of the Huawei ban and resulting increase in smartphone parts orders is positive for memory semiconductor demand. Huawei plans to strengthen its marketing based on a two-pronged strategy. First, it plans to pick up promotions for 5G smartphones. Its high-end smartphones to come out at the end of this year will all be equipped with a 5G baseband chip and next year, it will make 5G available even for the smartphones with a modest price tag of CNY2,000. Second, it plans to raise the portion of smartphones with flexible OLED displays from 11% in 2019 to 25.8% in 2020. As such, flexible OLED displays, currently only featured in the P Series Pro and Mate Series Pro, will be introduced to the P Series and Mate Series as well, and several models of the Nova and Honor Series will also have flexible OLEDs. We believe BOE will become a major beneficiary of this move, and the companies in the BOE flexible OLED supply chain stand to benefit.

Overweight DRAM makers despite mobile DRAM price declines in 3Q

Japan’s trade restrictions on Korea have worked to buoy key memory chip spot prices. The spot price of PC DDR4 6Gb has surged 24.3% from its previous low; it has now come down 2.9% from the peak but is still higher than the contract price. Meanwhile, the mobile DRAM contract price has fallen 15% QoQ in 3Q19 because its pace of decline in 1H19 was milder than that of server DRAM. With Android smartphone makers moving to up DRAM capacity to 8GB- 12GB, the decline in the mobile DRAM fixed price is expected to further fuel demand. DRAM makers are increasing the production of mobile and PC DRAM, which have relatively higher demand. This means that they can enjoy strong price negotiation power against server companies when server DRAM inventory is depleted. Meanwhile, we expect mobile and server DRAM’s QoQ price decline to slow down to the mid-single digit level in 4Q19. We note that DRAM makers performed well in the stock market when: 1) spot prices rebounded; and 2) the decline in contract prices decelerated amid increased shipments. As such, we continue to view DRAM makers such as Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) in a positive light.

