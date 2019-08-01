First Majestic: Majestically High In The Wake Of Higher Silver Prices

Therefore, investors are advised to book some profits at these levels before (and if) this opportunity passes by them.

Thesis

First Majestic Silver's (AG) Q2 2019 report highlights operational strength emanating from its two key mines namely SD (read: San Dimas) and SE (read: Santa Elena). Both these mines have surpassed the expectations during Q2, and AG's management sees room for improvement during the remainder of the year. Moreover, the company has obtained permits for its Ermitaño project which further improves the outlook for its SE operations.

A recent hike in silver prices has set the stock on new highs. Compared with peers, AG has depicted a stronger correlation with silver prices. Even though rising silver prices bode well for the company's investors, I believe it is about time to book some profits since the recent silver rally is unexplained by any material change in silver market dynamics and therefore is prone to a correction. Time for the details.

Figure-1 (Source: July Presentation)

Operations and opportunities

AG's Q2 2019 report showed significant improvement in mine productivity on both Q/Q (up 2%) and Y/Y (up 25%) basis. SD and SE mines remain the star performers with respective quarterly production of ~3.64 Moz and ~1.46 Moz of AgEq (read: silver equivalent ounces). At SD, silver and gold grades improved by 9% and 3% respectively on a Q/Q basis. The improvement in grading stems primarily from the Jessica and Victoria veins at the mine, and these will continue to reflect positively on mining grades and output throughout H2 2019.

Similarly, the two key growth catalysts at SE mine include the newly installed HIG (read: high intensity grinding) mill that will ramp up mill processing capacity to ~3,000 tpd, starting from Q3 2019, and the recently acquired DTU permit for SE's Ermitaño property that enables AG to begin development at this resource-rich deposit (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: July Presentation)

At present, Ermitaño is the most interesting thing happening in AG's mining environment. AG is a silver pure-play that leverages from growing silver prices, and Ermitaño property significantly adds to SE's production potential (refer to Figure-2 above), extends SE's mine life, and provides stronger gold grades than SE's existing grades (though I won't say the same about silver grading). Ermitaño is currently included in SE mine's M&I (read: Measured and Indicated) category (Figure-3) and also includes impressive resource in "Inferred" category (Figure-4). Essentially, this means that AG would need to conduct exploration CAPEX to confirm the currently expected grades at Ermitano, in addition to the development CAPEX.

Figure-3 (Source: July Presentation)

Figure-4 (Source: July Presentation)

With ~$150 MM debt piled up, and negative FCFs (Figure-5), the arrangement of these CAPEX funds appears to be a problem. The good thing is, silver prices are supporting AG's operating cash flows and this has already begun to reflect on the company's FCFs which, although negative, have recently begun to improve. Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Ag rallies and so does AG

For a long time, silver (chemical symbol, "Ag") has lagged behind gold in terms of price performance. However, since May 2019, silver has staged a consistent rally that continues to date (Figure-6). Even though this rally is unsupported by any material change in silver market dynamics, silver pure plays have generally performed well during the period.

Figure-6 (Source: Infomine)

The good thing is, AG has surpassed other silver miners during this bullish silver run (Figure-7). In my view, AG's robust mining outlook denoted by low-cost production together with the potential for production growth plays a vital role in the company's outperformance of the sector. As silver rises, AG follows suit. However, I think we are overlooking the downside risk here.

Figure-7 (Source: Seeking Alpha Essential)

Investor Takeaway

Although the recent silver rally stems from an expectation of Fed rate cut, these expectations may not be fulfilled and the PM bulls may well be disappointed. The bullish run may become flat, or worse, it may actually reverse. In that case, silver prices might move back to check their previous levels and AG would suffer.

In the given scenario perhaps it would be best if long-term holders of AG book some profit at this point while prices are running high, and leave some room for future upside. In any case, we had hoped for AG to reach such prices over a longer time frame, and AG's operational strength has kept our hopes high. What I'm saying is that investors should not let this profit-taking opportunity to pass by them, just in case silver reverts to its previous stagnant price trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.