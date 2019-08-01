Fastest Marketplace Climbers For July 2019

by Daniel Shvartsman

One thing that makes Marketplaces interesting is how sellers and buyers find each other, and the different techniques that they use to gain value on the given marketplace.

In our case on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, the most obvious way readers and authors find each other is through articles, which are somewhat one-way except for the comment responses. But authors also run active blogs, use a variety of promotions, and engage with readers across the site. And then on the services, the authors who are most accessible and allow readers to find them and to find community have the most success.

July was our third consecutive 'best month of the year', and the variety of tools and ways that authors achieved success this month was fully on display. We saw creative usage of the discounting tools we've developed, including several 4th of July themed promotions; classic campaigns around legacy rates; and great content leading to sign ups.

Here's our top 20 for the last 28 days of July, as ranked by net monthly recurring revenue added. I'll go more into detail after the list.

The Dividend Kings took the top spot in their first month on the site, boosted by a strong launch campaign and several unique discounting efforts. Encouragingly, their addition didn't appear to come at the expense of other growth - take out services added and dropped in July and we still would have been almost even with June, our previous top month. I've stated that competition is not the prevailing dynamic on the Marketplace except in terms of authors seeking to grow and outpace one another, which is healthy, and I think that bears out here.

A lot of familiar names are at the top of the charts, including Rida Morwa, Jussi Askola, Stanford Chemist, Eric Basmajian, Brad Thomas, and Colorado Wealth Management Fund, each of whom had some sort of promotional campaign in July. Jonathan Faison closed the legacy rate on his service, which led to a big run for ROTY. Akram's Razor meanwhile published some great work on the SaaS space, which along with a two-part Behind the Idea podcast (which, disclosure, I hosted), helped elevate his service's profile for July.

I'm also encouraged to see services that have been steadily growing such as Mott Capital Management's Reading The Markets and App Economy Insights' App Economy Portfolio make this list. Damon Verial's Exposing Earnings made a timely appearance during earnings season, as did Elazar Advisors, LLC's Nail Tech Earnings. It's also nice to see Busted IPO Forum make its first appearance of the year on this list, driven in part by some cross-promotion on Bret Jensen's other services.

Congrats to our authors on another fantastic month! The bar is set high for August, but I look forward to seeing how our authors meet it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.