Mondelez: High Quality In Packaged Foods Has Paid Off

However, MDLZ might be fully priced at a current year P/E of 22.1x that is more than five turns richer than peer GIS's multiple.

Price was stronger in every geographic segment, while adjusted margins remained stable - a rare feat in this competitive and mature industry.

It was quite an impressive quarter for packaged foods vendor Mondelēz International (MDLZ).

On July 30, after the closing bell, the maker of Nabisco, Oreo, and Toblerone printed a revenue beat of about $28 million, the widest gap to expectations seen in the past five quarters (see Seeking Alpha's earnings summary page). Adjusted EPS of $0.57 met consensus, despite severe currency headwinds.

Credit: Food Business News

In fact, one can only see more clearly how strong Mondelēz' results were after the veil of FX pressure is lifted.

Every geographic segment experienced pricing growth YOY, in currency-neutral terms. Latin America stood out, but even the larger and more mature European market performed fairly well. I mentioned in my December analysis that Mondelēz looked good against peers for being able to defend pricing power in a mature and competitive space, and the company still seems capable of delivering on this front.

On the volume and mix side, APAC and Europe (representing nearly 60% of total revenues) performed much better YOY, while the Americas did not fare quite as well. The decent blended results here could once again be reflective of the company's "more consumer-centric and agile mindset" in managing the product portfolio, which was credited for lifting the top line last quarter.

In part as a result of the pricing performance, gross margin remained flat YOY - not quite as good as last quarter's 30 bp improvement, but also not too bad for a company operating in this sector. SG&A remained under control, allowing adjusted op margin to also land flat over year-ago levels. Bottom line uplift came primarily in the form of improved below-the-line items, with Mondelēz' aggressive share buyback policy adding about a penny of EPS upside over 2018.

See non-GAAP P&L below. Not reflected here was the company's full-year guidance raise, to more than 3% in organic net revenue growth and 5% adjusted EPS increase net of FX impact.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings reports

On the stock

Back in December, I argued that "paying a bit more for a high-quality stock (i.e. diverse product portfolio, solid op margins, lower leverage) did not seem out of question," even though MDLZ was "about as expensive a stock as one could find in the sector." Indeed, shares have been performing superbly this year so far, up 37% YTD.

But the graph below illustrates very well why I can no longer convince myself to support a buy at current levels. Here, I am referring to growth-adjusted valuation.

Data by YCharts

Visually, notice how the red line above, representing long-term EPS growth projection, has crossed the blue and orange lines, representing price-earnings multiples, over the past 12 months. In other words, MDLZ's valuation has increased sharply since the beginning of 2019 while bottom line growth expectations have declined progressively. If the stock might have looked enticing at a long-term PEG of about 1.8x right around this time last year, now it looks rather pricey at a multiple of 3.2x.

There isn't much of a bearish argument that I can make against Mondelēz as a company. But I have to recognize that, in order to capture gains on an equity investment, entry price needs to be taken into account. And in that regard, MDLZ might be fully priced at a current-year P/E of 22.1x that is more than five turns richer than peer General Mills' (GIS) multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.