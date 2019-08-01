Neurocrine Executing Very Well With Its Lead Commercial Compound

Ingrezza sales came in well ahead of expectations as management continues to execute well with its commercial launch in this under-penetrated market.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) was never set up for a great year in 2019 from a clinical data/pipeline perspective, but management is compensating so far with strong sales execution with its approved drug Ingrezza. With the company now free cash flow positive, management has a lot of options when it comes to M&A and/or in-licensing, not to mention sponsoring robust clinical programs for promising new candidates. That said, this has always been a very deliberate, patient management team and investors shouldn’t expect that to change – this is very much a “do it right” as opposed to a “do it right now” company.

I’m content to wait, as Neurocrine has shown that it can develop effective drugs, market them well, and avoid wasting resources on low-probability assets. I believe fair value for the shares is around $120, with around 70% of that from Ingrezza, but meaningful potential data-driven upside from the CAH program and possibly underestimated potential for opicapone as well.

Smacking Estimates With A Strong Second Quarter Rebound

Neurocrine had some calendar-related challenges in its Ingrezza business in the first quarter, but the business came back very strong in the second quarter, underlining what I believe to be both an attractive growth opportunity and solid execution on the sales effort.

Ingrezza sales jumped 87% year over year and 33% quarter over quarter, with subscriptions more or less following that trend (up 31% qoq). That sales total was 19% above sell-side expectations, mitigating the ongoing disappointment over Orlissa-related royalties from AbbVie (ABBV), that amounted to just $3 million this quarter (about $1 million short of expectations), suggesting only around $20 million in overall revenue.

Quarter-end cash and securities was over $766 million, and while Neurocrine was free cash flow negative for the first half, I expect the company to be free cash flow positive for the full year.

Not Much Going On In The Pipeline Now, But The Picture Is Brighter Long Term

Neurocrine’s pipeline update for the second quarter wasn’t particularly surprising, nor thesis-changing, but the company does have some projects underway worth watching.

Management elected to discontinue its T-Force PLATINUM study of Ingrezza in pediatric Tourette’s patients, as management believed they had collected as much relevant data as they could from that study. As a reminder, management had previously abandoned Tourette’s as an indication for Ingrezza, but wanted to take the opportunity to collect as much information as possible (perhaps relevant to future VMAT2 drug development projects).

On the subject of its next-gen VMAT2 inhibitor management had almost nothing to say. Management continues to be tight-lipped about the potential targets for this drug, though I believe uncommon and hard-to-treat movement disorders would be the most likely target, possibly including Huntington’s dystonia (as opposed to the more common chorea).

NBI-74788 is now being tested in a Phase II pediatric study and the company expects to start a pivotal study in the second half of 2019 after a meeting with the FDA (presumably in the third quarter). The main item on the to-do list now is getting the FDA’s sign off on surrogate endpoints for the pivotal study.

During the quarter Voyager (VYGR) and Neurocrine reported Phase I results on VY-AADC in Parkinson’s Disease at the AAN meeting. The results showed indications of efficacy (improvements in “on time” and reductions in “off time”) in a small group of patients and the results didn’t look too much different to me than the results from Axovant’s (AXGT) SUNRISE-PD study of Lenti-PD, adjusting for an outlier response. This is still a low-probability program in my model (20% chance of success), and I’m not sure about the economics of the treatment based on the results seen so far; it most certainly won’t be a cure, and I’m not sure what payors will be willing to pay for it as an add-on treatment.

Management also announced it was ending the development of a Phase I asset for unspecified neurological diseases due to weak pharmacokinetics and looking to move to a back-up compound. Management had previously announced earlier in July that the FDA had accepted its NDA filing for opicapone, with a PDUFA date of April 26, 2020.

The most interesting new information was arguably the news that AbbVie is going to initiate studies of Orlissa in polycystic ovary syndrome. Although this process will take at least five years (assuming the efficacy is there), I consider this a “why not?” project to expand the addressable market of the drug, and the mechanism of action makes sense for this as a potential treatment.

The Outlook

Not much really needs to be said about Ingrezza at this point; management’s sales strategy seems to be going well, and I believe this is a significantly under-penetrated market where expanded awareness efforts (with prescribing physicians and direct-to-consumer campaigns) will pay off long term. My only real concern with Ingrezza is keeping up with expectations; Neurocrine could beat expectations and still sell off for not beating by enough.

Orlissa remains a disappointment so far. Some of that may be due to AbbVie’s marketing strategy, but I do know there have been some challenges in getting the drugs onto formularies and getting patients to stick with the drug (it can cause menopause-like side-effects). AbbVie still regards this as a $2 billion+ drug, though, and I think that’s reasonable, though it will take time.

Beyond these drugs, I think there’s still upside from NBI-74788 as clinical development de-risks that program. I also believe opicapone could surprise to the good, thought that will take years to prove out. The Voyager partnership is more of a high-risk/high-reward opportunity and I need to see more compelling data before getting more bullish.

As is, Ingrezza for tardive dyskinesia remains the cornerstone of Neurocrine’s value at over $85/share in value, with Orlissa’s value slipping below $20/share in my model on the slower ramp. NBI-74788 is worth less than $10/share today, but that value could head much higher on additional successes in the clinic.

The Bottom Line

I still believe that Neurocrine is a buy, with a fair value now in the neighborhood of $120. Neurocrine won’t have a lot of clinic-driven news this year, but the strong sales performance of Ingrezza does help offset that. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more in-licensing, partnering, or M&A deals, but I believe Neurocrine will take its time and investors may need to have a little patience.

