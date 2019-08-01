July Portfolio Update - Not Much Buying, But Good Results

I continue to primarily focus on non-Scandinavian/European stocks due to the relative overvaluation and lack of opportunities in my own geography.

Most every month of the year is now showing respectable dividend payouts, with a minimum of >$500/month.

I didn't invest a whole lot of capital during July of 2019 - nonetheless, my portfolio recorded a strong triple-digit percentage growth in dividends received, thanks to qualitative NA stocks.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments which enable me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a Dividend Investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements, and in so doing, I avoid the principle of loss aversion. I consider my investment portfolio a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal.

My prerequisites

I'm a young (34-year-old) Swedish dividend investor who holds a large variety of international stocks. I reached financial independence in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal. Since then, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at ~119% of expenses.

I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work as a consultant and take contracts at leisure, and as I like, while my businesses run parts "themselves".

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons). This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future.

July 2019 News update

The experience of being a contributor is a rewarding venture I'd recommend to anyone interested and knowledgable about certain avenues of investing. I continue to be interested in forming bonds and relationships with people in the business, and as it stands, I'm beginning to garner some connections in the areas of Sweden, Norway, and Finland. The first invitations to visit companies and check out their operations are centralized around northern Sweden, Finland and also Norway. I may take them up on these offers and try to garner more insight into some of the opportunities I find interesting from a long-term perspective.

This month, i primarily save up capital and wait for opportunities. The holding pattern with regards to the broader market continues. I've had some extensive private expenses during these months because I'm renovating my condo (new doors, new kitchen), a house, and furnishing both the condo and rooms in the house. As such, my cash position has declined somewhat, but I don't foresee any more huge expenses coming my way for this year (knock on wood).

I can but hope that we'll experience a sharp decline in the overall stock market, enabling me to put more of my cash to work, as the position is large, and going by my current yield, there's potential of almost 500-700$/month that could be garnered from dividends (meaning a total average of $2600-2800/month in dividends), if the capital could be put to use in appealing companies to which I am not already at my desired exposure.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing June 2019 dividends and income

As we can see, the increase has not been as explosive as during June, but I'm slowly removing/chipping away at the whole "financial hole" that was previously apparent during the summer months. While from an annualized perspective, payout dates really shouldn't matter one bit (and my personal economy isn't oriented from a monthly basis), it's nice to have a structure that's alike to more of a salary payout.

I'm striving for this to continue.

Looking forward, there are no further months with calculated dividend payouts less than $500. This is thanks to my monthly contributors and my continued focus on qualitative NA stocks.

Dividends during the month of July 2019 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF)

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

Alaris Royalty Income Fund (OTC:ALARF)

Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD)

Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD)

Quarterly Dividends

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Fedex (FDX)

Altria (MO)

Philip Morris (PM)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation PFD SER E (CMO.PE)

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Tor Industries (THO)

Bank OZK (OZK)

Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF)

Hemfosa Fastigheter AB (OTC:HMFFF)

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month in combination with interest income from my savings was $685.20. As with other months, this cash is moved to my savings account.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2203.12. The decrease is due to offsetting FX with the USD/NOK/SEK/EUR, not completely weighed up by the small number of new investments I've done this month.

Below you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses as well as my savings ratio from my total income in relation to expenses (including dividends).

The lowering in my monthly savings quota was strictly due to the aforementioned investments - and some of the costs for these will be recorded during coming months, as I took advantage of some interest-free options to spread payments out a bit. Given my large capital/savings position, however, I'm not too concerned about the savings quota barely meeting the goal of the minimum 50%.

Dividends during the month of July 2019 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

Monthly Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $27. This cash will be reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $ 47.20.

Transactions during July 2019

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market. This month's purchases were few, and relatively small in scope.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

This month, the following transactions were made in my corporate investment account:

Looking Forward

My current private portfolio composition sector-wise looks something like this.

So, the overall large cash position continues. Apart from that, my small Energy and Healthcare position is the only thing currently giving me some annoyance. I may end up adding more even AbbVie (ABBV) and increasing my exposure here, but I'm also looking at other alternatives to increasing this portion of the portfolio. Still, the overall market exuberance right now is definitely doing its part in holding me back to making riskier moves in terms of allocating more capital. I also want more preferred stocks and similar instruments.

Wrapping up

These monthly updates are meant as examples of portfolio allocation and potential investment strategy. It's meant part as a view into my investment thinking, and how one can go about thinking regarding investments - and the results of doing so.

I no longer have any specific goal with my investments - my independence is reached. Instead, the goal, for now, is "get more". A few years ago, I might've said that I'd stop working and relax somewhere when I reached this point, but it has become increasingly clear to me that I'm a better, more balanced individual when active and working in something - and I've not yet decided what I want to do more long-term.

Because of this, I'm simply doing what I'm used to do at the moment - which is running my businesses and continue to invest conservatively. I hope that the reaching of my goals hasn't made me more risk-tolerant, as my goal is never to invest in things out of sheer hope for exponential returns.

My goal is a strong and healthy mix of balanced stock/investment allocations that can serve as a guidepost for others to construct their own portfolios - and rather than specific stocks (beyond my articles), I'm more about sector-specific allocation and risk balance.

For the past few years, this has served me very well - and I look forward to seeing how it'll develop in the future!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.