Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review

A notable narrowing of average discount to NAV within holdings observed over the past year and relative to the historical range, which is part of a broader trend among the closed-end funds universe.

The Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (NYSE:PCEF) provides passive exposure to a variety of yield- and income-focused closed-end funds, or "CEFs". It seeks to replicate the performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index, which essentially is a benchmark for yield-oriented CEFs. In this regard, PCEF is essentially an "ETF of CEFs", which themselves are actively managed and may employ leverage to target impressive distribution yields. Indeed, PCEF currently yields 7.22% net of the 2.25% expense ratio and an aggregate of the distribution from its 132 fund holdings. Its total current assets under management is reported at $781 million, making it one of the largest such ETFs in the category with relatively good liquidity. This article provides and overview of the fund as well as a review of its recent performance at the underlying fund holdings level.

(Source: Finviz.com)

According to the fund manager Invesco, PCEF fund allocations include 38% of net investments to funds in the bonds category, 33% in high yield bonds, and 29% in funds classified as option income funds. In reality, these funds often have an overlap of underlying exposure at the security level to various asset classes among equities, bonds, credit, loans, convertibles, preferred shares and derivatives. For all intents and purposes, an investor in PCEF is buying a well-diversified collection of high yield CEFs with underlying investments in thousands of different securities from various sectors and geographic regions.

The defining feature here is that some of the underlying CEFs, aside from being actively managed, may employ leverage. The use of leverage can positively impact performance in an up market and negatively impact performance in a down market. In the context of these funds, the purpose of the leverage is to improve yields with sometimes complex strategies. PCEF's holding BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust IV (NYSE:BTZ) with a 2.3% weighting, for example, has an effective leverage of 30.2%. While leverage is seen as risky, PCEF's large diversification among different funds, including many that are not leveraged, limits risk.

It's worth noting that the word "enhanced" in a fund name signifies the use of option strategies like call-write (covered calls) to add to the income focus. PCEF funds like the BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) representing 2.5% of the weighting and the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) may hold an equity portfolio and sell call options against the current holdings to generate income. The use of options strategies along with leveraged portfolios is how the high yields are achieved.

Data by YCharts

PCEF Performance

While the focus here is the income aspects of the funds, PCEF is up an impressive 17.5% in 2019 on a total return basis and 7.55% over the past year. You can notice how the returns are relatively smooth with less volatility than the S&P 500 represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) below. This highlights one of the positive features of PCEF in that it has relatively low volatility.

Data by YCharts

Official data from the fund manager through March 31 shows that PCEF and the underlying S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index have trailed the benchmark S&P 500 over various periods since the fund's inception in February 2010. PCEF has posted an average annual total return of 5.70% on its market price, well below the 10.9% in the S&P 500 Index. As mentioned, the favorably low volatility is reflected in a stated beta of 0.59. The 0.80 correlation with the S&P 500 Index highlights the positive potential of PCEF as a portfolio diversifier. Our view is that the S&P 500 is likely not the best benchmark, as the purpose and objective of PCEF is different with a focus on income.

PCEF Official Performance History As Of 3/31/2019

Source: Invesco

Underlying Holdings Performance

Among the 132 holdings in PCEF, the top 30 are presented below. The individual performance year to date on a total return basis have generally been positive in line with the strong market returns among equities and bonds. Trends including resilient economic growth, better-than-expected corporate earnings, and a more dovish policy stance by the Fed have overall been supportive of risk assets.

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) is the best-performing CEF within PCEF. STK is up 36.8% in 2019 on a total return basis with a stated distribution yield of 11.4%. At the other end, the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) is the worst performer this year, up just 0.2%, representing a significant underperformance to the group. NHF currently presents a large discount to NAV of 14.4%, in part explained based on the poor performance and weak demand in the market.

PCEF Underlying Holdings Performance

Source: Data by YCharts / Table by author

It's worth nothing that while PCEF itself as an exchange-traded fund does not exhibit a recurring discount or premium to its NAV, the underlying closed-end funds do. Aggregating the underlying fund level discount to NAV, the weighted average discount to NAV for PCEF holdings is currently at 6.28%, which is narrower than the 52-week average of 7.4%. The 52-week low average reached 13.27%. By these measures, we can say that PCEF is slightly expensive relative to the discount to NAV previously observed.

PCEF Weighted Average Discount Data

Source: Invesco

Analysis and Forward

There's a lot to like about PCEF, including its unique strategy among EFFs, large size and liquidity, diversified exposure to yield-focused CEFs, and, of course, the enticing monthly dividend. This is a good option for income investors and may serve as an introduction to the world of closed-end funds. On the other hand, we still prefer individual CEFs or a more concentrated portfolio of CEF holdings, as the universe includes many funds with similar income characteristics and may present a better total return opportunity. Investors in PCEF are giving up capital appreciation potential in exchange for lower volatility, which becomes a delicate balancing act. Please review the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.