CFO Trading Anomaly: Top Buys Beating S&P 500 By 28% Annualized

This is one of many key selection variables considered in the Premium Portfolio for members that is beating the S&P 500 YTD.

"CFOs utilize more (superior) information in their purchase transactions compared to CEOs. The excess returns by CFOs persist even after the trading information is made public" (Wang et al. 2012).

"Insiders have far superior knowledge about the company and the industry than the market" (Singal, 2004, p. 134).

Introduction

This August update article continues my monthly analysis of the live testing of the CFO Insider trading anomaly study that began at the start of April 2019. The purpose is to retest highly profitable aspects of peer-reviewed research in the financial literature over the next 12 months.

"Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise" - Peter Lynch

When it comes to knowledgeable trading - instinctively, we know that corporate insiders have the best information to conduct potentially profitable purchases and sales of their company stock. The basis of the CFO insider trading anomaly stems from a number of key findings in scholarly financial literature to harness the best performance results:

"Insiders have far superior knowledge about the company and the industry than the market" (Singal, 2004, p. 134)

"CFOs derive statistically and economically higher abnormal returns from their purchases of company shares than do CEOs. Furthermore, CFOs' excess return is robust to controlling for risk factors." (Wang, Shin, & Francis, 2012, p. 758).

"Our results are consistent with CFOs utilizing more (superior) information in their purchase transactions compared to CEOs. The excess returns by CFOs persist even after the trading information is made public, suggesting that the market is slow in incorporating the information in CFOs' trades" (Wang, Shin, & Francis, 2012, p. 758).

"A firm is likely to perform better following an insider buying month than an insider selling month. Overall, it can be seen that stocks of firms where insiders have been actively buying outperform stocks where insiders have been actively selling. The difference in returns over the subsequent twelve-month period varies from 4.8 percent to 18.7%." (Singal, 2004, p. 139).

If we want additional trading advantages, it makes sense to look to insiders' trading behaviors. If we want to harness the best possible results, it makes sense to look at the most successful group of insiders, namely CFOs, according to published research. If we want to find the best results from the CFOs, we begin to analyze their purchases in the research that follows. Additional discoveries have further enhanced the selection criteria for the best results among CFO Insider purchases.

As an aside, this new CFO anomaly study was intended to replace my prior Russell 2000 Reconstitution Anomaly study. However based on popular demand, I have extended the Russell Index Reconstitution anomaly for a third year:

Finding Abnormal Returns With The Russell Index Rebalancing Every June

Methodology

My current CFO Insider Trading research study consists of 227 purchasing transactions filed on Form 4s with the SEC from the start of April 2019 through the end of June 2019. The longer-term insider reporting Form 5 is not included in my study due to the lack of immediacy that the Form 4 filings provide us. Form 4 purchasing transactions are being accumulated as part of a longitudinal study to live test the findings in published financial literature to see if abnormal returns result in active market trading.

These transactions are analyzed according to purchasing size and monthly performance relative to the S&P 500 over the same time frame through the end of July.

The 227 transactions were then segmented by stocks into nearly equal quartile counts based on the dollar amounts of the CFO purchases. The 227 transactions reduced through repeated stock transactions (especially in the Under $10k segment) to 178 unique stocks across quartiles as follows:

Comparisons were then made between each of the quartiles and in relation to the benchmark S&P 500 performance for this time period. A further step was taken to Winsorize the data samples by removing the two highest and two lowest outliers from each quartile to help reduce skewing from outliers. Results of the study through the end of July are shown below with both the raw returns and Winsorized performance results.

Documented Anomaly Results

The results of the CFO Insider Trading research over the first four months of the study have confirmed key findings from the published financial literature on this anomaly. Relying on 227 transactions in the 3-month formation period, these results further confirm prior peer-reviewed studies that discovered unusually strong performance results by CFOs.

"Most of the outperformance by CFOs occurs in the first 9 months, especially the first 3 months after they buy stocks. After their purchases, CFOs on average outperform CEOs by 2.58% in months 1-3, 1.17% in months 4-6, and 1.02% in months 7-9." (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012, p. 744)

Because prior financial research has shown that CFOs and CEOs outperform all other insiders based on their purchase histories, this live trading study is focused on the CFOs, in particular. CFOs have been well documented to outperform CEOs and all other qualified insiders who are required to submit Form 4 to the SEC, and we are most likely to see the best results among this data sample.

"Approximately one-quarter of the abnormal returns on [CFO] purchases were yielded in the first five days, and half of the abnormal returns were yielded in the first month" (Jeng, Metrick, and Zeckhauser, 2003)

According to Jeng, et al (2003), the effects occur quickly in the first months of CFO purchase data for abnormal returns. In fact, we are well within the period where as much as 50% of the abnormal returns are realized. Wang et al. (2012) documented that these first 3 months were the strongest period for initial abnormal returns. The total returns in the first four months of this study are documented below:

Total Return Results to the end of July

Total Return Results >$100k $100k to $30k $30k to $10k <$10k 4-Month Total Return 7.99% 21.71% 4.04% 0.58% 4-Month Winsorized Return 6.47% 22.64% 2.81% 4.27% 4-Month S&P 500 Return 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.31%

This is again very strong confirmation of the documented CFO insider trading anomaly results in the referenced literature. It appears that purchases between $30k-$100k are the most significant CFO purchase ranges even after outliers are removed through a Winsorized process. More confirmation is also evident that you should avoid CFO insider purchases of less than $10k per transaction.

