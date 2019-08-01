Chiasma Intends To Redeem Itself With Multiple Catalysts In The Coming Months

Chiasma (CHMA) announced that it had achieved positive results in a Phase 3 study using octreotide capsules (Mycapssa) for treatment of adults with acromegaly. This positive Phase 3 data will allow the biotech to file an NDA for its drug candidate in this indication by the end of 2019, which sets up a catalyst opportunity. There is another catalyst opportunity in the 2nd half of 2019. This is data released from another Phase 3 study known as MPOWERED using Mycapssa for the same population as a maintenance treatment in the European territory. All these catalysts, pending everything goes as planned, should cause a considerable rise in the stock price in the latter part of this year.

Solid Data Points To High Likelihood For FDA Approval

The Phase 3 study is known as CHIASMA OPTIMAL and it recruited a total of 56 adults with a rare disease known as acromegaly. Acromegaly is a rare disease in which the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormones, that leads to an increase in bone size of certain parts of the body like:

Hands

Feet

Face

The problem with this disease is that it is not easy to diagnose. It happens gradually over time and that means it takes a long time to recognize it is occurring. The second problem with this disease is that it can even end up being life threatening for a patient. That means not only would a drug like this improve a patient's quality of life, but possibly save their life as well. This study randomized patients to either receive Mycapssa or placebo over a 9-month period.

The most important item to note is that the trial had met on the primary endpoint in that 58% of Mycapssa treated patients had maintained an IGF-1 response, compared to only 19% of those given placebo. This was a statistically significant difference of p=0.008. All secondary endpoints for the study were also met. What is IGF-1 and why is it important to this patient population? In essence, it is closely associated with the growth hormone (GH). The GH tells the body to make IGF-1 and that's what causes a person's tissues in the body to grow.

When a person has acromegaly, the body continues to produce GH despite high levels of IGF-1. As you can see, this is a major problem. This trial was done according to a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the FDA. There are few reasons why I think this newly reported data is good news for the company and its shareholders. The first is that Chiasma can file an NDA in the 2nd half of 2019. Secondly, that would trigger a 6-month review time which is shorter than other review periods.

Lastly, this biotech received a CRL back in 2016 for having a poorly designed trial. That was a huge blow, but the latest SPA agreement with the FDA on trial design takes care of that issue. Should the drug be approved I believe it will do well. That's because current treatments such as injectable SSAs (octreotide LAR or lanreotide depot), cause site injection reactions. If approved, Mycapssa would be the first oral somatostatin analog (SSA) drug for acromegaly. Why do I believe it has a good shot at approval? Despite a decent safety profile, about 90% of the patients from this late-stage study chose to move on to the open-label expansion study.

Another Potential Catalyst In 2020

Despite a few catalysts noted above, there is another one that is expected in the latter part of this year. This involves a Phase 3 study known as MPOWERED. This is another late-stage study that is using Mycapssa to treat patients with acromegaly. One key difference to note between this late-stage study and the other one noted above, is that it will be a 15-month-long trial. That's because there is a six-month phase where patients will have to first respond to Mycapssa. If they do respond, then they are randomized to receive either Mycapssa or injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (octreotide or lanreotide). Patient enrollment was completed in July of 2018 and top line data from this Phase 3 study is expected in the 2nd half of 2020.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Chiasma had $10.07 million in cash as of March 31, 2019. It was expected that this cash would be enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months, however, biotechs tend not to wait until the end to raise cash. That's why it had enacted an underwritten public offering to sell shares of its common stock. It sold 10 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $5.50 per share before deducting expenses. On top of that, it gave underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares also at $5.50 per share. With this newly raised cash, the biotech should be good to fund its operations for quite some time now.

Conclusion

Chiasma was easily able to meet all primary and secondary endpoints for its Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL study. This will allow the biotech to file its NDA to the FDA for Mycapssa to treat Acromegaly during the 2nd half of 2019. The risk is that even upon NDA submission, there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve Mycappsa for the treatment of this rare disease. The good news is that there is another shot on goal for potential approval in another territory.

That is there might be an opportunity to file for European approval of Mycappsa for marketing in the European territory. However, this is contingent upon positive results from the Phase 3 MPOWERED study that are going to be released in early 2020. The risk here is that there is no guarantee that the primary endpoint of this study will be met. Still, it is encouraging that Chiasma is on track to file its NDA in the coming months and that is bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.