PinDuoDuo: This Is Why It's Overvalued

Investment Thesis

Needless to say, PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ: PDD) was a super successful business story. Founded in 2016, it was probably the fastest startup of growing into a unicorn and went public on NASDAQ. Supporters of PDD have been enthusiastic about its business model and intoxicated in its fast growing trading volume and MAU numbers. However, we think there are no magic about PDD's business model, and there are more concerns underneath its shining growth numbers. We are passive about PDD's long-term growth and profitability.

PinDuoDuo: No Magic about the Business Model

First of all, there is no magic about PDD's business model. The so-called "group-buy" or team purchase model is basically a re-organization of ordering and supply chain between customers and manufacturers:

Source: Pinduoduo Form F-1

The key to the success of this model includes two major factors:

low price (like really low), and

A large social network that can reach as many end customers as possible

For the low price part, the key of PDD's success was to facilitate sufficient number of suppliers on their platform. They won't be able to achieve this by just providing single original brand, as that will be nothing different as an online wholesale store (like Costco). By facilitating large number of suppliers on their platform, they opened the can of worms for counterfeit products:

Source: Searching "PDD + Fake Products" on Google shows 6.5 MM Records

It is almost impossible for PDD to screen every single supplier on their platform:

For one thing, it's too time and money consuming,

For the other, this will largely impact the number variety of the "product-price" options for their customers, which will be disastrous for they growth;

Source: Counterfeit Product Pictures on PDD for Detergent

On the social network side, we all know that PDD achieved huge success initially as Tencent (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) provided it with the huge WeChat user base. We don't believe the "networking" feature of PDD itself. People won't turn into friends because they ordered some cheap tissues together online.

Lower Tier Market: Not As Pretty As Expected

Another major point that PDD's supporters like to brag about is PDD's penetration on China's lower tier cities. We agreed that PDD contributed a lot to the development of e-commerce market of China's low-income areas, they definitely deserve a National Social Responsibility Award. But when it comes to business, the lower tier market doesn't seem as pretty as expected.

First of all, the value of single user from lower tier market is much lower than tier 1 and 2 cities. The following table shows the comparison of GMV per user for Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) and PDD.

GMV, RMB 100 MM GMV per User, RMB PDD JD BABA PDD JD BABA 2018 4,716 16,768 57,270 1,127 5,492 8,757 2017 1,412 12,994 48,200 577 4,425 8,732 2016 9,362 37,670 4,145 8,297

Source: Company ER Results

With such low GMV per user, it's hard to achieve profitability. The reality is, the more customers they got, the more money they are losing.

Of course PDD has the option of moving up the value chain and try to get into tier 1/2 cities. But the problem is that it has already established the "brand name" and will be hard to attract customers who care more about quality but less about the price.

On Chinese version of Seeking Alpha (xueqiu.com), there was a question asking "which e-commerce platform will you choose if the price of the product is the same". Almost no one chose PDD as their answer under that question, showing the inception of PDD is more on low price and low quality.

Source: Screenshot from xueqiu.com

More importantly, the fact that PDD was the one who initially developed the lower-tier market doesn't guarantee they will be the only beneficiary of that. In fact, with the consumption upgrade from those markets, we would expect PDD's main competitors (like JD and BABA) to benefit more as they provide more quality-assured products.

Juhuasuan, Alibaba's group buying branch which serves as an entrance to online retail platform Tmall, started to grab market share in low-tier cities and towns during this year's "6.18" shopping promotion event.

Juhuasuan recorded 86 percent growth in transactions year-on-year, and over 100 percent increase in the number of buyers and spending from third-tier to fifth-tier cites from a year ago, as well as registration of 300 million new users on Alibaba's platform after the promotion.

In fact, the recent sell-side reports started to show the concern of future growth of PDD. JP Morgan's recent report shows the growth of active buyer for PDD to fall behind BABA and JD starting from 2020:

Source: JP Morgan

Unjustifiable Valuation

There has been enough skeptics about PDD's valuation already. PDD seems to be overvalued (a lot) based on conventional metrics:

Source: BloombergOpinion

We understand the arguments that you want to buy into a fast growing company, regardless of its short-term profitability. But there are some pre-condition to that argument. The most important one we think, is that the business itself should have the potential of generating (sufficient) positive cash flows. If you want to compare PDD to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), we would suggest you look at the operational cash flows first, and you would understand why investors are willing to pay such a high valuation for AMZN:

Source: Company ER Results

For PDD, we would think it's relatively hard. Looking at the marketing expenses of PDD, the company is essentially "buying" revenues. Of course the supporters would argue that it's essential to accumulate large number of customers at this stage. The real question is, now it's at a large enough customer base already, will it be able to turn into profitability? We don't think it's an easy yes, due to the issues on its business model we just stated.

Source: PDD ER, HSBC report

Conclusion

Overall, we feel PDD is overvalued. Their business model is questionable in generating low-term growth and more importantly, profitability. Competition from JD and BABA will keep pushing its survival space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.