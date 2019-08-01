Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Focus Is On The Decision Of Fed

Most of the funds from the sector are trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

A lower volume and a small increase for the benchmark of the municipal bonds. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.10 and finished the Friday session at $113.54 per share. The main index reached a new highest level for the year and its higher price since the August 2016 year. No doubt, the focus is on the meeting of the Federal Reverse which will take place next week. If we see a rate cut, it will be interesting to see what will be the reaction of the municipal bonds and whether they will increase their prices or this outcome has been already incorporated in their behavior. On the other side, if the central bank surprises us we can expect to see a correction from municipal bonds. All of this comes because of the longer duration of this munis and their sensitivity to rate changes.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio, as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

The AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) announced $0.0458 per share of investment income.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

I would like to start our review with the fact that almost all of the municipal bond closed-end funds reported an increase in their net asset values on a weekly basis. Only 7 of 136 funds reported a slight decrease in their NAVs. Compared to the previous time, we see another enhancement in Z-scores of the funds from the sector. As you know, the Z-score shows us how many times the current discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period.

For quite a long time, Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) was the undisputed leader of the raking with its Z-score below -1.00 point. Over the past week, the price of the fund went up by 2.35% while its net asset value finished in a green territory by 0.34%. As a consequence, we find MAV traded at only -0.60 point Z-score.

I continue to follow PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) and Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA). These funds have relatively low Z-score and are traded close to their net asset values. Their solid past performance and quality management team are one of the main reasons why they deserve to be part of our portfolio. Of course, if we manage to buy them on a discount, it will give us even more chances for capital gains. The five-year annualized return on the net asset value of PNI of 7.27% is impressive, and it is among the top results. Below is the performance of PNI compared to its New York peers.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The expectations of an interest rate cut should be a positive fact for the prices of the fixed-income assets with a relatively long duration. Municipal bond closed-end funds are exactly this type of assets, and we can admit that the increase in their prices was expected. Nevertheless, I notice too high optimism in some of them. Z-score is a tool which can help us to identify relatively expensive funds. From our perspective, Z-score above +2.00 points is a signal to re-allocate your bucks.

Two weeks ago, I informed you for a potentially overpriced fund in the face of Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT). This Muni was traded at +2.10 points Z-score and 11.00% premium. I did not understand the reason why someone paid so high price for a fund which does not offer anything better than its peers. For a second consecutive week, the price of EOT was among the worst performers.

Data by YCharts

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) is another fund which raises a red flag for me. Its Z-score is +2.90 points and its earnings/coverage ratio remains below 100%. Three months ago the management team decided to decrease its dividend, and I believe it is possible to see an additional decrease in the next several months.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.41 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.26 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Still many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 11.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) is taking the first position after the announced dividend cut from $0.0530 to $0.0460 per share. For me, it was a surprise to understand that decision of the management team because the earnings/coverage ratio of the fund was around 100% and it seemed like it does not have any issues with the distribution of the dividend.

Source: CEFdata.com

A brief check of the portfolio shows that 99.78 of the investments are by issuers located in Pennsylvania and 46.31% of the assets are labeled as "A" rating. The current yield of MPA is 3.91%, while the yield on the net asset value is 3.44%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the above table are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the participants which are traded at a very high premium should be reviewed as potential "Short" candidates, but you need to be careful with PIMCO funds. The market pays a premium for them on a regular basis. When the Z-score is between 0.00 and +1.00, we do not have a statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

My personal suggestion is to avoid long positions in funds which are traded at a premium accompanied by Z-score close or above +1.50 points. In our case, we have the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) and Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT), which are overpriced, based on my criteria.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.71%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -5.10%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.30%. From the above participants and their parameters, only PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) and the Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) caught my eye with their relatively low Z-scores and discount/premium metric.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.19%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.01%.

My recommendation here is to check also the earnings coverage ratio and the UNII/share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying it because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in its price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.7%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review.

Note: This article was originally published on July 28, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

