Russia: Geopolitical Risk Makes For Steep Discounts

In light of events in the Strait of Hormuz, geopolitical risks are high but may pan out to be favorable for foreign investors.

Equity and currency performance in the country can be directly tied to the price of crude oil. Investing in Russia is implicitly long crude.

The Russian economy has had a difficult time throughout this global economic cycle. They had a long recession from 2014 to late 2015 and appear to have fallen back into negative GDP growth territory. The reasons for this anemic growth can be mainly attributed to international sanctions and the collapse in oil prices. Accordingly, the Russian stock market is about at the same level as in the depths of the financial crisis when priced in dollars.

However, the tide may finally be changing. The VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) is currently up about 10% since the beginning of June and 25% on the year. By any standard fundamental measurement, Russian stocks are severely undervalued with "P/E" ratios at or below 10X. From a purely quantitative standpoint, our models put Russia at the highest potential for investment returns out of 45 countries in our database. If you are bullish on oil (USO) and/or bearish on the U.S dollar (UUP) as I am, then the Russia ETF may make for a superior risk-reward trade.

That said, qualitative risks such as a global increase in negative geopolitical sentiment remain high and may increase further. Since the economy relies heavily on foreign investment for growth, negative global sentiment may create a "self fulfilling" risk. As with most oil-producing nations today, everything ties back to Iran and its Strait of Hormuz tensions.

Comparative Global Analysis And Russia

I am going to share a feature that will soon be exclusively available to my The Country Club marketplace subscribers. I call it the "Global Performance and Fundamentals Dashboard." It features national median financial ratios and performance statistics measured over 3,000+ equities from over 45 different countries. Let's begin with the most simple "Median PE Ratio by Country" shown below:

Data Sourced From: Uncle Stock

Here we can see that our 35 Russian stocks (the vast majority of which are in the RSX ETF) have a median "P/E" ratio of merely 7.5X. Russia ranks first in valuation next to Romania at 8.3X and Turkey (TUR) at 8.6X. Interestingly, the most expensive is New Zealand (ENZL) and Denmark (EDEN) at 27X and 24X respectively.

Next, we will look at return on assets:

Data Sourced From: Uncle Stock

At 9.5%, Russian businesses have a very high return on assets. Interestingly however, they are second to Denmark at 10.3%. As you may realize, high valuations usually come with high return on assets. For example, Argentina (ARGT) saw a low valuation but scored at the bottom of return on assets. Russia is one of the only countries to not follow this pattern, indicating it has high growth potential at a very low valuation.

A similar pattern can be seen in median debt ratios:

Corporations across the globe are more in debt than ever, but once again Russia comes out ahead at 47%. Argentina and Turkey may have had low valuations but both have an alarming debt ratio of roughly 75%.

The list goes on, and on every measurement besides revenue growth, Russian equities come out on or near the top. That said, it is pertinent to note that the large Russian companies all tend to be in the oil or materials industry which globally have depressed valuations. Overall, Russia comes out superior to the global oil & gas industry as a whole, but crude oil prices are the primary risk when it comes to investing in the country.

Crude Oil And Currency Exposure Adds Risk And Reward

Half of Russian exports, nearly 20% of its GDP, and 52% of their Federal budget revenue comes directly from its oil sector. It is also the second largest exporter of petroleum globally. Needless to say, if you are long Russia, you must be long crude oil. Just take a look at this map equity sensitivity to crude oil by country:

Price data source: Google Finance

Note, exposure measured as the slope (or beta) of percent change in respective single-country ETF to that of crude oil (USO). At a slope of 0.5, a one percent change in the price of crude typically pushes the RSX ETF up 50 basis points. After Russia come Brazil and Norway which are both far lower in the 0.3 range.

This is largely due to the relationship between the Russian Ruble and crude oil as the RSX ETF is based in the Ruble. Here is a chart showing how the crash in crude caused the crash in the Ruble and how performance has been tied since.

In yellow is crude and in bars in RUB/USD

Source: Trading View

Interestingly, the collapse in the currency appears to have led the collapse in crude oil. Further investigation will be needed to find the merits of that idea but it does make some geopolitical sense. Nevertheless, you can see how currency exposure to crude oil prices are extremely high.

I expect crude to perform well over the next year two as geopolitical tensions and inflation rise. With global interest rates being lowered in the face of strong employment, I expect hard commodities to see continued momentum as detailed here.

Geopolitics - A Literal Game Of Risk

Geopolitically, I expect tensions in the Middle East to remain and potentially grow with Iran's recent seizures in the Strait of Hormuz. This is complicated because if tensions rise, it calls for more sanctions against Russia as they tend to align with Iran. On the other hand, a continued economic depression in Iran combined with overwhelming geopolitical pressure calling for a global embargo of Iranian crude exports on behalf of the United States would boost oil prices and make Russia the dominant crude exporter. This would increase revenue across the country and boost the Ruble, creating high potential returns for foreign investors.

Overall, it seems that the Russian economy has the upper hand in geopolitics. If tensions fade, sanctions will likely slowly be lifted and investors will finally be willing to take advantage of the country's fire-sale equity prices. If tensions remain, a large increase in oil prices that will positively affect currency value is likely. On the other hand, if recent calls by U.S senators for sanctions against Russian debt come to fruition, then the worst may be yet to come as a currency devaluation could occur.

The Bottom Line

This is a risky opportunity. There are many moving variables that affect Russian equities. The RSX ETF has seen a rapid 80% downside as in the 2008 financial crisis and large upside as seen in June. In my opinion, factors are aligning in favor of the Russian economy while investor sentiment is still low so it is likely an opportune time to invest. The primary catalyst is momentum in crude prices supported by strong financial positioning.

This is a recommendation with a medium-term horizon. I expect another 25% or more in upside over the next year but have no long-term opinion. If calls for sanctions or material military action on behalf of Iran or Russia occurs, then I'd sell as soon as possible because the Ruble could be devalued "Venezuela-style."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RSX,RSXJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.