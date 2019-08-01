Conagra Brands: Above Average Prospects At Below Average Prices

There is a dislocation between our expectation of Conagra’s future performance and its price, and we recommend investors take advantage of the situation and buy the equity.

In our opinion, the market is pricing Conagra below what it says it will achieve.

Conagra Management has solid targets for the future which we think that they will achieve.

Investment Thesis

Conagra Brands (CAG) is a leading U.S. foods company with diversified operations. We think that Conagra’s valuation is lower than what it can achieve and that there is a dislocation between the Company’s prospects and its price. We recommend investors to take advantage of the situation and buy Conagra.

One of the Largest U.S. Food Companies And The Leader In Key Categories

Conagra is a food products giant. It is the 4th largest food company in the U.S., larger than Nestle (OTC:NSZTY) or Kellogg’s (K). It has the second broadest store footprint of any U.S. food company, just behind Kraft Heinz (KHC), well ahead of the third place General Mills (GIS). The Company is 2nd in frozen food retail, 3rd in condiments and sauces, and is a top 10 snacking company.

Its diverse array of products are focused in 4 segments and is anchored by frozen and refrigerated foods.

Source: Conagra Investor Day Sean Connolly Presentation

Unlike other large food companies, Conagra has a solid portfolio of healthy products. The Company’s leadership in wellness foods shows the Management’s ability to see and capitalize on emerging areas of consumer demand.

Source: Conagra Investor Day Sean Connolly Presentation

Financials are Good But Will Be Better

Recent history of Conagra has been one of efficiency. The Company managed to significantly increase their margin profile in the last 5 years with its gross margin rising to 28% up 400 bps, operating margin rising to 17% up 600 bps, and net margin rising to 7% up 500 bps.

The Company is a cash-generating machine with it not producing less than $325 mn in free cash flow in the last 10 years and producing $470 mn in free cash flow in the TTM.

The only blemish on the otherwise pristine financials is the balance sheet. With Net Debt/EBITDA at 5.3x, the leverage is quite high. We don’t view this as a big issue, however, due to the cash generativeness of Conagra’s business.

The Management is confident in the continuation of the trend of operational efficiency. In their Investor Day Infographic they list their FY22 targets. They say that they will combine 1-2% revenue CAGR until then with margin and cash generation growth. They say that they will achieve +95% free cash flow conversion up from 69% TTM. The Management’s target range for FY22 EPS is at $2.70-$2.80; this is well ahead of consensus expectation of $2.54.

Source: Conagra Investor Day Infographic

Overall, Conagra’s history of margin improvement convinces us of Management targets. We think that the Company’s bottom line will perform better than the consensus expectation. We also think that most food companies won't be able to match the significant growth of EPS and the robust increase in cash conversion and that Conagra, operationally, will outperform the sector average.

Conagra’s Modest Valuation Makes it Cheaper Than Peers

Conagra has a modest valuation both nominally and relatively. Its TTM multiples vs. those of its sector’s median are as follows: 19x vs. 24x P/E, 12.6x vs. 12.2x EV/EBITDA, 1.35 vs. 1.39 P/S, 1.9x vs. 3.1x P/B, and 12.5x vs 14.4x P/CF. The dividend yield is more attractive vs. the sector as well with its dividends at 2.9% vs. 2.4% for the sector median. The Company is trading at or below the sector median.

Buy On Above-Average Prospects And Below-Average Valuation

We recommend buying Conagra. We are not extremely bullish on the Company’s future, neither do we have extremely high conviction in the undervaluation of the stock. We think that the stock will perform better than the market expectation and that the valuation is below average yielding a scenario where we have above average expectations for a company with below-average expectations priced in. This, we think, provides a better opportunity than there is with some of the names out there with amazing prospects and sky-high valuations as well as those with troubled operations and deep valuation discounts. We recommend investors take advantage of the situation and buy the dislocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.