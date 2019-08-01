Why QQQX's Premium Disappeared

The semi-passive covered call approach is becoming worse for the Nasdaq 100 as it becomes more volatile.

The Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Overwrite Fund (QQQX) is one of the more interesting closed-end funds for a variety of reasons. For one, it’s a high income tech fund, meaning investors are getting a 6.8% dividend yield from a portfolio of Nasdaq 100 stocks, far above the index fund (QQQ) dividend yield of 0.86%.

That’s not too surprising for a closed-end fund (CEF), which often exist to deliver as much income as possible to investors. But compared to its CEF brethren, it’s unusual in that it is much more of a passive fund than an active one. Although it is not entirely passive, its mandate has very strict rules on how it can invest:

“The Fund is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 Index, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund’s equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund’s risk-adjusted returns.”– Fund description, Nuveen

QQQX, like the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) and the Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) combines a covered call option strategy with a portfolio of stocks in the index to provide a higher income stream.

While this never translated into market outperformance on a NAV basis, investor enthusiasm for QQQX made it a market outperformer on a price basis during the recovery years of 2016 and 2017, although its NAV remained far below QQQ:

This enthusiasm resulted in the fund’s discount quickly turning into a premium, which spiked at double digits in early 2018:

As you can see from this chart, that premium has disappeared and resulted in a steady slide towards a discount, although it has remained around par for most of 2019 as market enthusiasm for equities combines with speculation on QQQX’s future. The question now is whether QQQX’s recent history of a high premium will return or if it will go back to its older trend of trading at a discount.

Why QQQX’s Premium Vanished

To answer that question, let’s first look at the price and NAV returns during that discount spike. When we compare them with QQQ’s returns, it quickly becomes apparent why this premium appeared so quickly.

As you can see, QQQX’s total NAV return underperformed the index on a consistent basis throughout 2018—a fact that the market chose to ignore for several months, until in July finally capitulating and beginning the trend of QQQX’s price going south. This is an important lesson in itself: CEF investors act much slower than the broader market, and a price correction that should happen in a day can occur slowly over weeks or months.

CEF investors should have started selling QQQX in March 2018 when the fund was overpriced; since they didn’t, an opportunity from then until the end of May appeared to play the momentum of this fund’s increasingly inefficient pricing by going long for a few weeks, before the premium disappeared in July.

Now, the question is whether QQQX investors will buy back into the fund and price it up to another high premium or if the high premium is likely to remain a blip in the history of an otherwise underperforming fund.

This is unanswerable because of the inefficiency of the CEF market. However, to what extent CEF investors make rational purchasing decisions based on data, it seems likely that QQQX will not reach its premium. At the very least, the risk/reward profile of buying QQQX before it reaches a larger discount is too high, as the probability of a large premium reappearing is much lower than it was in 2016/2017, when CEF demand was surging AND stocks were climbing high very fast.

Index Risk and QQQX’s Call Options

The reason is that one theoretical benefit to QQQX has in fact turned into a liability. Remember that QQQX tries to sell call options on a little over half of its portfolio on average over the long run. The income received from the premium on those sold call options is accounted for as capital gains, but if the premium collected from those call options is smaller than the capital gains that would have been received if the shares were held, the covered call strategy is actually resulting in lower returns (but, in theory, less volatility).

To understand this a bit more, let's take a hypothetical example. Stock ABC trades at $10 and call options with a strike price of $11 sell for $1. Because of market volatility, ABC's share price falls to $9, and now the same call option with a strike price of $11 sells for $0.60 (the implied volatility of the option has gone up slightly, but the premium has fallen because of the larger distance between the current market price and the strike price); at the same time, $10 call options are now $1.00. If QQQX sells $11 call options against ABC, the total collected premium has fallen. If QQQX sells $10 call options against ABC, the premium collected is the same, but if ABC reaches $10, QQQX has sold at a lower profit (or a loss) relative to if the market was less volatile and QQQX was able to sell options at an $11 strike price.

When actively managed, a covered call fund can result in less volatility at the NAV level because of this strategy, but in the case of QQQX, the market price volatility for QQQX has exceeded that of QQQ. In other words, the benefit of less volatility is not passing through to investors:

At the same time, investors are seeing lower returns both on a NAV and price basis relative to the index because of the lower returns caused by these sold call options. QQQX has been delivering no less volatility and lower returns on a NAV and market price basis, hence its big premium rapidly dwindling. On a NAV basis, the relative underperformance of QQQX has grown recently with bigger changes in volatility.

As you can see by comparing this chart with the volatility chart, the gap in underperformance worsened when volatility increased. Here is QQQ’s volatility compared to QQQ/QQQX’s total NAV returns:

Larger gaps between high and low volatility periods for QQQ has resulted in QQQX’s growing underperformance. The explanation for this is very simple and intuitive: higher volatility results in higher premia from selling call options (good for QQQX) as well as a higher risk of options being assigned and better performing stocks being sold, while worse performing stocks remain in the portfolio. This is obviously bad for the fund as a whole.

The Bottom Line

Now is not the time to buy QQQX, despite the resurgence of QQQ. A more active approach could help the fund over the long term, but a more short-term opportunistic approach to the fund would make sense if its discount widens significantly beyond its current level. QQQX is a good fund with an appealing method to capturing income from a tech-heavy growth portfolio, but timing is crucial to avoid overpaying and capitalizing on the fluctuations within the CEF market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.