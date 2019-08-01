On Deck Capital: Despite Flat-Lining Growth, It Makes A Compelling Buy For Value Investors

On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) doesn't get much respect from the market as an online fintech platform for small businesses that charges very high rates. The company announced Q2 results and provided full year guidance on Monday that included a plan to buy $50 million worth of shares, but the market was largely unimpressed as the stock tanked below $3.00 to create a new 52-week low before recovering a bit to finish down 24%. It has since rebounded to close out July at $3.58 but it still makes a compelling target for value investors or contrarians looking for overlooked or underappreciated stocks. Low price-to-book and price-to-earnings multiples coupled with the buyback should offset concerns about slowing growth.

Data by YCharts

What happened?

ONDK reported its Q2 2019 results that included a respectable 15% increase in gross revenue for the quarter to $110.2 million. However, adjusted net income was $6.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share, falling short of the $0.12 analyst consensus.

Along with the Q2 financial release, ONDK issued new guidance for the year. Full year revenue for 2019 is expected to be in the $438 million to $448 million range, down slightly from the previous guidance of $435 million to $455 million. Net income took a much bigger hit as it is expected to be in the $22 million to $30 million range for 2019, down from previous guidance of $30 million to $40 million. Net income was $28 million on $398 million in revenue last year, so profits have flatlined on still respectable, but slowing, revenue growth of 11%. Revenue grew 13% from $351 million in 2018.

In addition to the tepid Q2 results and decreased guidance, ONDK disclosed that its small business loan program with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has ended. While this puts a damper on longer-term revenue growth, ONDK will continue to act as servicer for up to two years on JPMorgan's loans previously originated through its platform.

The company's announcement of the $50 million stock repurchase program may have been an unsuccessful attempt to soften the blow of the bad news on the financials and guidance. The buyback could be seen as a desperate ploy to stop the hemorrhaging stock price. ONDK had $59 million in unrestricted cash on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2019, so the company plans to spend a significant amount of its unrestricted cash and free cash flow over the next year on a buyback rather than reinvesting it in a growing business. The market could take that as a sign that ONDK management itself believes that the company's growth is slowing so the best way to increase shareholder value is by reducing the number of shares in the denominator of the EPS calculation rather than by trying to increase earnings.

Why ONDK makes a compelling "buy low" candidate despite the bad news

With the slowing growth rate and flat-lining profits aside, ONDK has been disrespected enough by the market as a fintech play even when revenue growth was robust and the company went from losing money to making money starting in 2017. There are risks inherent in an online platform that makes money by charging interest rates that make credit cards look like T-Bill returns, but I believe those risks are already built into the beat-up stock price. Value investors should be able to overlook the slowing growth rate and focus on these points:

At $3.58, ONDK has a market cap of $273 million. The $50 million stock repurchase program would represent over 18% of the company's entire market cap and nearly half of the float at this price. If ONDK is serious about enacting a buyback, now would be a good time to start with the stock hovering fairly close to those 52-week lows made on Monday.

ONDK had $314 million in shareholders' equity at the end of Q2 2019. Compared to a $273 million market cap, this is only a 0.87x price to book value. Most of ONDK's assets are locked in its loan book, a relatively liquid financial asset. Certainly, there are risks that some of those loans will default, but I believe there is enough of a cushion in the discount to book value that $3.00 should at least be a safe long-term floor. Any trading below that without further bad news and the stock becomes an even better deal.

Flat-lining profitability and increasing revenue growth at a decreasing rate is still profitability and revenue growth. Perhaps if ONDK was trading at five times its book value or a 50 P/E, flattening growth would be a major catalyst for a decline. Given that it trades below its book value and at a P/E of less than 10, value investors can overlook this fact when deciding to buy and focus on the slowing growth rate as a determinate for an appropriate exit point that is something above today's price.

There is no such thing as trading or investing without risk, and ONDK is no different given its business and slowing growth. However, with a stock repurchase program in hand, a $3.98 book value per diluted share and a profitable business, it is reasonable to expect that we have seen the bottom on ONDK or are close to it. Value investors may consider initiating a position here and monitoring the situation closely for additional investment or a potential exit point. The book value per share might be a good place to start. I will be watching ONDK closely with the likely intent to purchase a long position in the near future on any pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ONDK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.