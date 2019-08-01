3 Reasons Amazon Still Belongs In Your Portfolio For The Long Term

Investment Thesis

Fresh off a week which saw Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) results fall short of investors' expectations, I am here to give you three reasons as to why I still back the company into the future. After seeing the stock get hit hard to close 2018, it has turned around and is up roughly 30% year-to-date. As many of you know, I typically write about REITs and dividend stocks, but this is one of our favorite long-term plays outside those two stock types.

AWS and Advertising continue to be two of the biggest growth drivers for the company, and both segments operate with extremely high margins. Taking a long-term approach, nothing has changed with this growth story, and as such, I believe current values are attractive at these levels near oversold territory.

Quarterly Results Fall Short Of Investor Expectations

Amazon Inc. reported weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings last week that resulted in the stock slipping 5% of late. EPS came in at $5.22 vs. analyst expectations of $5.57. Revenue for the quarter was $63.4 billion compared to analyst expectations of $62.5 billion. Closely watched AWS sales came in at $8.38 billion which was short of expectations of $8.5 billion.

Here is a quick look at the company's most recent Q2 earnings:

Chart created by author

As you can see, the company continues to perform well, but challenges do exist. This is fresh off back-to-back full-year revenue growth of 31%. Through the first two quarters of 2019, sales are up 17% and 20% respectively. AWS continues to see the largest growth, as revenue has increased 41% and 37% each of the first two quarters respectively. AWS now accounts for over 13% of total revenues for the company, which is up from 11% a year ago and accounting for only 4% of revenues five years ago.

One thing to note, which will continue to be a sticking point for investors, is the rise in shipping costs. Shipping costs were up an astounding 36% during the quarter and accounted for roughly 13% of total revenues. This continues to be a thorn in the company's side as it continues to look for ways to reduce the "last mile" delivery costs. The main driver in the sizable increase is due to the one-day prime items the company is now offering, announced last quarter.

Reason #1 AWS Growth Is Superb

Amazon Web Services, or AWS, is the company's cloud computing business which has grown 55%, 43%, and 47% each of the last three years. This segment of the business continues to have huge growth potential as it consumes a larger piece of the overall business. Currently, AWS accounts for 13% of total revenues, but this high-margin business accounted for 69% of the company's total operating income during the most recent quarter.

AWS is the company's second fastest growing business and second most profitable, trailing only Advertising in both categories, which we will touch on below. Between 2017 and 2021, analysts believe the cloud computing market will double in size to over $300 billion, which adds to the potential for Amazon's AWS.

Photo Credit

The growth in AWS has been superb and makes a strong case for this stock being a long-term holding for years to come. Amazon launched AWS back in 2006, one of the first in the industry and continues to be the leader in market share. One new major customer AWS added during the quarter was NASCAR.

Reason #2 Now A Major Player In Advertising

Another segment garnering a lot of attention the past few years has been the company's Advertising segment, which primarily makes up the "Other" reportable segment on the company's financials. This segment grew over 115% in 2018.

The Advertising segment has been the fastest growing and most profitable area for the business the past few years. Due to the amount of traffic Amazon sees on a daily basis, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it is able to gather massive amounts of data on its customers. Take Amazon's Prime Day for example, which it just had two weeks ago. Over the two-day sales period, the company saw sales surpass that of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The advertising platform the company has been able to build is like none other. Companies are turning to Amazon merely due to the amount of data it has on each of its customers, which is over 100 million Prime members.

Earlier this year, eMarketer said it expected Amazon to claim 8.8% of U.S. digital ad spend in 2019, up from 6.8% in 2018, while expecting Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to drop from 38.2% to 37.2%. Meanwhile, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was expected to pull 22.1% of digital ad spend in 2019, up very slightly from 21.8%. Amazon's net sales in its "other" category, which consist primarily of advertising sales, were $2.72 billion in the first quarter.

Amazon has built such a strong platform that it is taking market share away from the world's top advertisers. The value and traffic alone the company can offer as an advertiser is what is so attractive to other companies and what I expect will continue to drive this segment of the business higher. One area the company has really yet to tap into but eluded to on its conference call was the opportunity in video. The company expects to be a bigger player in this space as the year goes by and into 2020.

Reason #3 Bezos And Team Never Stop Looking Ahead

One could look at this area and say, "well, this could also be a reason NOT to invest." I would not argue with you if you felt that way. Some companies get too many irons in the fire, but Amazon has yet to prove me wrong in this area. Bezos and team stretch themselves thin, but they do it strategically and only after fully thinking it through.

A couple of the new opportunities that come to mind is the company's recent launch of Prime Wardrobe. This is direct competition with the likes of Stitch Fix (SFIX), where you get a personal stylist that will send you clothes, based on a series of "style questions" you answer, and you pay only for what you keep. The cost to Prime members is $4.99 per month where SFIX charges a $20 styling fee for every box it ships you, which can be put towards anything you choose to keep.

Another area the company is looking to get into, this via acquisition of Uber Eats India, is food delivery. A report came out a few days ago regarding Amazon looking to acquire Uber Eats India.

Amazon Music, though not new, has really gained traction with consumers in the most recent quarter. Amazon Music subscriptions have grown 70% year over year to over 32 million subscribers. For comparison purposes, music streaming leader Spotify (SPOT) has 100 million subscribers.

The company continues to diversify the business in hopes of not relying too heavily on one particular area. I trust that CEO Jeff Bezos and company will continue to look for strategic paths to grow the business in an efficient and effective matter.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, the stock has been on a roller coaster the past 12 months or so, especially when we saw the heavy market-wide sell-off in December 2018. However, the growth story has not changed, but strengthened for the company. The naysayers continue to doubt and nitpick, but the fact of the matter is the company continues to be a dominant force in all major segments of the business.

AWS continues to grow at a strong pace and resonate with more and more consumers as a "go-to" platform in cloud computing. The advertising business is currently the company's most profitable and fastest growing, providing strong operating margins. The efficiencies gained based on the overlap from the company's retail business is what keeps costs down that typical search companies, such as Google and Facebook, do not have the luxury of.

As the company continues to build out its advertising platform, it should be able to continue growing at a healthy pace. Video advertising is untapped thus far for the company, so that will be another source of income in the months and years to come as it grows video.

The company has a lot going for it and run by one of the best CEOs in the world, Jeff Bezos. An investment in Amazon is an investment in Bezos, which has worked out well over the years for investors.

Currently trading below $1,900, AMZN has a P/E of 79x, which is almost identical to what it was on that dreadful Christmas Eve last year. The stock bounced back in a great way since then and has performed quite well, yet the multiple is still sitting in the same spot. I see this as an opportunity.

Overall, I am extremely confident in the growth plan put forth by Bezos and company and have great admiration for what he has built thus far. The company has its hands in numerous sectors, which has aided to the tremendous growth over the years. Based on the current trajectory, I believe the probability of share growth in the long term is extremely high.

As always, we ask that readers perform their due diligence before entering a position in any stock we discuss. We are here to help, so please comment below or feel free to message us.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

High Yield Landlord, The #1 Service for Real Estate Investors To access my “Top Ideas” join us at High Yield Landlord. We are the largest community of Landlords on Seeking Alpha with over 750 members. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Don't let tenants, toilets and trash ruin your life. Beat the price increase and become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% yielding diversified Real Estate Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.