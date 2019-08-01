Apple: OK Report, Good Enough

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fiscal third quarter results from technology giant Apple (AAPL). The company beat on both lines as it usually does, although an examination of the details revealed some negative signs. Shares are moving higher after the report, primarily thanks to decent guidance, as investors seem satisfied that there was no big negative with this earnings report.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, Apple has a history of beating estimates, so Tuesday's headlines weren't exactly a surprise. Revenues of $53.809 billion for the June quarter came in just ever so slightly ahead of my Estimize prediction of $53.784 billion. Here's a look at individual segments compared to where the Street was:

iPhone revenues of $25.986 billion missed average of $26.43 billion.

iPad revenues of $5.023 billion missed average of $5.12 billion.

Mac revenues of $5.82 billion beat average of $5.52 billion.

Services revenues of $11.455 billion missed average of $11.74 billion.

Wearables and other revenues of $5.525 billion beat average of $5.18 billion.

Now if you average up all those segments, it actually comes out to a miss, but that's because not all analysts in the article linked above provided segment estimates. The average revenue estimate from those sampled in the piece was $53.59 billion, so Apple did beat, although depending on whose numbers you use, this could have been the smallest top-line beat in more than two years. China revenues dipped a little as expected, but not as bad as the previous two fiscal prior quarters, so maybe the trade war isn't having as much of an impact as some thought.

What worries me a little here is that Apple missed on perhaps the two most important segments: the iPhone as well as services. These two generated 70% of the company's revenues in the fiscal third quarter. On the gross margin front, Apple came in at 37.59%, about what I expected, but down from 38.34% a year ago, and a little below expectations. As we've seen in past quarters, services gross margins jumped, while product margins dipped a bit. Unfortunately, this also meant a sizable decline in operating income over last year's period, which goes to my recent discussion about services margins not telling the whole story.

When it comes to the bottom line, Apple came in at $2.18 per share versus my expectation for $2.15. As usual, the company didn't report as high a level of operating expenses as it had guided, and other income items produced more income than expected. The company also reported a 15.67% tax rate versus guidance for 16.5%, and that difference helped the bottom line by about 2 cents. The buyback also seems to have been a little stronger than expected: 88 million shares in open market repurchases, which probably added an extra penny.

When it comes to guidance, revenues are forecast to be in a range of $61 billion to $64 billion. That was a bit above Street expectations, although basically in line with the Apple guidance meter. The main question here is in regard to when the company will launch new products and services. If launches are earlier than expected, that would account for some of the guidance upside, but might mean a pull forward of revenue from the more important holiday period. EPS guidance also indicates a better-than-expected quarter at the midpoint, thanks to that solid revenue figure as well as a projected sequential increase in gross margins.

Apple shares closed Wednesday up about 2%, putting them closer to their all-time high. The company did beat on both lines for the third quarter, but the iPhone/services misses did combine with a slightly questionable earnings beat. Since the June quarter is usually the weakest of the year, investors shrugged off those facts as fiscal fourth-quarter guidance came in nicely. Although does that mean new services are coming early? In the end, it was an OK report, but the fact that there was no major negative has investors feeling good moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

