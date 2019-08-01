Suncor Energy: Results Showing Surprising Stability

Forward growth prospects are limited at this point, so what we will probably see is the company remaining right about its current size and paying a nice dividend.

Suncor was able to purchase production curtailment credits from other companies, so it did not need to cut its production as it otherwise would have.

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, Canadian energy giant Suncor Energy (SU) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were somewhat mixed, as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on the top line but failed to meet their expectations in terms of earnings. However, a closer look at the actual earnings report reveals that there are quite a few things to like here, particularly in terms of both production and cash flow. With that said though, the production quotes that were imposed by the government of Alberta that we have discussed in various previous articles were still very much in effect here, and these did ultimately drag on the company's results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor Energy's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Suncor reported total revenues of C$10.098 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 3.16% decline over the C$10.428 billion that it had in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported operating earnings of C$1.253 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares rather favorably to the C$1.190 billion that it had in the same quarter of last year.

Suncor produced an average of 803.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day during the period. This was a substantial increase over the 661.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day that it had in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported total funds from operations of C$3.005 billion in the quarter. This represents a 5.00% increase over the C$2.862 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor Energy reported net earnings of C$2.729 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This compares very well to the C$972 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2018.

One thing that may surprise some readers is the fact that Suncor Energy received more money for each barrel of oil that it sold than it did in the prior-year quarter, at least from its oil sands operations. In the second quarter of 2019, the average price of WCS (West Canada Select) was $49.20 per barrel, which compares to $48.65 per barrel a year ago. This is despite the fact that both WTI and Brent continue to be lower than last year following the precipitous decline that we saw in these prices during the fourth quarter. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Suncor Energy

One of the reasons for this was the mandatory production curtailments that the government of Alberta imposed on all the companies operating within its borders that we have discussed in previous articles. These curtailments reduced the glut of this oil in storage, and thus helped to reduce the price differential between it and WTI crude, which reached record levels last year. However, as I have noted in the past, Suncor owns four refineries that are able to offset much of this differential and overall achieve Brent-linked pricing on about 80% of its production. Therefore, the fact that this price differential shrank did not benefit Suncor to the same degree that it did some other Canadian producers, although it still benefited the company due to the portion of its production that does not benefit from the refinery offset.

It is also interesting to note that Suncor managed to grow its production in the Canadian oil sands on a year-over-year basis despite these production limits. In the second quarter of 2019, the company produced an average of 692.2 kboepd. This compares to 547.6 kboepd a year ago. This was partly due to the fact that Suncor was ramping up the production levels from its Fort Hills project over the entire course of the year. This project alone contributed more than 18,000 boe/day of new incremental production to the firm's production growth from the region. The company also had a less intensive maintenance program than last year, resulting in less production downtime than during the same quarter of 2018, which contributed to the higher production this year.

Another interesting strategy that Suncor was able to utilize to reduce the impact that the mandatory productions have been having on it is the purchase of curtailment credits. From the company's full earnings report:

Suncor's Base Plant underwent planned maintenance in the second quarter, during which the company was able to optimize overall Oil Sands production by transferring curtailment credits to Syncrude and Fort Hills, while also selling a lesser volume to third-parties. After completing planned maintenance, the company was in a position to take advantage of available third-party curtailment credits and was a net purchaser during the quarter. The impact of net third-party curtailment credit purchases on bitumen production was an estimated increase of 24,000 bbls/day in the second quarter of 2019.

This is similar to automobile companies purchasing carbon credits in order to meet regulatory requirements. Basically, Suncor Energy was able to take advantage of the fact that other companies in Alberta, either through planned maintenance or intentional production cuts, reduced their production by more than their actual mandated proportional amounts. In so doing, Suncor did not actually have to cut its production by as much as it otherwise would have. This was overall a net benefit for the company, as actually reducing its production and then ramping it back up to comply with the mandate would likely have been more expensive than purchasing the credits.

In addition to its extensive operations in the oil sands, Suncor Energy also has a fairly substantial exploration & production operation that primarily operates in various offshore regions of the world. Unfortunately, this unit performed much worse than it did in the year-ago quarter, as it brought in total revenues of C$904 million during the quarter, a 10.50% decline from the C$1.010 billion that the unit brought in last year. It also saw funds from operations decline to C$507 million from C$539 million a year ago.

Source: Suncor Energy

As you might expect, this was mostly due to the fact that Brent crude prices were lower in the second quarter of this year than in the prior-year one. This fact is likely to lag on the performance of other oil companies too as we proceed through this earnings season. It is somewhat nice to see that the financial performance weakness that we see here was not really all that large.

As I already mentioned, Suncor Energy has an extensive refinery operation consisting of four refineries located throughout North America. Unfortunately, this unit also performed rather poorly in the most recent quarter compared to the second quarter of last year. We can see this in its operating revenues, which declined to C$5.626 billion from C$5.921 billion a year ago. However, the unit's profitability did improve, with funds from operations coming in at C$932 million versus C$892 million last year.

Source: Suncor Energy

The company credits this partly to the fact that its refineries processed more crude oil than a year ago, which makes some sense. However, margins were lower, which offset some of the benefits of this improved performance. The most important takeaway here, though, is that the fact that the funds from operations improved year over year helped to offset some of the impact from the lower oil prices, which is something that we like to see, as it makes the company's financial performance much more stable.

Overall, we see that this quarter was a reasonable one for Suncor Energy despite the fact that oil prices were somewhat lower than a year ago and regulators were artificially limiting production from the company's largest operating unit. Unfortunately though, the firm's current growth prospects appear quite limited, so investors may have to settle for relative stability and a reasonable dividend yield. This may not be a bad thing for a certain kind of investor though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.