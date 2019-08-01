Netflix's New Flex? Profiting Big Off A Better Business Model

New York, July 30th - Netflix (NFLX) was rightly beaten up over its second-quarter subscriber growth (or contraction, as the case may be.) Then, this morning, news that NFLX intended to drop another half-billion dollars on content further battered the stock, moving it lower some 2.5% as of this writing. Today's pullback countered a bit of a recovery that the stock had enjoyed between the Q2 earnings report on July 17th and today.

An Overview

A market being a market, Seeking Alpha contributors have been on both sides of the stock and have, in some instances, stolen the thunder we had hoped to offer in our investment analysis.

But as is our wont, we tend to focus on how the business actually runs and what can be done to improve its outcomes, in addition to fundamental or technical stock analysis (see the “Author’s Note” below).

Netflix is burning through cash faster than a goose digests its dinner (as we say in polite company); what's more, it keeps taking on debt to fund TV series and for other purposes at an astounding rate.

Over the year ended June 30th, investors lost over $2 per share of cash from operations and added nearly another $7 in debt per share to the company's balance sheet in borrowings. That’s cash and debt incurred equal to around 2.5% of the value of each share as of the second-quarter earnings release date, July 17th.

Investors rightly sold off Netflix on the news that subscriber growth had not only not met expectations but had actually decreased by 126,000 subscribers in the USA, presumably because of a Q1 price increase.

But the cost of acquiring new subscribers also escalated, from $10.99 to $12.99.

Netflix 2.0

Nevertheless, it seems to us that Wall Street is looking at only a single paradigm for profit in the online streaming network and film producer. (Sorry, we don't buy into Netflix as a "tech" company; we see that classification as relevant only because Amazon (AMZN), an actual tech company, is competing with it with its Amazon Prime product.) We think the subscriber metric, like so many others, is faulty in assessing the potential overall value of the business. But we also think NFLX management should rethink its own metrics, get creative about the programming in which it invests, the vehicles it uses to invest, how it prices its "products" (yes, that's plural) and start counting the paperclips (our polite way of saying "watch your spending!")

Rethinking the Revenue Model

We are of the view that there are considerably more potential revenue sources available to Netflix that could be exploited, as well as other markets from which profits can be realized, by market differentiation.

We are confident the market has largely overlooked these other potential revenue streams, as has the Netflix C-Suite. Bear with us as we delve deeper.

The Power of Perennials

First, investors should recognize that Netflix is a film producer as well as an online distributor. And, like Disney (DIS), many of its productions are what are known in the business as “perennials”. That is, like “Snow White”, “Fantasia”, “Dumbo”, “Star Wars”, and any number of other Disney classics, the Netflix vault of titles has historical dramas, like “The Crown”, Ken Burns’ documentaries, and numerous fantasy titles that can be brought out, generation after generation, to entirely new audiences - they’re timeless. The company merely needs to renew copyrights. So Netflix, like Disney, can trot out these classic titles every 10 or 20 years or so and just print money with them at virtually no cost, save for advertising and publicity. They are almost akin to an annuity in that respect. (And don’t underestimate the value of Grandpa and Grandma or Mom and Dad or even an older sibling babysitter sitting down to watch "Care Bears" with Johnny or Jeannie because that’s what they watched as children, too. We'll ignore the revenue from licensed products, too.)

Regime Change in Pricing

Second, Netflix can adopt a pricing regime that makes its content available a la carte as opposed to a single, flat, premium fee. So, for example, those subscribers who wish to view, say, “The Crown” but have no interest in Netflix's other offerings could subscribe to just “The Crown”. This would expand the stream of revenue into other channels, for example lower-income households, or to teens and children who might wish the prestige of their own account (or parents who want to limit their children's viewing options while they're out).

Other subscribers might wish to watch cheap TV reruns - only - and not view the premium content of Netflix own productions. Classic, long-running, TV programs like "Sergeant Bilko", "The Honeymooners", "I Love Lucy", "Hogan's Heroes", "Gilligan's Island", "The Beverly Hillbillies", or younger long-running titles, for a higher price, like "M*A*S*H","Family Ties", "Cheers", "Hill Street Blues", "Dallas", "Law & Order" could be put under the Netflix paywall and made available on demand for very little to subscribers, while serving as a platform to induce those same subscribers to view more premium Netflix content either as regular subscribers or in the aforementioned a la carte format. Since all those programs are cut for ad insertion, Netflix could even include short 15- or 30-second commercial ads.

Third, it could offer subscriber price variation, whereby subscribers could pay a premium for ad-free viewing and a somewhat lower price for viewing with advertising.

While many argue this would devolve Netflix into the same marketplace as the broadcast networks and premium cable, it need not be so.

