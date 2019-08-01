Hold Walmart, Don't Buy More

I expect the company to remain a top performer between now and the next recession.

However at current prices, the company's dividend is insignificant given the low dividend growth prospects.

Introduction

Any series of articles on recession-proof stocks wouldn’t be complete without analyzing some of the world’s best-known consumer staples. Today, I’ll focus on Walmart (WMT).

Walmart, one of the most known U.S. retailers has been praised by many conservative, dividend investors. Yet, this article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid the stock for the foreseeable future. Management’s decision to grow the dividend at a turtle rate has made it unsuitable for investors who need dividends to contribute significantly to total returns.

Walmart has a dividend yield of 1.89% and trades around $112.27. Based on my MAD Assessment, WMT has a Dividend Strength score of 64 and a Stock Strength score of 96.

I will then analyze the stock’s fundamental metrics to assess the capital appreciation potential.

Dividend Strength

Dividend investors like you and I have similar goals: to retire on dividends. Whether you’re already retired or 20 years away, we’re similar in one way: we need dividend income to contribute significantly to our total returns.

Strong dividend stocks obviously generate ample amounts of cash flow, which easily cover interest, capex and dividend payments. But they also need to offer sufficient yield and dividend growth, otherwise they don’t deserve a spot in a dividend portfolio.

Dividend Safety

73% of Walmart Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 24% of dividend stocks.

The company pays 23% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 57% of dividend stocks.

Walmart has a free cash flow payout ratio of 34%, a better ratio than 62% of dividend stocks.

These numbers lead me to believe that the dividend is super-well covered. Looking beyond the earnings payout towards cash flow, we notice that Walmart has been generating consistent levels of operating and free cash flow during the past 5 years. Free cash flow could pay for the dividend 3 times over.

30/04/2015 30/04/2016 30/04/2017 30/04/2018 30/04/2019 Dividends $1.9300 $1.9700 $2.0100 $2.0500 $2.0900 Net Income $4.97 $4.52 $4.40 $3.00 $2.87 Payout Ratio 39% 44% 46% 69% 73% Cash From Operations $8.34 $9.23 $10.08 $9.47 $9.06 Payout Ratio 24% 22% 20% 22% 24% Free Cash Flow $5.38 $6.29 $7.41 $6.85 $6.12 Payout Ratio 36% 32% 28% 30% 35%

Furthermore, Walmart can pay its interest 7 times over, which is better than 67% of stocks. This level of coverage is high enough for the company to pay off its debtors without compromising on its dividend.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that the dividend is very safe. For such a mature company, the dividend is still very low relative to free cash flow. This makes Walmart’s dividend super safe.

Dividend Potential

Walmart’s dividend is safe, but is it significant? At only a 1.89% dividend yield, which is higher than 39% of U.S. dividend-paying stocks, investors need a lot of dividend growth potential to get excited.

Unfortunately, this last year, the dividend grew 2%, which is in line with the stock’s 5-year dividend CAGR of 2%.

One might wonder why the company drastically slowed down the growth of its dividend policy in 2015. This can be explained by its lackluster top and bottom line growth.

These past 3 years, revenues have grown at a 2% CAGR, while net income has grown at a -17% CAGR.

The company’s brick-and-mortar business isn’t growing enough. Its online business is losing cash, and losses are expected to continue in upcoming quarters. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor WY Capital wrote a great article about Walmart’s subpar online operations

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, WMT’s dividend has weak potential for growth, since management has decided to keep dividends around 1/3rd of free cash flow.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives WMT a dividend strength score of 64 / 100. While the dividend is super safe, the low yield just isn’t backed up by enough dividend growth potential. As such Walmart’s dividend is insignificant at current prices, and I can’t advise dividend investors to purchase shares.

Stock Strength

With that in mind, where is the stock headed in upcoming quarters? To answer that question, I look at 4 fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Walmart’s valuation looks super-expensive when we look at TTM earnings: 40x earnings. Yet, when earnings are normalized for non-operating losses linked to asset sales in 2018, the P/E multiple is closer to the mid-20s.

WMT has a P/E of 39.12x

P/S of 0.63x

P/CFO of 12.39x

Dividend yield of 1.89%

Buyback yield of 2.73%

Shareholder yield of 4.62%.

These values would suggest that WMT is more undervalued than 76% of stocks, which is encouraging. The low multiples of sales and cash flow give some more perspective and make the stock look not as expensive as some might suggest.

As you can see, WMT is currently trading above its historical average P/E. The massive divergence is mostly due to one-off asset sales which pushed earnings lower in 2018. However, even when adjusting for these, the stock is still trading slightly above its average P/E.

Walmart doesn’t look extremely overvalued despite the stock reaching new highs in the past weeks.

Value Score: 76 / 100

Momentum

Stocks with the wind in their back often continue their trend upwards. Sector-wide movements can also push stocks higher. Walmart is benefitting from the great performance of consumer staples, crushing the index and rising higher.

WMT price has increased 10.55% these last 3 months, 16.09% these last 6 months and 27.39% these last 12 months, and currently sits at $112.27.

WMT has better momentum than 85% of stocks, which I find to be very encouraging. Walmart is on a roll. It is viewed by the market as a recession-resistant stock and has been doing well as many investors transition their portfolios anticipating an upcoming recession.

Given that WMT isn’t actually as expensive as a quick glance at the P/E would suggest, I believe WMT will continue to do well throughout the late stages of the bull market. What is even more likely is that it will beat the market in a recession, when consumer staples often thrive.

Momentum score: 85 / 100

Financial Strength

WMT's Debt/Equity ratio of 2.4 is better than 34% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 29% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 15.7% of Walmart's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that WMT has better financial strength than 51% of stocks. The gearing level isn’t fantastic, but it is not alarming either. Liabilities seem to have been increasing at a fast rate, but that is mostly due to a new accounting procedure, ASU 2016-02, which requires lease assets and liabilities to be recorded on the balance sheet.

All in all, Walmart’s financial strength, while not world-class, can be considered somewhat above that of the median U.S. stock.

Financial Strength Score: 51/100

Earnings Quality

Walmart Inc.’s Total Accruals-to-Assets ratio of -17.6% puts it ahead of 77% of stocks. 99.8% of the company's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 44% of stocks. Each dollar of WMT's assets generates $2.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 97% of stocks. Based on these findings, WMT has higher earnings quality than 93% of stocks.

Earnings quality is where WMT shines brightest. It depreciates its assets at a reasonable rate, and has a large amount of negative accruals; this should be accretive to earnings over upcoming years. Furthermore, WMT has a super-efficient asset base, which is capable of generating more revenue per dollar of assets than 97% of U.S. stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 93 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 96 / 100, which is very encouraging. When we take into account that consumer staples are set to perform well, that Walmart has great momentum, decent value and fundamentals, it seems set to continue going higher.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 64 and a stock strength of 96, Walmart isn’t a great choice for dividend investors because of its dividend, which is just too low given the company’s slow rate of dividend growth.

However, investors who currently hold the stock would be hard-pressed to sell their shares now, since it would seem that Walmart is an excellent position to continue beating the index throughout both the late stages of the business cycle and throughout the recession. I’d suggest investors hold their shares, and at the beginning of the next business cycle, transition into something with a higher dividend yield and more growth potential.

