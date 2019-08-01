Agnico Eagle: Solid And Predictable

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 412,315 Au Oz, up 1.8% from the same quarter last year and down 3.5% sequentially.

Agnico Eagle reported its 2Q'19 results on July 24, 2019. Revenues were $526.6 million, down 5.1% compared to a year ago and down 1% sequentially.

Courtesy: Mining.com - Meadowbank site

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of the leading long-term miners that I am following on Seeking Alpha for many years. The company shows a strong management led by Sean Boyd, a diversified assets portfolio with long-term growth potential, and a solid balance sheet. In short, it is the perfect gold miner as a proxy for gold.

Agnico Eagle is part of the three long-term "gold miners" in my portfolio. Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) are the other two, which I consider gold supermajors that rule the gold mining sector with their mega-size.

Mainly, Agnico Eagle, with its growing gold reserve and improving gold grades, provides a promising future with a production growth expected to reach 2.0 M ounces of gold in 2020 from assets already owned.

Furthermore, the CapEx has been funded by operating cash flow without incurring more debt, which is starting to pay off with Meliadine Mine's recent contribution.

Agnico Eagle owns stable mine assets mostly located in the Americas and Northern Europe, which are performing above targets. More, it has a fully-paid pipeline of new projects ready to provide a substantial increase in gold production this year.

Hence, Agnico Eagle presents the perfect profile which fits a savvy investor's balanced portfolio.

Therefore, as I have said in my preceding article, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness. However, it is crucial to trade short term the AEM (30% of your position) in correlation with the gold price. Due to its financial appeal and stable growth, the stock can be considered as a reliable proxy for gold.

Finally, the dividend per share was raised last quarter to 0.50 annually or a yield just below 1%.

It is far from what I consider decent, yet. However, the company intends to increase dividend soon, now that the significant CapEx requirement for its Nunavut complex is about to fall significantly.

The year 2019 is considered as a transition year for Agnico Eagle as it has completed Meliadine and Amaruq. The H2 2019 will show a return to free cash flow with CapEx going significantly lower.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

In the second half of the year, we also expect a decline in our capital spend. In the first half, we spent about $414 million. Based on our forecast, we anticipate in the second half spending a little over $330 million. So combined that decline in CapEx spending with a stronger cash-generating business with the growth in production, we're in a strong position to generate a free cash flow in the second half of this year.

AEM - Financials And Production In 2Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 565.3 578.4 556.3 518.7 537.8 532.2 526.6 Net Income in $ Million 35.1 44.9 5.0 17.0 -393.7 37.0 27.7 EBITDA $ Million 233.5 225.5 204.2 186.2 -246.6 206.5 194.3 EPS diluted in $/share 0.15 0.19 0.02 0.07 -1.68 0.16 0.12 Cash from operations in $ Million 166.9 207.7 120.1 137.6 140.3 148.7 126.3 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 296.3 186.1 250.2 310.6 342.2 203.4 230.9 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −129.3 21.6 -130.1 -173.0 -201.9 -54.7 -104.6 Total Cash $ Billion 0.77 0.57 0.79 0.61 0.38 0.27 0.20 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.38 1.37 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.125 0.125 0.125 Shares outstanding diluted in million 231.2 234.6 235.0 235.5 234.1 236.2 237.0

Source: Company filings, Morningstar.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 412,315 Au Oz, up 1.8% from the same quarter last year and down 3.5% sequentially.

Below is the first quarter production per mine. La Ronde with zone 5 and Canadian Malartic are the two primary mines. Meliadine was declared commercial on May 14, 2019. On the side note, Lapa has ceased to produce. M. Boyd said in the conference call:

Solid result from an operating and financial standpoint, we produced a little over 400,000 ounces of which 32,000 ounces were pre-commercial production ounces at the two Nunavut projects, our cost per ounce a little over $650 on the ounces that excluded the pre-commercial ounces. So good solid performance. The Meliadine mine, as we announced in May, achieved commercial production ahead of schedule. It's produced pre-commercial production ounces of 47,000 ounces prior to May the 14th.

All-in sustainable costs or AISC is now a little high for the industry with an average of $953 per ounce in 2Q'19, due to the new mines.

Agnico Eagle's primary focus for 2019 was to deliver on the Nunavut expansion plan and bring those assets online, on schedule, and within budget. The mission is now accomplished.

