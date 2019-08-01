Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar

The valuation could be better, but we are in a low interest rate environment driving prices up of highly predictable companies.

Company: Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Market Cap (7/30/19): $47 billion

Free Cash Flow: $1.7 billion

Revenue: $17.5 billion

FCF Yield: 4%

Global Total Addressable Market: $130 billion

SHW Market Share: 13.5%

U.S. Company-Operated Stores: 4,696

Exhibit 1: SHW Footprint

Exhibit 2: Industry

Source: SHW Presentation

Top 10 suppliers own 55% of the global market. Second to SHW is PPG Industries (PPG). The other 45% of the market is owned by over 5,000 firms. This is a highly fragmented industry still where consolidation can continue.

Certain industry studies are projecting modest growth of 4% annually over the next 3 years. North America and Europe are mature areas for coating growth.

The Asia-Pacific region, of course, is a different story where most of the world volume comes from. This region represents 47%. Projections show 6% growth per year.

India is becoming a key market where 6-10% growth is projected.

SHW purchased Valspar in 2017 to enhance its emerging market exposure.

Product

Paints and coatings serve two functions: protection and decoration. Worldwide, 55% of coating is used to decorate and protect new construction and maintain existing residential homes, apartments, plants, etc.

Eco-friendly products are emerging in the space. Waterborne formulations was the fastest-growing segment in the U.S. during 2018. The high usage of water-based products has transpired due to less harmful effects compared to counterparts like synthetics.

Solvent-based products have seen a traumatic shift. China is still the leading consumer for solvent-born paints because of economic expansion and low costs.

Architectural and decorative coats globally have good growth numbers over standard GDP numbers. Increased construction in emerging countries look strong for varnishes and coats.

Material

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Polyesters

Exhibit 3: Reportable Segment Breakdown

Moat

Consumer Brands Group-Owned Manufacturing Facilities: 50 (27 U.S.)

Performance Coating Group Manufacturing Facilities: 43 (12 U.S.)

Consumer Brands Group-Owned Distribution Facilities: 20 (3 U.S.)

Performance Coating Group Distribution Facilities: 37 (12 U.S.)

The coating industry is highly regulated, so manufacturers have been adopting low-solvent technologies over the last few decades and will continue to do so. Environmental regulations are becoming more strict on the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and hazardous air pollutants (HAP).

As the industry is highly regulated, especially in the United States, getting permits to build a manufacturing facility that produces paints and coating products would be extremely difficult. As such, barriers to entry are high. In addition, considering time/cost of entry, specialized knowledge, and scale advantages would make it a mountain to climb over.

So, incumbents is where the risks would come from in losing market share. Even if a new competitor did come into the space, it would eventually get acquired by one of the larger incumbents if not by SHW. SHW has been a strong acquirer of regional players for some time and did make a large bet with buying Valspar.

Since SHW has strong customer service, best-in-class products, and is vertically integrated, the company is well-positioned for expansion.

Historical cash flow characteristics shows on average a 10% cash flow margin. Cash conversion looks strong, as with every dollar of net profit that comes in the door, SHW creates almost $1.12 of cash. This figure might be skewed some with 2018 figures, but it still shows the company has strong cash conversion attributes.

Exhibit 4

I believe there is room for cash flow margins to be around 12% over the next two years as Valspar gets neatly integrated into SHW.

Cash flow has supported a good track record of paying a dividend and increasing it annually. The dividend isn't large, but will continue to grow while the net cash is put to good use in paying down debt and looking for reinvestment opportunities.

Management is projecting almost $2 billion in net income for 2019. Let's consider a cash flow conversion rate of 1.02 - that would equate to $2.04 billion. Forward cash flow yield would equal 4.2% if targets are met.

Capital Allocation Philosophy/Projection for 2019

Dividends to 30% payout of PY earnings

Reduce Debt-to-EBITDA to below 3x

Maintain CAPEX to below 2% of sales

Opportunistic share repurchases

Exhibit 5: Dividend History

Exhibit 6: Share Repurchase History

Both slides show how management has created value for shareholders. Shares outstanding were reduced by 14% over the past 9 years, while dividends saw significant increases.

Key Characteristics

Large and stable revenue base with good cash flow margins. A good balance sheet, which is becoming stronger during 2019 through reduction of debt. Large market share in a still-fragmented industry. A highly regulated industry which protects the company from competition. Pricing power where the company can pass along raw material costs to consumer. Brands already paid for. It would take billions of dollars to establish brand awareness if a new incumbent tried to penetrate the paint market. SHW was the #1 paint brand in 2018, per MarketVision Research. Specialized knowledge and leading technology manufacturer capabilities.

As for the valuation, that is the only down-fall and is the only box not checked. I still want to own some shares of this highly predictable cash-generating business that should grow nicely through an emerging economic footprint over the next 5-10 years.