One interpretation of the data is that the most significant attempts to profit from an investment by CFOs involve purchases in the $30k to $100k range. Whereas purchases over $100k may involve largely symbolic purchases in very large corporations with relatively lower risk and much higher relative compensation plans. Purchases under $30k may be primarily symbolic and not as high of a profit conviction that only risk relatively small amounts.

Outlook

Members have full access to the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet with the active CFO Insider Trading page and receive daily updates of CFO purchases as they are reported. The results above complete a 4-month trimester evaluation period of published financial literature and further confirm well-documented results presented in peer-reviewed research.

It would be a mistake not to include the CFO insider trading anomaly as a variable among many other strong variables in your stock screening criteria. Look for the largest purchases by CFOs above $30k and especially those above $100k of small cap firms as they are reported to the SEC on Form 4. It is also likely that the larger the purchase relative to the market cap of the stock, the more significant the future performance outcome. I will examine this documented phenomenon in future articles.

"We also find that CFOs' outperformance concentrates in smaller firms, consistent with Lakonishok and Lee (2001), with CFOs obtaining higher abnormal returns in the smallest 3 size quartiles, but not in the highest size quartile." (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012, p. 745)

Interestingly the observation by Wang et al. (2012) that the best CFO returns are among the smaller firms is also confirmed by the purchasing behavior of the most successful hedge funds.

In my recent article: Cracking The Hedge Fund Code, according to Cao et al. (2018), they found that the average market cap of hedge fund owned stocks is $980 million with a small standard deviation of 2.33. Whereas the full institutional ownership sample (other than hedge funds) had an average market cap of $2.67 billion with a larger standard deviation of 13.51. This also supports the smaller firm outperformance as well as the potential to predict future earnings performance.

"Research has suggested that insider trades reveal information about the firm's future earnings performance (Piotroski and Roulstone (2005), Ke et al. (2003)). Insider stock trades should predict subsequent earnings surprises, that is, earnings changes that have not been anticipated by the market." (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012, p. 758)

As we continue through the week with the largest number of Q2 earnings reports somewhere in the neighborhood of 160 announcements, the measure of CFO insider purchases will be another good forecasting tool to consider ahead of earnings announcements.

Conclusion

This study is exclusively focused on live forward results and will retest key findings from multiple studies in a live trading format verifiable by readers over the coming year. Consider that if these validations of published literature strengthen prior research findings then important conclusions may also hold true:

"CFOs' superior abnormal returns were still earned well after the filing dates when their trades are publicly disclosed. CFOs still find statistically and economically significant outperformance over CEOs. In a 12-month period measured after the filing date, CFOs outperform CEOs by 4.62% in purchases. Again, most of the outperformance occurs in the first 9 months and especially in the first 3 months of the accumulation period." (Wang, Shin, Francis, 2012)

Research experts may appreciate that this study avoids back-testing that is prone to errors, to data-mining tricks that may harness favorable historical peaks/valley timing of market pricing, and to other such arbitrary adjustments that tend to achieve seemingly significant results.

Prior articles on this active anomaly research study can be found here and in my article history:

I will continue to closely monitor the behavior of this anomaly for excess returns through the year with different analysis and insights as it progresses. Members of my service receive live continuous updates of this annual study as well as additional updates on CFO purchases. The first trimester of this research is already producing very strong confirmation that supports many findings in prior research studies. Further analysis is likely to yield more insights into leveraging the best trading advantages of the CFO insider purchases that are among the most profitable trades of all insiders. I trust these articles examining the unique financial anomaly greatly benefit your trading results in the years to come!

All the very best to you in your investment decisions!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

References

Jeng, L. A.; A. Metrick; and R. Zeckhauser. "Estimating the Returns to Insider Trading: A Performance Evaluation Perspective." Review of Economics and Statistics, 85 (2003), 453-471.

Ke, B.; S. Huddart; and K. Petroni. "What Insiders Know about Future Earnings and How They Use It: Evidence from Insider Trades." Journal of Accounting and Economics, 35 (2003), 315-346.

Lakonishok, J., and I. Lee. "Are Insider Trades Informative?" Review of Financial Studies, 14 (2001),79-111.

Wang, W., Shin, Y. C., & Francis, B. B. (2012). Are CFOs' trades more informative than CEOs' trades?. Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, 47(4), 743-762. Doi: 0.1017/S0022109012000257.

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 300+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn many new models and techniques for short and long term trading success.

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 3rd year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying about V&M Breakouts HERE

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.