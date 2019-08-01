Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS

The company has 25% revenue growth TTM and is expected to grow by 20% for the next few years.

Salesforce.com (CRM) is the original Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that all others are modeled after. Other SaaS companies can only dream of the success that Salesforce.com has had over its 20 years of life. Salesforce.com still achieves 20+% annual revenue growth and this level of performance is expected to continue for several years to come.

(Source: Salesforce.com)

According to Morningstar.com, Salesforce.com has a wide economic moat and is a powerful value proposition.

In our view, Salesforce will benefit further from natural cross-selling among its clouds, upselling more robust features within product lines, pricing actions, international growth, and continued acquisitions. Salesforce is widely considered a leader in each of its served markets, which is attractive on its own, but the tight integration among the solutions and the natural fit they have with one another makes for a powerful value proposition, in our view.”

In my opinion, Salesforce.com stock is fairly valued on a relative basis and the company meets the software Rule of 40. And the company has the most complete enterprise software portfolio in the industry. For these reasons, I give Salesforce.com a buy rating as a growth-as-a-reasonable-price (GARP) investment.

(Source: Salesforce.com)

Market Share

According to Salesforce.com management, the company has “gained more CRM market share than the other top vendors combined, 15 top vendors combined.”

We're number one in model-driven application platforms driven by our amazing community of 6 million developers. We're also a leader in marketing and commerce and continue to gain share, and with MuleSoft we also have this number one integration platform, it's incredible.”

(Source: Salesforce.com)

Relative Stock Valuation

It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trendline as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trendline was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trendline to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trendline are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Salesforce.com is sitting on the trendline, suggesting that its EV/forward sales are similar to its peers on average, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Salesforce.com is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40;

Growth: The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit: I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

Revenue Growth

Salesforce.com had trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue growth of more than 25.7%. Revenue growth has been consistently around 25% since 2016.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Salesforce.com has a free cash flow margin TTM of 23.3% and consistently around 20% for several years.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com's YoY revenue growth was 25.7%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 23.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 25.7% + 23.3% = 49%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that Salesforce.com has a good balance between growth and profits and financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don’t analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. In the case of Salesforce.com, the SG&A expense is 68.3% of the total revenues. SG&A has been declining since 2014. Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

I have developed a new scatterplot showing forward annual sales growth estimate versus SG&A expense to sales for the stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. From the chart below it can be seen that there is some correlation between the two parameters. Based on where Salesforce.com sits on the scatterplot, I conclude that the company’s SG&A expense is quite normal given it’s expected future sales growth.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

Gross Margin

I have added this section on the gross margin because of several comments on Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch where readers indicated that gross margin is one of the most important fundamental parameters and should have been covered.

The scatterplot below shows a very weak correlation between gross margin and EV/forward sales growth. In general, gross margin does not explain why some SaaS stocks have extremely high valuations contrary to what some readers believe. In any case, Salesforce.com’s gross margin TTM of 81% is typical to slightly higher than average.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

Investment Risks

There are many SaaS stocks with extremely high valuations, and it is possible that we could have a dot-com-like crash in the future. While I believe that Salesforce.com stock is fairly valued, it is relative valuation. If there is a market crash, I expect that Salesforce.com would crash as well.

Stock-based compensation is somewhat obscene, with up to $1.44 billion worth of stock handed out to employees and the board of directors in 2019 alone.

During the three months ended April 30, 2019, the Company recognized stock-based expense related to its equity plans for employees and non-employee directors of $343 million. As of April 30, 2019, the aggregate stock compensation remaining to be amortized to costs and expenses was approximately $3.6 billion. The Company will amortize this stock compensation balance as follows: $1.1 billion during the remaining nine months of fiscal 2020…”

While the stock compensation is small compared to the company’s market capitalization, it is sizable compared to revenues and profits. This will become a problem during the next bear market as described in this excellent article.

Please note the following legal action against the board of directors:

In December 2018, the Company was named as a nominal defendant and certain of its current and former directors were named as defendants in a purported shareholder derivative action in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The complaint alleged that excessive compensation was paid to such directors for their service, included claims of breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment, and sought restitution and disgorgement of a portion of the directors' compensation. Subsequently, three similar shareholder derivative actions were filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The cases have been consolidated ..."

Summary

Salesforce.com is the original SaaS after which all other SaaS companies are modeled after. The company has been in business for 20 years and is still growing more than 20% annually. This level of performance is expected to continue for the next few years, given the company has the most complete enterprise software portfolio in the industry. Salesforce.com has captured more market share than the other top 15 vendors combined.

According to my unique valuation method, Salesforce.com is fairly valued relative to other SaaS companies. Salesforce.com also scores well on the Rule of 40 with a good combination of revenue growth and free cash flow. For these reasons, I give Salesforce.com a buy rating. This investment comes with risks, including the possibility of a dot-com-like market crash.