Were advertisers to produce the kind of engaging, creative, moving, or funny premium ads of a grade approaching those we see on Super Bowl Sunday and make them exclusive to Netflix in the first few months, before moving them into broadcast TV, Netflix's advertising revenue in its series productions would pop. (You might take a show of hands now to ask how many people watch the Super Bowl just for the ads!) Moreover, Netflix ads in its premium programming need not be placed in the same fashion as now occurs in regular broadcast television; that is, at a hard break three or four times through the program. If you regularly skip through the introduction while binge-watching Netflix TV series, you might welcome a bathroom or snack break while binge-watching an ad at the beginning of another new episode.

Netflix, Your TV “Utility”

Fourth, Netflix has the potential to operate as a kind of “pipes and wires” company, delivering content on behalf of others, not unlike some utilities that deliver the electricity or telephonic services produced by others. Netflix could carry college sports programming for colleges where the alumni and student body doesn’t have an ESPN level of viewership, but where, collectively, all the small colleges would make the viewership profitable. They could do the same for nascent sports programming, like professional Lacrosse, or sports programming for expatriates living abroad, like the Irish sport of Hurling or Crickett for Brits, Indians, and Australians. Similarly, specialty corporate training, trade shows, and other event programming - even classroom instruction - that lends itself to audio visual presentation of TV. (Much of this is done today using the internet, of course, but even a smart TV hookup gives only barely adequate streamed internet audio-visual content.)

A Small Screen Giant Leap

Finally (and Netflix has already addressed this last week), there's a vast population of mobile viewers in developing regions like South Asia and Latin America who could subscribe to Netflix mobile platforms for considerably less money than what Americans and Europeans pay. While Netflix sees these subscribers as revenue generators, we see potential for these offerings from foreign countries, like some Bollywood or Asian hits, might also have the possibility of finding success in Western markets like the US, Canada, and the UK at a much higher premium pricing point either in their original incarnations (dubbed or subtitled) or as remakes adapted for Western audiences. (Consider, for example, "Slumdog Millionaire" or the original Akira Kurosawa version of “Seven Samurai”, which most Americans only know in its adaptation as a Western, “The Magnificent Seven”.

All told then, Netflix still has enormous revenue opportunities that have been largely neglected in the sell-off when the only measure was "subscriber growth". The company may offer considerable revenue growth for patient investors. Wall Street also seems to have neglected Netflix's status as the first in its class, which gives it a considerable moat relative to newcomers.

The Other Side of the Ledger

But revenue isn't the only aspect of Netflix's potential. Things need to change on the liability side of the balance sheet, too.

First, the company needs to be more selective in producing its own content. Much like some in the venture capital community, simply having money to invest doesn't mean you should necessarily “toss” that cash at a given project or even necessarily at major stars. Netflix's production standard should be more than good - it should be great, even outstanding. Its programming should be of such a high caliber that audiences will speak of it daily at the water cooler or the gym. (A lot of the stuff on Netflix has been substandard relative to other offerings. For example, while both productions are superior, most reviewers would rate “Victoria” on PBS as far superior to “The Crown” on Netflix. Unlike a theatrical release of a major motion picture, it's probably not necessary for the company to shell out huge fees to "A-list" actors either. Netflix should be able to enlist an audience with compelling stories and its own publicity and advertising.

Second, Netflix has to get over its cash addiction and stop relying entirely on its own resources to fund its productions. The company can leverage minimal cash investment to obtain exclusive subscription video distribution rights to many productions by creating its own film production partnerships using “OTP” - other people’s money - to reduce risk, create programming, and add monthly subscribers.

Many countries, including the USA, still offer tax incentives for film investors and film production incentives for production companies, as do several US states; everything from tax credits to outright grants, particularly when the story being filmed has significant national historical or cultural benefit. Third, Netflix needs to declare a moratorium on incurring additional debt. Low rates have pushed the company to boost its debt-to-equity since its inception, so that it is now nearly 2.25:1, which is simply too high for a film producer and distributor. Finally, Netflix needs to address its G&A expense, which jumped by more than 75 bps as a percentage of revenue from 2018Q2 to 2018Q2.

Summary investment thesis

Netflix, as it is currently run, is a risky - even poor - investment that seems on a glide path to oblivion over the long term. However, if it slips into the $250-275 range it was in back in January, perhaps as a consequence of “flash crash” or another quarter of bad news, and if management signals some clear and substantive changes to rethink the Netflix revenue model and pare back the debt addiction, there would be a substantial upside - beyond today's stock price - to grow audience and, perhaps, even surpass the current mindless “vast wasteland” of free and cable TV, reruns, reality shows, talking (and shouting) heads and movies we've all seen at least a dozen times. If so, the company can realize the full promise of “pay TV” as it was envisioned half a century ago by making a subscription to Netflix by prospective subscribers as necessary as hooking up the household electric lines.