Agnico Eagle Reserves are one of the highest in North American peers.

Source: Agnico Eagle Presentation

Guidance for 2019

Agnico Eagle reaffirmed gold production and cost guidance for 2019. Gold production for the year is projected at 1.75 million ounces, including pre-commercial production from Meliadine and Amaruq. Total cash costs per ounce are projected between $620 and $670. AISC is expected in the range of $875-$925 per ounce.

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $526.6 million in 2Q'19

Agnico Eagle reported its 2Q'19 results on July 24, 2019. Revenues were $526.6 million, down 5.1% compared to a year ago and down 1% sequentially.

Gold price realized was $1,318/Oz during the second quarter of 2019. It was up $25 sequentially and up about $15 from the same quarter a year ago. It might be interesting to know that the average gold realized for AEM since 1Q'15 is $1,241 per Oz.

Also, more interesting is that the 3Q'19 will show a record gold price, probably over $1,400 per Au Oz. I am assuming that the price of gold continues its bullish momentum another two months at least.

The company beat the earnings estimate.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

The free cash flow is a contrarian component for Agnico Eagle, because of the significant CapEx the miner allocated to the expansion of its Nunavut projects.

CapEx has been high in H1 2019 or about $434 million, but the CapEx will go down significantly in H2 2019 to about $330 million after Meliadine has been completed and declared commercial. The total costs for the Meliadine Mine were about $830 million. Production guidance for 2019 is approximately 230,000 ounces, including the pre-commercial production ounces.

It is why Free cash flow has been consistently negative for the past five quarters and is now a negative $534.2 million yearly ("TTM") with a loss of $104.6 million in 2Q'19.

Also, Amaruq is about to be completed in Q3'19 with a slight delay due to:

a thicker thaw and some -- more rain than we anticipated. So we had to expand dewatering activities and we had a bit longer a careful migration period than expected. But despite that, the overall production coming out of the Meadowbank complex, which includes Meadowbank and also includes Amaruq, that remains unchanged at 230,000 ounces. So the shortfall at Amaruq is made up by additional ounces coming out of the Portage pit at Meadowbank.

3 - Net debt has slightly increased to $1.52 billion in 2Q'19

Agnico Eagle has an attractive balance sheet with a low net debt of $1.52 Billion. This debt profile adds even more conviction about the long-term investment rationale. As we can see, the total cash has been going down significantly in the past four quarters due to CapEx spending required.

Agnico Eagle closed the quarter with over $200 million in total cash. The company has fully undrawn credit lines of $1.2 billion. Total liquidity is about ~$1.5 billion. Total cash has been going down in conjunction with the development of the Nunavut project and should bottom out later in 2019.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle is now my first choice as a long-term gold miner. I expect the company to outperform the sector starting Q3 due to an increase in production from Meliadine and Amaruq.

As I said in my precedent article, production at Nunavut/Meliadine and then at Amaruq (a key driver starting 2019) is expected to begin fully in Q3 2019 respectively. Gold production expected in 2019 is now 1.75 Million ounces from 1.63M Oz in 2018 or an increase of over 7% year over year. Furthermore, CapEx will go down significantly, and the company will generate free cash flow regularly, opening the door to a more decent dividend and eventually share buyback.

AEM has increased about 30% on a one-year basis already but this trend will likely to accentuate further in H2 2019. Bruce Kamish wrote:

[I]nvestors are once again returning to gold as an asset class. The precious metal has begun a pattern of setting higher lows with each market decline. Boyd reminded viewers that finding gold is not easy. He said the pipeline of new projects is not full and the industry isn't capable of meeting all of the demand. Fortunately, AEM did not stop investing in the downturn and they are on track for record production this year.

Data by YCharts

Technical Analysis

AEM is forming, in my opinion, an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $55 and line support around $53. I disagree with Finviz on the support line above. For the ones who decide to trade a portion of their position (recommended), I advise selling about 20% at or above $55 depending on the gold price and how it reacts to the imminent FED decision. Conversely, I recommend buying back slowly at or below $53, unless the market shows a decisive trend breakout with consolidation to or below $50.

Again AEM is the perfect proxy for gold, and you will have to monitor the future price of gold before deciding any move on AEM.

