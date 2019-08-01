Dollar General's Recent Partnerships And Market Expansion Draw Investors

Dollar General (DG) may be catering to rural low-wage America, but its market dominance is gaining the attention of investors - both in stock and real estate. The company's recent business partnerships are cementing its market position. It is also steering its retail offerings to open the door to an expanding market base while improving its digital experience. Let's take a look at the impact these recent decisions are having on Dollar General.

Dollar General Opens Its Doors to FedEx

On June 17, 2019, FedEx Corp. (FDX) and Dollar General announced a strategic alliance to offer FedEx drop-off and pickup services within Dollar General stores. More than 1,500 stores will offer the service by the fall of 2019. During 2020, more than 8,000 Dollar General locations will offer FedEx OnSite services.

We understand customers may not always want packages delivered to a home or office. They want secure, alternate delivery options, and we're on a mission to make that happen. We are proud to work with Dollar General to make our customer's lives easier." Scott Harkins, senior vice president of customer experience marketing for FedEx.

Our Take: Dollar General's partnership with FedEx encourages a more diverse customer base - one they hope will stay and shop. FedEx hopes that by leveraging the many Dollar General rural store locations that it will soon be able to offer convenient FedEx services to 90 percent of Americans.

Dollar General is Working with Western Union

FedEx's mail service is following the tracks set by Western Union (WU) which has also recently partnered with the familiar dollar store. As of April 2019, customers can now complete Western Union money transfers at all Dollar Generals. Customers can initiate a domestic or international money transfer online or through Western Union's mobile app and then complete the transaction at a Dollar General location.

Our Take: It's clear that Dollar General is establishing B2B partnerships to become the rural go-to store. While DG does receive a commission for each transaction, it is banking on an increase in sales. Once someone walks in to use an ancillary service, it's most likely they're going to walk out with a yellow shopping bag.

Dollar General is Reducing COGS

When it comes to food offerings, Dollar General has focused on items with a long shelf life - but that is about to change. In the Q1 2019 Earnings Call, Todd Vasos, the chief executive officer, spoke about the company's continued implementation of DG Fresh which is a "strategic, multi-phase shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated goods, such as dairy and deli." The goal here is to reduce product cost and improve delivery times by shipping from its own facilities. By the end of 2019, the company hopes to implement self-distribution to about 5,000 stores coming out of four facilities.

Our Take: It is a little early to be able to measure the financial impact of self-distribution, but in theory it makes sense. Many of its stores are rural and independent supplier distribution impacts purchasing costs. A self-distribution model will reduce product costs and improve on-time delivery.

Dollar General Enhances the Digital Shopping Experience

Dollar General might be looking rural, but it has not forgotten the rapidly changing digital market. During the first quarter, it launched its all-new Dollar General app that improves the coupon clipping experience. Customers can search for coupons by product category, name or item type. They can even scan a product's bar code in the store to see if there's a coupon for it.

It seems like this new and improved app has been well received by customers with over 17 million digital coupon subscriber accounts. More than 300 million digital coupons were submitted in the first quarter alone.

The Dollar General digital team is working to integrate this app with the DG GO! shopping app. This app allows a shopper to scan their items as they shop and keep a running total. By the end of the year, 12,000 stores will integrate with the cart calculator feature and a total of 750 stores will offer instant DG GO! checkout. More than 40,000 active users are benefiting from this experience.

Our Take: How do you already improve a dollar store experience? Offer coupons to make it even cheaper! If you offer the ability to scan and automatically apply digital coupons to everything in your cart - what's not to love? Customer loyalty produces better store sales every time!

What Does All of this Mean for Investors?

Dollar General has two specific types of investors: stock and real estate. Let's look at the impact to each.

Stock Investors

The numbers speak for themselves. Just look at the 1Q 2019 performance. There was same-sales growth of 3.8%. Net sales grew 8.3% or $0.5 billion over the first quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations increased 4.7%. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.48 or 8.8%.

On the flip side of the coin, however, implementing the DG Fresh nationally will create a measurable expense later this year and it could possibly impact P&L for the next three to four years. Some of this is already being felt in a decline of 23 basis points in overall sales - though this still resulted in a 4.5% increase in net operating income. While there will be an expense headwind this year, profitability will be derived from trimming product costs, boosting in-stock levels, and allowing for a smoother transition into more fresh foods down the road.

History speaks well of the success of the Dollar General's business goals. Stock prices have grown from $55.82 to $137.22 in just five years. That is a return of 146 percent! As a comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) had a five-year return of only 49.6 percent and Dollar Tree (DLTR) offered investors a return of 85%. Quarterly dividend payouts have also seen a steady increase. The first payout was in April 2015 at $0.22. The July 2019 payout has increased to $0.32.

There is some concern about the impact of tariffs on goods from China, but I don't believe this should overly concern investors. Dollar General carries a wide variety of products manufactured by U.S. brands. It also has the freedom to pick and choose the source of its other in-store offerings and is not as China dependent as big-box stores such as Target (TGT).

All in all, Dollar General has a solid business plan and a history of steady and strong implementation. With stock prices 23 times trailing earnings and 18 times projected estimates, it should not be considered overpriced and is a good buy.

Real Estate Investors

Like many national retailers, Dollar General rents all its locations. Not only does this free up valuable equity to invest into business expansion, but it also gives real estate investors the opportunity to benefit from Dollar General's steady cash flow.

DG has been working since 2018 to have a Dollar General within 5 miles of 75 percent of all U.S. residents. Many retailers would say that this is too much too fast - but not Dollar General. According to the 2019 Q1 conference call, Todd Vasos announced that the company has already opened 240 new stores this year and will create a total of 975 new locations and remodel 1,000 stores by the end of 2019.

New build-to-suit locations offer investors a corporate guaranteed 15-year lease with an additional 20 years of renewal options including a 10% rental increase every five years. This is one of the few absolute net leases in the marketplace. The property owner has absolutely no management expenses or responsibilities. Dollar General covers all utilities, property taxes, insurance, and all maintenance and repairs - including the structure and parking lot.

Any of the 1,000 stores that are being remodeled this year are another excellent investment. All remodeling costs are covered by Dollar General. This shows an investor their commitment to the location - regardless of where they are in the initial lease term.

Our Take: Dollar General is a solid investment - regardless if you choose stock options or real estate investment. Over the past 10 years, the DG stock had an average annual return of 21.06 percent, but the annual change swung from a high of 36.81 percent in 2013 to a low of 2.88 in 2015. The average cap rate for a Dollar General leased property is a steady 7.05 percent and you own the title to the real estate.

Both options are good choices in a national brand that has stood the test of time; successfully beat the retail apocalypse; and is continuing to move forward while strengthening customer loyalty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.